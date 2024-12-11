Eat More Plant-Based Foods, According To Dietary Guidelines Advisory Panel
A report, published Tuesday, suggests eating less red and processed meats, and consuming less added sugars, sodium and saturated fat, to promote health and prevent disease. Also in the news: inflammatory foods may be linked to rise in colon cancer; not all sugar consumption is equal; and more.
Stat:
Dietary Guidelines Should Stress Plant-Based Foods: Advisory Panel
After nearly two years of review and discussion, scientists charged with advising federal health and agriculture agencies on the next edition of dietary guidelines issued their report Tuesday, clarifying the role of food in health promotion and disease prevention. (Cooney, 12/10)
AP:
More Beans And Less Red Meat: Nutrition Experts Weigh In On US Dietary Guidelines
Americans should eat more beans, peas and lentils and cut back on red and processed meats and starchy vegetables, all while continuing to limit added sugars, sodium and saturated fat. That’s the advice released Tuesday by a panel of nutrition experts charged with counseling the U.S. government about the 2025 edition of the dietary guidelines that will form the cornerstone of federal food programs and policy. (Aleccia, 12/10)
Newsweek:
Ultra-Processed Food May Lead To Colon Cancer
Ultra-processed food might be driving colon cancer risk by fueling inflammation in the body, according to a study scientists believe could "revolutionize cancer treatment." Scientists in Florida have uncovered a potential link between inflammatory foods in the diet and the growth of tumors in the gut, by analyzing the tumors of people with cancer. (Willmoth, 12/10)
In other news —
CNN:
Some Added Sugar Sources Are Worse Than Others For Disease Risk, Study Suggests
What kind of sugary treat you are having might change its impact on your health, according to a new study. Sugary drinks were associated with a greater risk of developing cardiovascular health disease than sweets like baked goods, said lead study author Suzanne Janzi, a doctoral student in nutritional epidemiology at Lund University in Sweden, via email. (Holcombe, 12/10)
Reuters:
Lawsuit Accuses Major Food Companies Of Marketing 'Addictive' Food To Kids
Major food companies, including Kraft Heinz (KHC.O), Mondelez (MDLZ.O), and Coca-Cola (KO.N), were hit with a new lawsuit in the U.S. on Tuesday accusing them of designing and marketing "ultra-processed" foods to be addictive to children, causing chronic disease. The lawsuit was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas by Bryce Martinez, a Pennsylvania resident who alleges he developed type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, diagnosed at age 16, as a result of consuming the companies' products. (Pierson, 12/11)