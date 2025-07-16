Doctors Warn Against ‘Coffee Enema’ Alternative Wellness Trend

Medical experts advise that the purported benefits of of the procedure lack scientific evidence and actually could be hazardous. In other public health news: Declining vaccine rates might signal a resurgence in infectious diseases; measles and covid cases climb; and more.

Fox News: 'Coffee Enema' Social Media Trend Sparks Health Concerns Among Doctors

An online trend is taking morning coffee to a whole new level, as some people on social media are conducting "coffee enemas." An enema is a medical procedure that involves injecting a solution into the rectum and lower part of the colon (the large intestine), according to Rosario Ligresti, M.D., chief of gastroenterology at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. (Quill, 7/15)

Bloomberg: More Efficient Health Spending Could Boost Global Life Expectancy, Study Says

Americans could gain more than six years of healthy life if the US made better use of its world-leading health spending, according to a new global study. The research found that people around the world could live an average of 3.3 more years if countries got better returns on their health budgets. Global inefficiencies declined steadily from 1995 to 2019 — until Covid-19 disrupted progress, according to the study, published Tuesday in The Lancet Global Health. (Kan, 7/15)

Outbreaks and health threats —

The Hill: Measles, Rubella And Polio: Diseases That Could Spike With Declining US Vaccine Rates

With outbreaks of previously eradicated measles leading the news for months, more epidemics may be in store for the U.S. As vaccination rates among children continue to plummet, concerns are rising over the potential for infectious diseases to spread rampantly in the coming years and decades. Research published in the medical journal JAMA suggests a continued decline could lead to millions of infections from diseases currently considered under control or eradicated. (Kaplan, 7/15)

CIDRAP: Measles Detected In Utah Wastewater Amid New Cases In Other States

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services announced on July 11 that an independent testing program has detected measles in wastewater samples collected on July 7 from the Provo area, suggesting that at least one person in the area was recently was sick and serving as a warning that residents should take precautions. So far, the state’s number of measles cases remains at nine, which included seven from Utah County. (Schnirring, 7/15)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID Cases Rise In California. Is This The Start Of A Summer Wave?

COVID-19 is again on the rise in California, likely marking the beginning of an anticipated summer wave, according to the latest public health data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that infections are now increasing in about half of U.S. states. The agency’s latest update, released Friday, pointed to rising activity across more than two dozen states in the Southeast, South and along the West Coast — including California. (Vaziri, 7/15)

CBS News: Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria In Florida Waters: Vibrio Cases Decline, But Danger Persists, Data Show

Four people in Florida have died this year from Vibrio vulnificus, a rare flesh-eating bacterium found in warm, brackish seawater, among 11 confirmed cases, according to state health officials. That number is down from 2024, when infections peaked with 82 cases and 19 deaths. Health officials linked that spike to Hurricane Helene. Since 2016, Florida has recorded 448 cases and 100 deaths tied to the bacteria. (Myers, 7/15)

CBS News: YoCrunch Yogurt Products Recalled Nationwide Due To Potential Presence Of Plastic Pieces

Danone U.S., the maker of YoCrunch, is recalling the yogurt product due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the packaging's dome topper, according to federal health officials. In an alert, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the plastic pieces, which were discovered after reported consumer complaints, could potentially cause a choking response if eaten. (Moniuszko, 7/15)

Lifestyle and wellness —

CNN: What You Should Know About Supplements, According To An Expert

Take a walk down the supplement aisle of any local drugstore, and you will be confronted with a floor-to-ceiling wall of choices. Not just the usual suspects — vitamins and minerals — but also items as varied as turmeric, fish oil, probiotics and melatonin — as well as combinations that purport to burn fat (not muscle!), cure erectile dysfunction and boost memory. (Kane, 7/15)

ABC News: Why Gentle Exercise Like Yoga, Tai Chi And Walking May Help People Sleep Better

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that makes it hard to fall asleep, stay asleep or get restful sleep. It affects nearly 15% of American adults each month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says the generally recommended insomnia treatments include medications, psychological therapy and behavioral modification. Until now, there was insufficient evidence to suggest that exercise and other healthy lifestyle habits might benefit sleep, according to researchers. (Chang, 7/15)

