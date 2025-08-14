Ending Resistance, Mars Reveals It Will Make Naturally Colored M&Ms, Skittles
Mars Wrigley Inc. made the announcement without fanfare on its website many weeks ago — two days after meeting with FDA Chief Marty Makary, Bloomberg reported. The company will unveil "options made without FD&C colors" next year.
Bloomberg:
Mars Quietly Said Naturally Dyed M&M’s, Skittles Are Coming
Two days after Mars Inc. met with Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, the privately held food company posted a statement saying it would offer naturally colored options next year for four of its most iconic candies, including M&M’s and Skittles. The July 24 announcement on the Mars Wrigley website went largely unnoticed at a time when candymakers have been viewed as the biggest holdout in the Trump administration’s efforts to get companies to voluntarily strip synthetic dyes from their food. (Peterson and Cohrs Zhang, 8/13)
The New York Times:
There’s Money To Be Made In ‘MAHA.’ Food Companies Want In.
Whether the new wave of interest in healthier food, fewer additives and nutrition supplements actually make America healthy again remains to be seen, but one thing is becoming clear: It can sure help sales. (Severson, 8/14)
More MAHA news —
MedPage Today:
Want To Make America Healthy? Dump RFK Jr., New Public Health Group Says
As the U.S. awaits the release of the second report from the Trump administration's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, another group has come out with a "counter report" featuring its own ideas for improving the health of Americans, including ousting HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "When the [first] MAHA report came out, our group was thinking, 'This isn't great,'" said Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD, a founding member of Defend Public Health (DPH), an all-volunteer group of about 3,000 public health researchers, healthcare workers, advocates, and allies fighting to defend what they characterize as the Trump administration's "cruel attacks on proven, science-based public health policies." (Frieden, 8/13)
Politico Pro:
RFK Jr.’s MAHA Agenda Is Gaining Ground Across The Nation
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign to “make America healthy again” has spread from Washington to state capitols with nearly 900 measures introduced this year echoing his agenda. ... A POLITICO analysis found more than 130 bills aimed at regulating ultraprocessed foods and improving nutrition, over 60 bills restricting the application of pesticides and other chemicals, and more than 130 bills expanding vaccine exemptions or prohibiting mandates this year. Lawmakers also introduced dozens of bills to promote the use of psychedelics, authorize sales of raw milk and ivermectin, and ban the fluoridation of drinking water. (Chu, 8/14)
The Hill:
MAHA Movement Expected To Target School Lunches, Causing Unease
The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement is taking aim at school lunches in a move advocates say is unrealistic without devoting more federal resources to K-12 students. While some schools can only afford to buy frozen meals that are heated up and served, the Trump administration is looking for freshly cooked meals that will take more employees and ingredients to put together. The MAHA Commission was required to send over recommendations to the White House by Tuesday to combat childhood chronic diseases, a document experts and advocates are eagerly awaiting. (Lonas Cochran, 8/13)
Reuters:
'MAHA' Activists Urge Trump To Oppose Limits On Pesticide Regulation
President Donald Trump should block the U.S. House from limiting the regulation of pesticides and "forever chemicals" in its environmental appropriations bill or risk losing Republican support, more than 200 activists aligned with the "Make America Healthy Again" movement said in a letter to Trump. (Douglas, 8/12)