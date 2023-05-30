FDA Warns About Risk From Poppers; Worries Over Kratom’s Side Effects
The Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert about poppers, which are being accidentally drunk. Separately, USA Today examines the over-the-counter herbal Kratom phenomenon, looking at the drug's side effects and withdrawal. Also: ticks, the oral polio vaccine, mammograms, and more.
The Hill:
What Are Poppers And Why Is The FDA Warning About Them?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans to make sure the tiny bottles they’re drinking aren’t accidentally something else — poppers, in particular. But you may be wondering just what that means. “Poppers” is a term used to refer to a variety of liquid chemicals, typically amyl nitrate, which are sometimes inhaled by people recreationally for enhanced sexual arousal and temporary relaxation. While these items can be sold (and are widely available in places like adult novelty stores), their use is not approved in any way by the FDA and using them as a drug is illegal. (Falcon, 5/26)
USA Today:
What Is Kratom? Herbal Drug's Side Effects, Withdrawal Explained
Millions of Americans have turned to kratom, an over-the-counter herbal drug extracted from the leaves of a tree native to Southeast Asia, for relief of pain, anxiety and even withdrawal symptoms from opioids. But the Food and Drug Administration has said kratom may be harmful. The agency has sought to restrict imports of the substance and recently seized a large shipment to an Oklahoma manufacturer. (Alltucker, 5/27)
On other public health news —
Stat:
How The New Oral Polio Vaccine Is Stacking Up
When a new and hoped-to-be safer oral polio vaccine started to make its way into use in March 2021, there was huge optimism that this long-needed tool would help the polio eradication campaign quell a growing problem that was — and is still — complicating efforts to stamp out polio forever. Two years later, expectations surrounding the new vaccine, known as novel oral polio vaccine type 2, or nOPV2 for short, are moderating a bit. (Branswell, 5/26)
The Wall Street Journal:
See How Ticks And Mosquitoes Are Carrying Diseases To More Of The U.S.
Diseases are riding ticks and mosquitoes to new pastures. (Brown, Ulick and Abbott, 5/26)
The Wall Street Journal:
With Psych Wards Full, Mentally Ill Accused Of Crimes Languish In Jail
Week after week, Barbara Vassis watches as her daughter sinks deeper into a delusional world while sitting in a Boulder, Colo., jail cell. (Frosch and Findell, 5/29)
Also —
KFF Health News:
Cardiovascular Disease Is Primed To Kill More Older Adults, Especially Blacks And Hispanics
Cardiovascular disease — the No. 1 cause of death among people 65 and older — is poised to become more prevalent in the years ahead, disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic communities and exacting an enormous toll on the health and quality of life of older Americans. (Graham, 5/30)
KFF Health News:
Mammograms At 40? Breast Cancer Screening Guidelines Spark Fresh Debate
While physicians mostly applauded a government-appointed panel’s recommendation that women get routine mammography screening for breast cancer starting at age 40, down from 50, not everyone approves. Some doctors and researchers who are invested in a more individualized approach to finding troublesome tumors are skeptical, raising questions about the data and the reasoning behind the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s about-face from its 2016 guidelines. (Cohen, 5/30)