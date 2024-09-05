Fentanyl Vaccine Set For Clinical Trials Starting In Mid-2025
The vaccine, which would prevent the opioid from entering the brain, has seen success in animal studies. Meanwhile, methadone treatments, touted as a key to ending the fentanyl epidemic, remain controversial as clinics push back on politicians' hopes.
The Dallas Morning News:
Fentanyl Vaccine Heads For Clinical Trials, With Goal Of Saving Lives
A fentanyl vaccine developed by researchers at the University of Houston is expected to head to clinical trials sometime in the middle of next year, with the hope of being a groundbreaking solution to a deadly crisis. The vaccine, which has shown success in animal studies, is designed to stop the highly addictive opioid from entering the brain and causing an overdose. Biopharmaceutical startup Ovax acquired the license to produce and test the vaccine in November 2023 and raised over $10 million toward that effort by June. (Fauzia, 9/4)
Politico:
Democrats And Republicans Say Methadone Can End The Fentanyl Epidemic. Methadone Clinics Say That’s Naive
A plan to expand access to the drug treatment is hung up on fears of a black market, despite bipartisan support. (Paun, 9/5)
The New York Times:
Rethinking Addiction As A Chronic Brain Disease
Some researchers argue that the roles of social environment and personal choice have to be considered in order to make progress in treating people addicted to drugs. (Hoffman, 9/3)
In related news about depression —
Stat:
Brain Scans Can Predict Depression Treatment Outcomes, Study Says
Depression has many faces. Some people can’t sleep, while others struggle to get out of bed. Even though symptoms and severity can vary from person to person, a recent study found that a specific brain circuit might be associated with the mental malady. (Broderick, 9/4)
Houston Chronicle:
UT Health Houston To Test Effectiveness Of Psilocybin For Depression
Researchers at UT Health Houston are looking for volunteers to test the effectiveness of psilocybin, the same chemical found in magic mushrooms, on stubborn cases of depression. Psilocybin has gained traction in recent years as a potential treatment for mood disorders. (Lomax V, 9/4)