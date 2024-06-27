Emergency Abortions Might Be Allowed In Idaho, Court Document Suggests

The official Supreme Court ruling in Moyle v. United States and Idaho v. United States is due any day. In another leaked document incident, it appears the Wisconsin Supreme Court will take up Planned Parenthood's lawsuit arguing that abortion is a constitutionally protected right in that state.

Bloomberg: Supreme Court Poised To Allow Idaho Emergency Abortions: Exclusive

The US Supreme Court is poised to allow abortions in medical emergencies in Idaho, according to a copy of an opinion that was briefly posted on the court’s website. The decision would reinstate a lower court order that had ensured hospitals in the state could perform emergency abortions to protect the health of the mother. The posted version indicated the majority will dismiss appeals by Idaho and Republican leaders in the state without resolving the core issues in the case. (Stohr, Robinson and Wheeler, 6/26)

Bloomberg: Read The Full Text Of Supreme Court Document On Idaho Abortion Ban

The raw text that was originally posted to the court’s website has been converted to PDF by Bloomberg News for readability. No styling or textual changes have been made. (6/26)

A separate court leak happened in Wisconsin —

Wisconsin Watch: Wisconsin Supreme Court Will Hear High-Profile Abortion Case, Draft Order Shows

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin that asks the court to declare that access to abortion is a right protected by the state constitution, according to a draft court order obtained by Wisconsin Watch. (Kelly, 6/26)

AP: Wisconsin Supreme Court Seeks Investigation After Abortion Draft Order Leaks

The chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court called for an investigation Wednesday after the leak of a draft order that showed the court would take a case brought by Planned Parenthood that seeks to declare that access to abortion is a right protected by the state constitution. Chief Justice Annette Ziegler called for the investigation after Wisconsin Watch reported on the draft order that it obtained. The order as reported by Wisconsin Watch said the court would hear the court challenge, but it was not a ruling on the case itself. (Bauer, 6/26)

Bloomberg: Plan B Use Plunges In US States That Enacted Near-Total Abortion Bans

Use of prescription emergency contraception, also known as Plan B, fell by 60% in US states that implemented near-total abortion bans almost immediately after the Dobbs decision, due in part to clinic closures and misinformation. The findings, published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, add to concerns about abortion bans limiting a wide range of reproductive care. Levels held steady in states with moderate restrictions. (Vahanvaty, 6/26)

WUSF: An Advocacy Group Expands To Florida To Combat The Black Maternal Mortality Rate

People of color in need of support during and after pregnancy can now get help in Florida. An advocacy group called The SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective centers its mission on maternal health with its Birth Justice Care Fund. The group's director, Leah Jones, said Florida's six-week abortion law is the reason why it is expanding to Florida. (Carter, 6/26)

The Washington Post: Could Florida’s Abortion Rights Referendum Help Democrats In November?

Florida Democrats haven’t won a Senate race since 2012. A referendum that would overturn the state’s near-total abortion ban and enshrine access to abortion in its constitution offers hope. (Rodriguez, 6/26)

KFF Health News: Rate Of Young Women Getting Sterilized Doubled After ‘Roe’ Was Overturned

Sophia Ferst remembers her reaction to learning that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade: She needed to get sterilized. Within a week, she asked her provider about getting the procedure done. Ferst, 28, said she has always known she doesn’t want kids. She also worries about getting pregnant as the result of a sexual assault then being unable to access abortion services. “That’s not a crazy concept anymore,” she said. (Bolton, 6/27)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription