EPA Report: Formaldehyde Presents Unreasonable Human Health Risk
Yet ProPublica reports that the EPA "downplayed the threat the chemical poses to people living near industrial plants." Separately, the post-holiday sick season is in full swing, as CDC data show that 40 states are reporting high or very high levels of illness. Also: early physical therapy for concussions; hydration; and more.
ProPublica:
Formaldehyde Poses An “Unreasonable” Public Health Risk, EPA Finds
A long-awaited report from the Environmental Protection Agency has found that formaldehyde presents an unreasonable risk to human health. But the report, released Thursday, downplayed the threat the chemical poses to people living near industrial plants that release large quantities of the carcinogen into the air. The health risk assessment was published weeks after a ProPublica investigation found that formaldehyde, one of the most widely used chemicals in commerce, causes more cases of cancer than any other chemical in the air and triggers asthma, miscarriages and fertility problems. (Lerner, 1/3)
In other health and wellness news —
AP:
Sick Season Is In Full Force. What The Latest CDC Figures Show
The holidays came with a side of flu for many Americans, with 40 states reporting high or very high levels of illness last week, according to the latest government health data. “A lot of flu out there,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Carrie Reed. The most recent CDC hospitalization data and other indicators show that the flu virus is trending higher than the other germs, Reed said. Several seasonal flu strains are driving cases, with no dominant one, she added. (Stobbe, 1/3)
Stat:
What Covid Tried To Teach Us — And Why It Will Matter In The Next Pandemic
Five years ago this week, STAT was interviewing nervous infectious disease scientists about a mysterious disease spreading in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, located roughly 500 miles west of Shanghai. On Jan. 4, 2020, we published the first of what would become a torrent of articles on the disease now known as Covid-19. (Branswell, 1/6)
The Washington Post:
Early Physical Therapy Is Better For Concussions, Study Indicates
People who receive physical therapy shortly after suffering concussions have better outcomes than those who wait longer to start rehabilitation programs, a recent analysis suggests. Published in the Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Journal, the study reports on a randomized trial of 203 adults diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion, who were within two to 12 weeks from their injury. (Blakemore, 1/5)
CNN:
One Small Thing Can Add Years To Your Life, Experts Say
What are you focusing on in the new year to improve your health? Regular exercise, of course, is a proven winner, as is eating plant-based meals. Getting more high-quality sleep, reducing stress, limiting alcohol and connecting with other people in meaningful ways are also key ways to boost well-being. However, there is one behavior change often overlooked when we think about improving our health in the new year: hydration. Water is the elixir of life, but few people make drinking enough a priority. (LaMotte, 1/5)