FDA Might Soon Weigh Approval Of Pain Pill To Replace Addictive Opioids
Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a new drug called suzetrigine that it says is nonaddictive and would offer an alternative to painkillers such as oxycodone. The company’s application is pending before the FDA, which could potentially approve it by the end of the month, The Washington Post reported.
The Washington Post:
Billed As Nonaddictive, New Pain Pill Could Soon Win FDA Approval
The long quest for powerful non-opioid drugs that treat pain without risk of addiction is nearing a milestone, in the form of a pill that could soon win approval from the Food and Drug Administration. If successful, the drug developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals would offer a possible alternative to potent prescription painkillers such as oxycodone, which was once heavily marketed by drug companies and fueled an epidemic of dependency and death. (Gilbert and Ovalle, 1/13)
NBC News:
FDA Expected To Propose Limiting Nicotine Levels In Tobacco Cigarettes, As Biden Term Ends
In its last few days of power, the Biden administration is expected to officially propose a limit on nicotine in cigarettes. It’d be a last-minute move to push back against the tobacco industry after President Joe Biden failed to finalize a long-standing pledge to ban menthol cigarettes. The proposal, which could come as soon as Monday, is not expected to include tobacco products like e-cigarettes or nicotine replacement patches and lozenges. (Edwards, 1/10)
Axios:
Hospitals Balk At Biden Cybersecurity Upgrade
A sweeping update of federal security standards to better protect patient data against cyberattacks is drawing pushback from health systems, who say it's unworkable and too expensive. With the effects of the massive Change Healthcare attack still resonating and increasingly sophisticated attacks hitting hospitals, there's concern about a one-size-fits-all approach and how smaller and financially strapped facilities can adapt. (Reed, 1/13)
On veterans' health care —
The Washington Post:
Cybertruck Suicide Exposes Military’s Struggle With Mental Health Stigma
The fiery New Year’s Day suicide of an Army Green Beret exposed the Pentagon’s struggle to identify and treat brain injuries and mental health issues, raising alarm among some lawmakers, medical experts and former military personnel who question if enough is being done to improve care and prevent similar tragedies. Matthew Livelsberger, 37, a career Special Forces soldier with extensive wartime service in Afghanistan, died from a self-inflicted gunshot moments before the rented Tesla Cybertruck he was driving exploded outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, authorities have said. (Horton, 1/11)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.