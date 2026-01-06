Federal Judge Lets HHS Share Some Info On Medicaid Enrollees With ICE
AP points out that the decision limits that data, though, to basic biographical information. Other news is on the 340B drug discount program, expanded cervical cancer screenings, new nutrition guidelines, and more.
AP:
HHS Authorized To Resume Sharing Some Personal Medicaid Data With Deportation Officers
The nation’s health department starting Monday can resume sharing the personal data of certain Medicaid enrollees with deportation officials, according to a federal judge’s ruling, in a blow to states that had sued the administration over privacy concerns. But the judge’s decision, issued last Monday, strictly limits the scope of data from the 22 plaintiff states that can be shared — for now only allowing the agency to hand over basic biographical information about immigrants residing in the United States illegally. (Swenson, 1/5)
More news from HHS —
Healthcare Dive:
340B Rebate Pilot Put On Hold In Temporary Win For Hospitals
A federal judge halted a controversial drug discount pilot over the holiday break, determining that the HHS didn’t adequately consider the consequences for safety-net hospitals in a setback for the Trump administration and for drugmakers. The pilot set to take effect on Jan. 1 would have allowed drugmakers to divvy out savings to providers in the 340B drug discount program through post-sale rebates instead of upfront discounts. (Pifer, 1/5)
Stat:
Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Blocking NIH Cap On Indirect Costs
Federal appeals court judges on Monday upheld a lower court’s ruling preventing the National Institutes of Health from cutting billions of dollars in support for research overhead at universities, academic medical centers, and other grantee institutions. (Wosen, 1/5)
The Washington Post:
Expanded Cervical Cancer Screenings To Be Covered By Most Private Insurance
The Department of Health and Human Services is endorsing self-collected vaginal samples for cervical cancer screening and requiring most private insurance plans to cover testing without cost sharing. The Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency within HHS, announced updated cervical cancer screening guidelines Monday that expand screening options to include self-collection to test for human papillomavirus, or HPV, a sexually transmitted infection that causes nearly all cervical cancer cases. The new guidelines also aim to lower out-of-pocket costs for screening that could deter people from getting care. (Chiu, 1/5)
The New York Times:
Kennedy Set To Release New Nutrition Guidelines
He has promised a major shake-up of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Here’s what experts are watching for. (Callahan, 1/6)
On chemicals and pesticides —
AP:
EPA Says It Will Propose Drinking Water Limit For Chemical In Explosives
The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it would propose a drinking water limit for perchlorate, a harmful chemical in rockets and other explosives, but also said doing so wouldn’t significantly benefit public health and that it was acting only because a court ordered it. The agency said it will seek input on how strict the limit should be for perchlorate, which is particularly dangerous for infants, and require utilities to test. (Phillis, 1/5)
CNN:
Hair-Straightening Products: FDA Misses Deadline On Proposed Ban On Formaldehyde
The US Food and Drug Administration has missed its latest deadline to propose banning formaldehyde and certain formaldehyde-releasing chemicals from hair-straightening products, often used by Black women. (Howard, 1/5)
The Hill:
MAHA Movement Rejoices As Pesticide Rule Removed
A government funding bill released Monday excludes a controversial pesticides provision, marking a win for the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement for at least the time being. The provision in question is a wonky one: It would seek to prevent pesticides from carrying warnings on their label of health effects beyond those recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). (Frazin, 1/5)