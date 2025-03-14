FDA Gives 2025-26 Flu Shot Guidance, Minus Input From Advisory Committee
After studying this year's influenza information, the recommendation is that flu vaccines for next year be trivalent, reports CNN. Also in the news, Vermont reports its first measles case in a school-aged child; disease detectives search airplanes for pathogens; and more.
CNN:
After Canceling Meeting Of Independent Advisers, FDA Issues 2025-26 Flu Vaccine Recommendations
The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued recommendations for the composition of influenza shots for the upcoming respiratory virus season, but without input from its independent vaccine advisers. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee had been scheduled to meet Thursday to weigh in on the composition of the flu shots, but that session was canceled without explanation in late February. (Dillinger and Goodman, 3/13)
CIDRAP:
Vermont Reports Measles Case; Europe Warns Of Highest Case Count In 25 Years
The Vermont Department of Health has said a school-aged child in Lamoille County is confirmed to have measles, the first case in 2025. “The child became sick after returning with their family from traveling internationally in recent days,” the department said in a statement. “The risk to the public is believed to be low, as the child has been isolated from most community settings while they have been contagious. Investigation is ongoing.” (Soucheray, 3/13)
The New York Times:
Parents Of Babies Who Are Too Young For Measles Vaccine Worry About Outbreaks
Infants are at higher risk of complications from the measles but can’t be vaccinated right away. (Pearson, 3/14)
The New York Times:
Where U.S. Measles Outbreaks Are Spreading
As new cases are reported, our maps and illustrations show the spread of the virus and how infections can run through a community. (Corum and Rosenbluth, 3/13)
CBS News:
How Disease Detectives Are Hunting For Viruses At Major U.S. Airports
In the past year, over 135 million passengers traveled to the U.S. from other countries. To infectious disease experts, that represents 135 million chances for an outbreak to begin. To identify and stop the next potential pandemic, government disease detectives have been discreetly searching for viral pathogens in wastewater from airplanes. Experts are worried that these efforts may not be enough. The CDC's Traveler Genomic Surveillance Program tests wastewater from airplanes, looking for pathogens that may have hitched a ride with passengers on long-haul international flights. (Cauchi and Gounder, 3/13)