Erythritol Found To Wreak Havoc On Blood Vessels, Elevating Stroke Risk
The artificial sweetener is commonly used in diet drinks, low-calorie popsicles, and keto-friendly protein bars, The Baltimore Sun reports. Plus, news about eyelid lifts, digital detox efforts, and more.
The Baltimore Sun:
Sugar Substitute Thought Safe Increases Stroke Risk
Long thought safe, the sugar substitute erythritol could increase your risk of stroke. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder found that the sweetener impairs certain functions of blood vessels that would otherwise help ease stroke risks. (Hille, 1/5)
MedPage Today:
Autism Therapy Becomes Big Business For Private Equity
Private equity firms acquired more than 500 autism therapy centers across the U.S. in the past decade, an analysis showed. Between 2015 and 2024, 574 sites that delivered autism services in 42 states were bought by private equity, the result of 147 acquisitions, reported Daniel Arnold, PhD, of the School of Public Health at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues. Nearly 80% of these acquisitions occurred between 2018 and 2022. Private equity investors appeared more likely to enter states with a higher autism prevalence and more generous state autism insurance mandates, they wrote in JAMA Pediatrics. (George, 1/5)
The Wall Street Journal:
An Eyelid Lift In Your 30s? Why Younger Women Are Getting ‘Blephs’
Blepharoplasties were once reserved for patients in their 60s with droopy lids and impaired vision. Now they’re the hottest plastic surgery ask for the under-40 crowd. (Valdesolo, 1/1)
CNN:
Kids Are Spending A Lot Of Their School Days On Their Phones
When kids head off to school, most parents probably assume they’re not spending much of the day on their phones. New research suggests that’s not true. Adolescents spend an average of 70 minutes of their school days on their phones, according to research on American 13– to 18-year-olds published Monday by the journal JAMA. (Alaimo, 1/5)
The Wall Street Journal:
What A Digital Detox Can Do For You
Move over weight loss and dry January. There’s a new popular New Year’s resolution in town: Enter the digital detox. Some people are aiming to reduce overall screen-time or social-media use (including yours truly). Others want to carve out regular no-screen days—OK, maybe more like time periods—or days or retreats. (Reddy, 1/1)