FDA To Update Opioid Warning Labels
The prescribing information will now include a warning about increased sensitivity to pain, among other updates. Other news on the opioid crisis is reported from Florida, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Texas.
Reuters:
FDA Mandates New Safety Warnings For Opioid Pain Medicines
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it will require new safety warnings to be added in the prescribing information on labels for opioid pain relievers, including a warning about increased sensitivity to pain. FDA said data suggests patients who use opioids for pain relief after surgery often have leftover tablets, which puts them at risk for addiction and overdose. (4/13)
In other news drug use and addiction —
AP:
Nurse Pleads Guilty To Replacing Fentanyl With Saline
A nurse who previously worked at a Florida outpatient surgical center has been convicted of stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline. Catherine Shannon Dunton, 54, pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with a consumer product in Fort Pierce federal court, according to court records. She faces up to 10 years in prison at a June 27 hearing. (4/13)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Community Groups, City Police Union Once Are Mobilizing Against Safehouse And Its Proposed Supervised Injection Site In Philly As Negotiations Continue
As ongoing settlement talks could soon clear the way for the opening of Philadelphia’s first supervised injection site, civic organizations and elected officials opposed to the idea say they are growing increasingly concerned that they’re being cut out of the process. The city’s police union and a coalition of 19 community groups accused the U.S Justice Department this week of effectively “switch[ing] sides” after a years-long legal battle fighting to block such a facility in the city. (Whelan and Roebuck, 4/13)
The Star Tribune:
Klobuchar, Craig Join Local Leaders To Highlight Efforts To Combat Fentanyl Abuse
Addressing the opioid crisis, including the growing fentanyl problem, will require work on multiple fronts to curb drug trafficking, educate youth and make treatment for addiction available. That was the message at a news conference in Inver Grove Heights on Thursday that brought together U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko and local families and activists. (Adler, 4/13)
Marijuana Moment:
Texas House Passes Bill To Allow Medical Marijuana As An Opioid Alternative And Replace THC Limit, Sending It To Senate
The Texas House of Representatives has passed a bill to allow medical marijuana as an opioid alternative for people with chronic pain and also replace the state’s THC limit, sending the legislation to the Senate for consideration. (Jaeger, 4/12)
Scientific American:
These Doctors Fought The Federal Bureau Of Narcotics To Treat Addiction--With Drugs
In the early 1960s a trio at the Rockefeller Institute started a bold experiment to change the way heroin addiction was treated, and they did so using a drug originally created by “the devil’s chemist.” (Hafner and Lewis, 4/13)