Doctors Don’t Care For MIPS; Alternative Isn’t Appealing, Either
Physicians have wanted CMS' burdensome Merit-based Incentive Payment System replaced for years. The proposed replacement, Value Pathways, has limitations that make MIPS look better, they say.
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Physician Pay Proposal Attracts Criticism
Doctors are fed up with the system the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services uses to promote quality and set reimbursement rates. But they fear the agency's new vision even more. Physician pay is once again front and center for policymakers. CMS is due to issue the final rule for Medicare payments in 2025 this month. When Congress returns after Election Day, lawmakers will strive to mitigate whatever cut the agency implements, as they did for 2024. Under the proposed rule CMS published in July, Medicare physician reimbursements would be 2.9% lower next year. (Early, 10/21)
The Hill:
Biden, Sanders To Highlight Savings From Medicare Price Caps
President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will travel to New Hampshire on Tuesday to speak on health care savings achieved through the Biden administration’s policies such as the estimated savings that resulted from the Medicare price caps enacted by the Inflation Reduction Act. According to a senior administration official, Biden and Sanders will go to Concord, N.H. to discuss the details of a new HHS report that shows almost 1.5 million Medicare beneficiaries saved roughly $1 billion thanks to the price caps on prescription drugs during the first half of 2024. (Choi, 10/22)
Modern Healthcare:
FAH's Chip Kahn Talks Insurers, 'Aggressive' Unions And 2025
Chip Kahn, president and CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals, said he isn't buying insurers' complaints about higher costs as they have a responsibility to fairly compensate providers. Hospitals are fighting battles on multiple fronts — haggling over payer contracts, negotiating with unions about higher wage expectations and pushing back on what they view as too much regulatory oversight. The presidential election is also mere weeks away, and the results could affect policies governing hospitals' day-to-day operations. (Hudson, 10/21)
In other health industry news —
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Akron Children’s Hospital, University Of Akron To Offer Free Associate Degree In Nursing
To help address the shortage of nurses, Akron Children’s Hospital and the University of Akron are partnering to offer a free Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree program through Akron Children’s Career Launch Program. Through the program, 30 students will receive 100% prepaid tuition, along with funds to cover uniforms, books and supplies, according to the university. In exchange, accepted students will agree to work at Akron Children’s Hospital for 2-3 years. (Becka, 10/21)
Stat:
Race Adjustments Removed From Four Clinical Algorithms
A coalition of 12 Philadelphia-area health systems announced Monday that its members have abandoned the use of race adjustments in four clinical tools commonly used to guide care, a move that health leaders say will improve treatment and prevent delays in diagnosis for Black, Hispanic, and Asian patients. (McFarling and Palmer, 10/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Amazon One Medical, Cleveland Clinic Partner On Primary Care
Technology giant Amazon is partnering with a high-profile provider to expand its primary care offerings. Amazon One Medical will collaborate with Cleveland Clinic to open a primary care office in 2025, with plans for additional locations over the next few years, the organizations said Monday. (Turner, 10/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Hims & Hers Names Dr. Jessica Shepherd As CMO Of Hers
Hims & Hers Health named Dr. Jessica Shepherd as the first chief medical officer of its Hers brand. Shepherd, an obstetrician and gynecologist, will oversee the telehealth company's clinical efforts in women's sexual health, dermatology, weight loss and mental health. She will focus specifically on Hers, while Hims & Hers Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patrick Carroll continues in his role for the company as a whole, a spokesperson said. (DeSilva, 10/21)