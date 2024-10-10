FDA Food Label Warning Sparks Pushback From Top US Bakery
The FDA issued a warning in June to stop labeling products as containing sesame (a known allergen) when they did not. Bimbo Bakeries USA refused, claiming the labels prevent people from inadvertently eating foods that can trigger potentially life-threatening reactions.
AP:
Bimbo Bakeries Pushes Back On FDA Sesame Allergy Warning
A top U.S. commercial bakery is pushing back on a Food and Drug Administration warning to stop using labels that say its products contain sesame — a potentially dangerous allergen — when they don’t. Bimbo Bakeries USA, which includes brands such as Sara Lee, Entenmann’s and Ball Park buns and rolls, appears to be defying an FDA warning sent in June that said the several of the company’s products are “misbranded” because the labels list sesame or tree nuts even though those ingredients aren’t in the foods. (Aleccia, 10/9)
Newsweek:
Salad Public Health Alert Issued Over Allergic Reaction Fears
U.S. officials have issued a public health alert after a batch of Hans Kissle Co. LLC chicken salads were found to contain the wrong product and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the product—labelled "Cranberry Chicken Salad"—may actually contain the "Classic Chicken Salad," which contains wheat. (Dewan, 10/9)
USA Today:
Deadly Listeria Outbreak Forces California Cheese Factory To Shut Down, Feds Say
California-based cheese and dairy company Rizo-Lopez Foods has been ordered to cease production after a years-long listeria outbreak killed two people and made dozens of others sick, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday. The company has now stopped all of its operations related to the preparing and processing of food according to a press release from the Department of Justice. An injunction approved by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District also said the company must notify the FDA before advancing any future operations of the same kind. (Cervantes Jr., 10/9)
In news relating to weight-loss —
Newsweek:
We Don't Want Ozempic, Say Surveyed Americans
Most American adults said they would rather not take injectable weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic or Wegovy, preferring dietary change instead, according to a survey by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. "These data show that, if doctors imagine that people are unwilling to make major diet changes, such as trying out a plant-based diet, the fact is that many people are quite eager to give it a try, given a practical pathway to follow," Dr. Neal D. Barnard, president of the Physicians Committee, told Newsweek. (Willmoth, 10/9)
CNN:
The End Of A Shortage Of Popular Weight-Loss Drugs May Mean Many People Lose Access To Them
If there’s a diet, Janet McCaskill says, she’s done it. “I’ve tried WeightWatchers. I’ve tried keto. I’ve gone to a nutritionist,” said the 58-year-old grandmother, who lives in Knightdale, North Carolina, outside Raleigh. Some of the eating plans worked, she said – until they didn’t. (Tirrell, 10/9)