Federal Judge Rules Florida’s Minor Gender Care Ban Is Unconstitutional
Tallahassee-based district court Judge Robert L. Hinkle ruled that Florida's governor and lawmakers were not acting in the interest of public health. But in Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration over a new federal rule protecting gender care.
Politico:
Federal Judge Strikes Florida Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Children
A federal judge has ruled that Florida’s new restrictions on gender-affirming treatment for children are unconstitutional, and that Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican lawmakers who supported them were not acting in the interest of public health. By refusing to allow children to access treatments, Tallahassee-based district court Judge Robert L. Hinkle wrote in a ruling handed down Tuesday that DeSantis and Republicans who voted for the measure responded in a way that was similar to racism and misogyny. (Sarkissian, 6/11)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Sues Over Federal Rule Protecting Gender Transition Care
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden administration over a new federal rule that he says would require states to pay for gender care procedures for transgender people through their Medicaid programs and require health care providers to perform them. (Salinas II, 6/11)
San Francisco Chronicle:
S.F. Declares Itself Sanctuary City For Transgender, Nonbinary People
San Francisco leaders declared the city a sanctuary for transgender people Tuesday, becoming one of the first in the nation to do so amid a push by some conservative states to limit trans rights. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to declare San Francisco a sanctuary city for transgender, gender nonconforming, nonbinary and Two-Spirit people — a Pan-Indian term that describes those who are neither male nor female — to provide a place of safety for that community and providers of gender affirming care. (Toledo, 6/11)
Fox News:
Gender Dysphoria And Eating Disorders Have Skyrocketed Since Pandemic, Report Reveals
Mental health diagnoses in children have skyrocketed since the COVID pandemic — led by gender dysphoria and eating disorders, according to a new report. LexisNexis Risk Solutions analyzed medical claims data submitted between 2019 and 2023 for patients under age 18. Overall, mental health claims rose 83% among young people in that time frame. (Rudy, 6/11)