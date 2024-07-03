FDA Approves Second Drug Aimed At Slowing Progression Of Alzheimer’s
The FDA approved Tuesday Eli Lilly's early Alzheimer's treatment. The monoclonal antibody donanemab, which will be sold under the name Kisunla, is designed to clear amyloid in the brain.
Stat:
Early Alzheimer's Drug Developed By Eli Lilly Approved By FDA
Eli Lilly’s early Alzheimer’s treatment was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, making it the second drug on the U.S. market aimed at slowing progression of the debilitating neurological disease. (Chen and Herper, 7/2)
The Wall Street Journal:
Approval Of Eli Lilly’s New Alzheimer’s Drug Will Accelerate New Era Of Treatment
Until recently, Alzheimer’s treatment was limited. Some patients diagnosed with the disease would take a pill to relieve symptoms. More wound up at facilities that provided care for them once they couldn’t take care of themselves. With drugs such as Lilly’s newly approved Kisunla coming online, Alzheimer’s treatment promises to slow the cognitive decline, if only modestly, and to become more widely used. (Loftus and Walker, 7/2)
NPR:
African Ancestry Can Affect Alzheimer's, Stroke Risk In Black Americans
Black Americans have been underrepresented in most genomic studies of neurological disorders. As a result of this disparity, there's a lot scientists don't know about whether African ancestry affects a person's risk for these disorders or their response to a particular treatment. ... Now, the first study to come out of the initiative finds that genes associated with African ancestry seem to affect some brain cells in ways that could increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease and stroke. (Kwong, Hamilton and Carlson, 7/3)
WCTI ABC12:
Karine Jean-Pierre Gives Stern 'No' When Asked If Biden Has Dementia
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refuted speculation Tuesday that President Joe Biden is suffering from dementia. The question followed mounting panic in Democratic circles following Biden’s lackluster performance at the first presidential debate. His frequent looks of confusion and hoarse voice, Jean-Pierre said, should not be attributed to symptoms of dementia or degenerative illness. “I have an answer for you, are you ready for it?” she asked. “It’s no.” (Walker, 7/2)
NBC News:
Your Diet At 40 May Affect How Healthy You Are At 70, Study Finds
If you eat well now, you may live better later. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables, whole grains and unsaturated fats in midlife can improve the chances of good mental, physical and cognitive health decades later, a new report shows. A study presented at a major nutrition conference Tuesday builds on years of research that a daily diet filled with highly nutritious foods can reduce the risk of developing common chronic diseases and help maintain cognitive functioning in older age. (Sudhakar, 7/3)