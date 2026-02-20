FDA’s Top Drug Regulator To Examine Safety Of SSRIs And RSV Monoclonals

Tracy Beth Høeg, the fifth director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research since last year, says she is prioritizing the health of women and babies. Meanwhile, ACIP is postponing its meeting set for next week. Plus, measles cases continue to spread.

Stat: FDA's HØEg Plans To Scrutinize SSRIs, RSV Shots For Babies

Tracy Beth Høeg, the top drug regulator at the Food and Drug Administration, indicated in her first address to staff that she’ll scrutinize antidepressants and the shots used to protect babies from RSV. (Lawrence, 2/19)

The Guardian: CDC Vaccine Panel Meeting Postponed Amid RFK Jr Bid To Reshape Policy

A meeting of the US vaccine advisory panel that had been planned for later this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reportedly been postponed amid legal challenges the panel is facing over its validity. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which provides guidance on who should receive specific vaccines, had originally been set to convene from 25 to 27 February, according to the CDC’s website. (Dunbar, 2/19)

In related news about vaccines —

New Hampshire Bulletin: NH House Votes Down Anti-Vaccine Bill

The New Hampshire House of Representatives rejected a proposal Thursday to end all vaccine mandates in the state. “New Hampshire has the lowest vaccination rate for measles in New England,” Rep. Jessica LaMontagne, a Dover Democrat, said in a floor speech before the vote. “Do you want to be the legislature that ushers in the next outbreak of measles?” (Skipworth, 2/19)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: Turnarounds And Shake-Ups

The midterm elections are months away, yet changes at the Department of Health and Human Services suggest the Trump administration is focusing on how to win on health care, which remains a top concern for voters. Facing growing concern about the administration’s actions on vaccines in particular, the Food and Drug Administration this week reversed course and said it would review a new mRNA-based flu vaccine after all. (Carey, 2/19)

On the spread of measles, mumps, and bird flu —

CIDRAP: Utah’s Measles Outbreak Reaches 300 Cases

Utah has confirmed 300 measles cases in an ongoing outbreak, with the virus now spreading in Salt Lake County and new exposures at high schools in that county, according to an update yesterday from the Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD). “The first measles symptoms are often cold- or flu-like, with cough, runny nose, red/watery eyes, and fever, so you may think you have a common respiratory illness and can continue engaging in normal activities,” said Dorothy Adams, executive director of SLCoHD. “But please stay home if you have any signs of illness, especially now that we know measles is actively circulating in our community.” (Soucheray, 2/19)

CBS News: Los Angeles County Confirms Fourth Measles Case Of The Year In LAX Traveler

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the fourth case of measles this year in an international traveler who recently visited LAX Airport. The department made the announcement on Thursday, saying the person had recently visited LAX and several other LA County locations while infectious. So far, all of the LA County cases have been tied to international travel, according to public health officials. (Hylton, 2/19)

Connecticut Public: Measles Detected In Fairfield County, Conn., Wastewater

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the presence of measles was recently detected in wastewater samples in Fairfield County. (Polansky, 2/19)

The Hill: Measles Outbreaks Across US Put Spotlight On College Vaccine Policies

New outbreaks of measles, which had been considered eradicated in the U.S., may force colleges to rethink their vaccine strategies. There is no standard way universities approach vaccine reporting, requirements or exemptions, with some given a far freer hand by their home states than others. But in the face of rising vaccine skepticism, the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced last week it is shifting to require students to disclose their vaccination status, and it is possible that other schools may follow suit. (Lonas Cochran, 2/19)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Mumps Cases Surge In 2026, Nearly Tripling The 2025 Total

Maryland has reported six times as many mumps cases in early 2026 as it did all of last year, with most infections concentrated in the Baltimore metropolitan area, state health officials said Thursday. (Bazos, 2/19)

CIDRAP: Avian Flu Continues Spread In Pennsylvania Egg, Turkey Facilities

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed more H5N1 avian flu outbreaks in Pennsylvania poultry facilities this week, including six detections in Lancaster County, which has seen a dramatic uptick in H5N1 activity in the past several weeks. (Soucheray, 2/19)

Also —

NPR: Could Saliva Tests Become The Future Of Diagnosis?

The saliva circulating in your mouth contains troves of microbial information about the rest of your body and is easier to collect than blood samples. Today, a few drops of spit can help detect viruses like HIV and the one that causes COVID-19, or assess genetic risks for breast cancer. Within a few years, experts say, similar tests might be available to diagnose other diseases, such as diabetes or prostate cancer. (Noguchi, 2/20)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription