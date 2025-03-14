Dr. Oz’s Tax Payments For Medicare, Social Security Come Under Scrutiny
Senate Finance Committee Democratic staff allege the CMS nominee relied on a chancy tax exemption that allowed him to avoid paying $440,000 in taxes for the programs. That issue and his ties to the insurance industry are likely to come up today at his confirmation hearing.
The Washington Post:
Mehmet Oz Avoided Medicare Taxes, Democrats Allege. Oz Says Move Is Allowed
Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, avoided paying some Medicare and Social Security taxes over the course of three years by leveraging an accounting tactic that has been questioned by the government, according to a memo obtained by The Washington Post. Oz and his advisers, however, have maintained the use of this tax exemption related to limited partnerships is allowed. (Weber, 3/13)
Roll Call:
Oz's Ties To Insurers May Loom Over His CMS Confirmation Hearing
President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will likely face questions during his confirmation hearing Friday about his past support of expanding the Medicare Advantage program as well as his financial ties to the industry he will be tasked with overseeing. (Heller, 3/13)
Marty Makary and Jay Bhattacharya advance —
Stat:
Trump Picks To Lead FDA, NIH Move Closer To Senate Confirmation
The Senate health committee voted on Thursday to endorse Marty Makary as Food and Drug Administration commissioner and Jay Bhattacharya as director of the National Institutes of Health. (Owermohle and Lawrence, 3/13)
Dave Weldon's nomination to lead the CDC is withdrawn —
Politico:
Weldon’s History Of Vaccine Skepticism Helped Tank His CDC Nomination
A key Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee shared concerns about CDC director nominee Dave Weldon’s vaccine views with the White House before his nomination was pulled Thursday morning. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told reporters on Capitol Hill that she was so troubled about Weldon’s vaccines stance that she shared her concerns with the White House, and she was not surprised that his nomination had been pulled. (Gardner, Gardner and Cirruzzo, 3/13)
MedPage Today:
Public Health Groups Not Shedding Tears Over Weldon's Failed CDC Bid
Georges Benjamin, MD, executive director of the American Public Health Association said revoking Weldon's nomination was a good decision. "He was the wrong guy for the job," Benjamin said, noting that Weldon and the CDC "have not seen eye to eye on a range of things, including a vaccine safety or recommendations." Becky Smullin Dawson, PhD, MPH, an epidemiologist at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, said Weldon's nomination being withdrawn is a "glimmer of hope ... While it is only a Band-Aid covering a bullet hole, it is progress." She emphasized that his withdrawal didn't happen by chance but rather because the public health community has spoken up. (Robertson, 3/13)
The New York Times:
Dr. David Weldon On The Withdrawal
The former pick to head the C.D.C. issued a statement following the withdrawal of his nomination. (3/13)