Fatal Overdoses Rise Nationwide After 17 Months Of Declines

Meanwhile, a judge is asked to clear the way for the next steps in Purdue Pharma's $7 billion opioid settlement. Also: A brain-dead woman at the center of a battle over Georgia's abortion ban is set to be removed from life support.

NPR: U.S. Overdose Deaths Rise After Hopeful Decline

For the first time in more than a year, street drug deaths appear to be rising across the U.S. according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest available data, compiled in January of this year, shows fatal overdoses over the previous 12-month period increased by roughly 1,400 deaths. (Mann, 6/18)

AP: A Judge Could Advance A $7B Settlement For OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma

A judge on Wednesday is being asked to clear the way for local governments and individual victims to vote on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma ’s latest plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids. Government entities, emergency room doctors, insurers, families of children born into withdrawal from the powerful prescription painkiller, individual victims and their families and others would have until Sept. 30 to vote on whether to accept the deal, which calls for members of the Sackler family who own the company to pay up to $7 billion over 15 years. (Mulvihill, 6/18)

The 19th: A Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Set To Be Taken Off Life Support After Baby Delivered

Adriana Smith, the pregnant Georgia woman who has been brain-dead since February, gave birth by emergency Caesarean section Friday and is set to be taken off life support this week, her family told a local NBC News affiliate. (Luthra, 6/17)

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Abortion Ballot Measure Bars Care For Trans Kids

A temporary ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors could become permanent if Missourians vote to amend the state’s constitution in 2026. The measure is attached to a ballot initiative that would place a ban on most abortions in the Missouri Constitution. Lawmakers this year approved a bill that asks voters to decide in 2026. (Fentem, 6/18)

Chicago Tribune: Birth Center Of Chicago Announces Sudden, Temporary Closure

A Chicago birth center is abruptly closing for the rest of the summer because of staffing challenges — forcing patients to make new plans. (Schencker, 6/17)

Becker's Hospital Review: 2nd State Adopts 'Physician Associate' Title

Maine has become the second state in the U.S. to adopt legislation changing the “physician assistant” title to “physician associate.” The Maine State Legislature passed the bill June 2, and it was enacted June 16. The title change follows a two-year lobbying campaign by the Maine Academy of Physician Associates. (Bean, 6/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: Children’s Hospital Oakland To Shut Most Locations During 5-Day Strike

Health care workers at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland plan to begin a five-day strike Wednesday over what they say are cuts in take-home pay under new union contracts slated to take effect in July. Led by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, the picket line will take place outside the main hospital in Oakland and the outpatient center in Walnut Creek from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Ho, 6/17)

St. Louis Public Radio: Need To Reach 911 In St. Louis County? Now You Can Send A Text

People who need emergency assistance in St. Louis County can now reach 911 services by text message. The county’s Emergency Communications Commission launched the program Tuesday. (Goodwin, 6/17)

Stat: Life Expectancy Of Native Americans, Alaska Natives Adjusted Lower

American Indians and Alaska Natives in the United States live nearly four years less than official statistics would have you believe. In fact, their life expectancy (72.7 years) is closer to that of a typical citizen of El Salvador (72) than the U.S. (78). (Russo, 6/18)

