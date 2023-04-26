FDA Greenlights Biogen’s Treatment For Rare Form Of ALS
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KFF Health News Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
Stat:
FDA Approves New Biogen Treatment For Rare Form Of ALS
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday granted conditional approval to a new treatment for a rare, genetic form of ALS — basing its decision for the first time on preliminary evidence that may also speed the development of future medicines for the fatal, neurodegenerative disease. The new drug, called Qalsody, is made by Biogen. (Feuerstein, 4/25)
NBC News:
Cancer Drug Shortage: Supply Of Pluvicto For Prostate Cancer Should Increase Later This Year
Supply of the cancer drug Pluvicto should increase “meaningfully” in the second half of the year, the drug’s manufacturer Novartis said Tuesday amid widespread shortages. Pluvicto, a drug for advanced prostate cancer, started having supply problems in February as demand increased. The Food and Drug Administration listed it as being in short supply in early March. (Lovelace Jr., 4/25)
CIDRAP:
Review Suggests Fecal Transplant More Effective Than Antibiotics For Recurrent C Diff
A new Cochrane Review has found that stool transplantation is significantly more effective at resolving recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI) than antibiotics. (Dall, 4/25)
Also —
The Washington Post:
Tobacco Company Pleads Guilty To Violating U.S. Sanctions On North Korea
A subsidiary of one of the world’s largest tobacco companies pleaded guilty in a D.C. courtroom Tuesday morning to conspiring to commit bank fraud and violating U.S. sanctions by selling tobacco products to North Korea and illegally concealing those sales so American banks would process the transactions. (Stein and Hsu, 4/25)
Reuters:
Eli Lilly To Sell Low Blood Sugar Drug To Amphastar For Around $1 Billion
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will buy Baqsimi from Eli Lilly and Co in a deal worth up to $1.08 billion as it aims to boost its portfolio of low blood sugar drugs, the two companies said on Monday. Amphastar will pay $500 million at closing and another $125 million in cash after one year under the deal. (4/24)
Modern Healthcare:
AHIP Targets Drug Manufacturers Over Prices In Ad Campaign
"Health insurance companies are your bargaining power" begins the 30-second spot that AHIP is spending "seven figures" to air on television and social media through the end of the year, according to a news release and an association spokesperson. In the ad, AHIP urges viewers to "Reject Big Pharma's Rx Distractions." The industry group said it also has placed ads with Capitol Hill publications in Washington, D.C. (Nzanga, 4/24)
Modern Healthcare:
GoodRx's Co-Founders Step Down As Co-CEOs
GoodRx's co-founders Trevor Bezdek and Doug Hirsch are stepping down from their roles as co-CEOs, the company said Tuesday. Scott Wagner was appointed interim CEO of the consumer drug price comparison and digital health company. The company will search for a permanent CEO, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday. (Turner, 4/25)