Even After Trump Was Shot, Republicans Downplay Gun Violence
Assassination attempts have led to some of the biggest overhauls to gun laws in the country’s history, but this time it seems unlikely, the Wall Street Journal says. Also: California researchers say repeated exposure to graphic photos and videos is linked to psychological distress.
The Wall Street Journal:
Are Guns To Blame? Trump’s Shooting Ignites More Debate
Assassination attempts against U.S. presidents have led to major gun laws, but the July 13 shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump appears unlikely to be a pivotal moment in the divisive U.S. gun debate. In the days since Trump narrowly escaped a bullet fired from a would-be assassin’s rifle, the two sides in America’s argument over gun rights remain at odds over whether firearms are the major problem leading to such violence. (McWhirter and Elinson, 7/21)
Jacobin:
Trump Was Shot With A Gun PA Republicans Refused To Ban
In the months before Saturday’s assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, the state’s legislature blocked a bill banning the sale of the type of assault rifle allegedly used in the attack. Prior to that, at the federal level, nearly all of Pennsylvania’s Republican congressional delegation voted against a bill to reinstate a nationwide assault weapons ban, and the US Senate GOP blocked the legislation. (Santoro, 7/19)
The Washington Post:
ATF Traced Trump Rally Shooter’s Gun Using Records Opposed By Some In GOP
The search used sale records from an out-of-business gun store that the government is required to collect — but that Republican lawmakers and the gun lobby would like to place off-limits. (Stein, 7/21)
The Guardian:
Republicans Are Silent On Gun Control A Week After Trump Rally Shooting
More than a week after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump with an assault weapon, his political supporters and fellow members of the Republican party have remained silent on the issue of tightening America’s notoriously lax gun control laws. That intransigence plays out against the backdrop of a US election that was already deeply marred by fears of political violence and the possibility of civil unrest before a 20-year-old gunman fired a AR-15-style rifle at the former president, injuring him and two others and killing one rally-goer at an event in Pennsylvania. (Berger, 7/21)
The Hill:
Rep. Jackson, Former White House Physician, Shares Trump Gunshot Wound Update
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), a former White House physician, shared an update on former President Trump’s gunshot wound in a Saturday memo. ... “I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily,” Jackson said in his memo. ... “The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear,” Jackson continued. (Suter, 7/20)
In related news about mental health —
Los Angeles Times:
Graphic Imagery Online Can Lead To Psychological Harm, UCI Experts Say
UC Irvine researchers say repeated exposure to graphic photos and videos is being linked to psychological distress. Experts say it’s important to understand how these images can affect your mental health and recognize when to take a break or reduce your exposure. (Garcia, 7/19)