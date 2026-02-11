FDA Rebuffs Moderna’s Application For mRNA Flu Vaccine For Those 50 And Up

The Food and Drug Administration said Moderna's study was not “adequate and well-controlled.” The company says it will protest the decision. Separately, the American Medical Association will have its own vaccine safety review system.

Stat: FDA Refuses To Review Moderna's Flu Vaccine Application

The Food and Drug Administration refused to review Moderna’s application for a new influenza vaccine, the company said Tuesday, a surprise decision that could raise concerns about the agency’s posture toward drug companies and the Trump administration’s policies on vaccines. (Herper and Branswell, 2/10)

The Hill: AMA Launching Its Own Vaccine Safety, Effectiveness Review System

The American Medical Association (AMA) on Tuesday announced the launch of its own “evidence-based review process” of vaccine safety and efficacy for the next respiratory viral season, an apparent tacit rebuke of the federal government’s current regulations. The AMA’s evaluation process will be conducted in collaboration with the Vaccine Integrity Project at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota. The review will focus on immunizations for flu, COVID-19 and RSV. (Choi, 2/10)

CIDRAP: Polls: 90% Of Americans Want Vaccine Access, For US To Be Global Science, Tech Leader

Polls from the Partnership to Fight Infectious Disease and Research!America find strong support for vaccines and scientific and technologic advancement, regardless of political stripe, with 90% and 91% of Americans saying policymakers must ensure access to vaccines and cement the country’s global leadership in medical progress, respectively. (Van Beusekom, 2/10)

CIDRAP: Aluminum In Our Diets Far Exceeds That From Vaccines, Researchers Note

Throughout life, aluminum exposure from food far exceeds aluminum exposure from routine childhood vaccines, according to a review published yesterday in JAMA. Concerns about aluminum adjuvants in vaccines have endured for decades, despite many years of research spanning multiple countries that has not identified related health concerns. (Bergeson, 2/10)

CIDRAP: Amicus Brief Filed Against RFK Jr Attacks ‘Shared Clinical Decision-Making’

A group of public health organizations, lawyers, and scholars, has filed an amicus brief in the US District Court of Massachusetts supporting plaintiffs American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and others against defendant Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and warning that recent federal actions weakening routine childhood vaccination recommendations pose an urgent threat both for children and the public’s health. The AAP alleges in a lawsuit filed last year that recent changes to the routine childhood vaccine recommendation schedule in the United States violates the Administrative Procedure Act. (Soucheray, 2/10)

In related news about measles —

San Francisco Chronicle: California Measles Outbreak Spurs Call For Vaccine Checks

An outbreak of eight measles cases in Shasta County — the first measles outbreak in California in at least six years — is prompting state health officials to urge all residents to check their vaccination status against the deadly and highly contagious viral disease. The outbreak, defined as three or more related cases, marks a notable uptick in measles in California. As of Monday, 17 measles cases have been reported in the state so far in 2026. This surpasses the entire years of 2023 and 2024, when there were four cases and 15 cases, respectively, according to state data. In 2025, there were 25 cases. (Ho, 2/10)

CIDRAP: 13 New Measles Cases In South Carolina As Florida University Outbreak Grows

The South Carolina Department of Health confirmed 13 new measles cases today, raising the state total to 933. Currently 235 people are in quarantine and six in isolation. The Upstate South Carolina outbreak is the largest single outbreak of measles in the United States in more than three decades. Though 95% of cases have occurred in Spartanburg County, officials identified a new case-patient in Lancaster County. Officials are still investigating the source of exposure for that person. (Soucheray, 2/10)

Bloomberg: Mexico City Reports First Measles Death As National Toll Rises To 28

Mexico’s capital has recorded its first measles death, bringing the virus’s total death toll in the country to 28 and fueling fresh concern as it spreads from the north despite the government’s vaccination efforts. The death happened in 2025 and authorities just now confirmed it. Seven states have reported deaths caused by measles, with the northern state of Chihuahua accounting for 21, according to a report released by the Health Ministry on Monday. Cases have been reported in all 32 states. (Navarro, 2/10)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription