Feds End Pursuit Of Patient Records Identifying Transgender Minors In LA
The Justice Department has put on hold until 2029 its request for “documents sufficient to identify each patient (by name, date of birth, social security number, address, and parent/guardian information) who was prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy.”
CalMatters:
Feds Drop Effort To Get Trans Patients’ Records From LA Children’s Hospital
Transgender patients of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles secured a win last week after the U.S. Department of Justice agreed to end its efforts to obtain personal and medical information of more than 3,000 young patients. (Ibarra, 1/24)
In reproductive health news —
News Service of Florida:
Federal Judge Nixes Challenge To Florida's Pregnant Parking Law
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging a new state law allowing pregnant women to use parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities violates federal protections. (Kam, 1/27)
Post-Tribune:
Indiana Senate Shoots Down Democratic Amendments To Abortion Bill
Indiana Senate Democrats proposed four amendments to an abortion medication bill, but all of them failed in voice votes Monday. (Kukulka, 1/26)
The Maine Monitor:
Her Labor Turned Dangerous. The Closest Hospital Had Just Stopped Delivering Babies
In the early hours of the morning on June 1, 2025, Katie Gowell went into labor at her home in Patten, a town on the outskirts of Maine’s northern wilderness containing Mount Katahdin, where her family doctor was prepared to deliver her fifth child. Shortly after her water burst, a complication arose: she had a prolapsed umbilical cord, a medical emergency that can cut off the baby’s oxygen supply. Her physician, Dr. Rose Fuchs, quickly intervened to keep the blood flowing and called for an ambulance. (Hedegard, 1/26)
The Washington Post:
Many Teachers Can’t Afford To Have A Baby, And Some States Are Trying To Help
A growing number of states are implementing paid leave policies in an effort to attract and retain teachers. (Lumpkin, 1/26)