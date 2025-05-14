EPA Plans To Rescind Biden-Era Limits On PFAS In Drinking Water
The rollback would apply to four of the six “forever chemicals” that have been linked to various illnesses. Related news is on a 3M PFAS settlement, uncertainty around a Texas PFAS bill, and more.
The Washington Post:
EPA Plans To Roll Back Biden PFAS Drinking Water Standards
The Environmental Protection Agency plans to rescind and reconsider limits on four different “forever chemicals” under a landmark drinking water standard implemented last year by President Joe Biden, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post. The drinking water rules were adopted as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to limit public exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), hazardous chemicals linked to range of serious illnesses. The original rule covered six common PFAS contaminants, including PFOA, a known human carcinogen, and PFOS, a likely carcinogen. (Ajasa, 5/13)
AP:
New Jersey Says Chemical Maker 3M Agrees To 'Forever Chemical' Settlement Worth Up To $450M
New Jersey’s attorney general said Tuesday chemical manufacturer 3M agreed to pay up $450 million to resolve lawsuits over natural resource contamination stemming from PFAS — commonly referred to as “forever chemicals.” The settlement is subject to court approval and a public comment period, Attorney General Matt Platkin’s office said. St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M is expected to pay $285 million this year, with additional amounts payable over the next 25 years. The total amount could reach $450 million, Platkin’s office said. (5/13)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas PFAS Bill Misses Key Deadline
A bill aimed at limiting the spread of toxic chemicals on Texas farmland has hit a political wall — missing a key deadline that decreases its likelihood of passage this session. House Bill 1674, introduced by Rep. Helen Kerwin, R-Cleburne, aims to regulate the use of fertilizers made from treated sewage, also known as biosolids, by requiring regular testing for PFAS — a group of long-lasting, harmful chemicals often called “forever chemicals.” (Martinez, 5/14)
The Washington Post:
The Most Promising Ways To Destroy ‘Forever Chemicals’
Environmental Protection Agency chief Lee Zeldin recently announced somewhat vague actions to combat contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which have been found in drinking water, food packaging and soil. The agency on Monday asked for more time to consider whether it would defend a drinking water rule introduced by the Biden administration. In the meantime, researchers are seeking a breakthrough in technologies to tackle PFAS contamination. Some methods that appear promising involve heating and pressurizing water. Other approaches in development include experiments with ultraviolet light, plasma and sound waves. (Chiu, 5/13)
Also —
AP:
Food Grown With Fewer Chemicals? A Brazilian Scientist Wins $500,000 For Showing The Way
A Brazilian scientist who pushed back against chemical fertilizers and researched biologically based approaches to more robust food production has been honored with this year’s World Food Prize, the organization announced Tuesday. Microbiologist Mariangela Hungria’s research helped her country become an agricultural powerhouse, an accomplishment that has now won her $500,000 from the Iowa-based World Food Prize Foundation. Hungria has been researching biological seed and soil treatments for 40 years, and has worked with Brazilian farmers to implement her findings. (McFetridge, 5/14)