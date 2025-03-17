FDA Raids Maker of Poppers, A Party Drug HHS Chief Suggests Causes AIDS
It is unclear whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. knew about the raid. Also, the FDA is documenting injuries caused by nitrous oxide sold commercially, as inhaling it can cause dangerously low blood pressure. Other news links probiotic use to fever reduction in kids, discusses drug pricing, and more.
NBC News:
FDA Reportedly Raids Manufacturer Of Poppers, An Increasingly Popular Party Drug
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reportedly targeted a manufacturer of poppers, an inhalant drug that has gained increasingly mainstream popularity as an adjunct to clubbing and sexual activity. The drug has long been sold in convenience stores under a legal loophole. Double Scorpio, an Austin-based poppers manufacturer, issued a statement on its website Thursday stating that the company had “stopped all operations following a search and seizure at our offices by the FDA.” (Ryan, 3/14)
AP:
FDA Warns Of Misuse Of Laughing Gas Sold In Colorful, Flavored Canisters
U.S. health officials are tracking a rise in injuries tied to the misuse of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, including some brands that are sold in small canisters containing flavors like blueberry, strawberry and watermelon. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned consumers that inhaling the gas for its euphoric effects can cause dangerously low blood pressure, leading to loss of consciousness and injuries. (Perrone, 3/14)
CIDRAP:
Trial Links Probiotics To Fever Reduction In Kids With Respiratory Infections
The results of a small randomized controlled trial in Italy suggest that probiotics may be helpful in treatment of children with upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs), Italian researchers reported today in JAMA Network Open. (Dall, 3/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Pfizer Has A New Playbook For Reviving Sales—And It’s Starting To Pay Off
Pfizer had a problem. Doctors weren’t prescribing its migraine drug Nurtec because they assumed insurance coverage would be too much of a hassle. So last year the company created a phone line for doctors and patients to call Pfizer directly for help. Pfizer now credits that and other changes for a 31% increase in Nurtec’s U.S. sales last year. (Hopkins, 3/17)
The New York Times:
How Much Should Weight Loss Drugs Like Wegovy And Zepbound Cost?
It’s easy to make a medical case for blockbuster weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, which have been shown to prevent heart attacks and strokes and save lives. But for the employers and government programs being asked to pay for the medications, the financial case for them is less clear. Are the drugs’ benefits worth their enormous cost? The answer right now is no, according to a new study published on Friday in the journal JAMA Health Forum, by researchers at the University of Chicago. (Robbins, 3/14)