Drug Tariffs Will Affect Millions Of Americans And Could Complicate Care
Many drugs use active ingredients that are manufactured outside the U.S., among them the anticoagulant heparin, which 12 million patients use each year. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca's Chairman Michel Demaré says pharmaceutical tariffs will hurt patients.
The Washington Post:
Millions In The U.S. Take This Drug. Tariffs Could Complicate Their Care
Thousands of miles from a manufacturing plant in China, where the key active ingredient in heparin is sourced, Wanda Crowell receives a daily infusion of the drug in her bed at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Doctors give Crowell the inexpensive, essential anticoagulant every day, to prevent life-threatening blood clots from forming in her central line, a plastic tube inserted in her chest that delivers the nutrients she needs to live. ... She also needs heparin to treat a history of blood clots. (Malhi, 4/11)
Bloomberg:
Pharmaceuticals Tariffs Will Harm Patients, AstraZeneca Chairman Says
Tariffs on pharmaceuticals would hurt patients and drugs should be exempt from these levies, AstraZeneca Plc’ Chairman Michel Demaré said. US President Donald Trump has warned that tariffs on pharmaceutical companies — which weren’t part of the so-called reciprocal tariffs he imposed and then paused — are imminent. (Furlong, 4/11)
Bloomberg:
Trump Tariff Turmoil Won't Faze GSK CEO Emma Walmsley
In her eight-year tenure as chief executive officer of GSK Plc, Emma Walmsley has seen off a combative activist investor, navigated multi-billion dollar litigation in the US and spun out a consumer health company, Haleon Plc. Her latest challenge is preparing the drugmaker for the looming threat of getting dragged into President Donald Trump’s trade war. (Furlong and David, 4/11)
The Washington Post:
U.S. Manufacturers Are Feeling The Effects Of Trump’s Volatile Tariffs
President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff-driven reversal of decades of free trade is creating financial chaos for the very sector it’s meant to rebuild: American manufacturing. Although the full extent of economic damage is still unclear, volatile tariff policies are making it tougher for American companies to make and sell goods, whether they’re producing medical devices in Florida, toys in Ohio or bicycles in California. (Bhattarai, 4/13)
The New York Times:
Trump Signals New Tariffs On Chips, Calling Exclusions Temporary
President Trump signaled on Sunday that he would pursue new tariffs on the powerful computer chips inside smartphones and other technologies, just two days after his administration excluded a variety of electronics from the steep import taxes recently applied on goods arriving from China. (Romm, Swanson and Mickle, 4/13)