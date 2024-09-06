Fewer Kids Are Puffing On Vapes, But More Have Turned To Nicotine Pouches
As U.S. officials celebrate slight progress in steering children clear of tobacco products, Australian researchers say they've found a link between vaping and mental health issues.
Stat:
Youth Vaping Declines In 2024, A Public-Health Victory
The number of U.S. kids who are using e-cigarettes has continued to tumble, new federal data show, prompting government health officials to declare an incremental victory in their fight against youth tobacco use. (Lawrence, 9/5)
USA Today:
Good News On Teen Vaping? Rates Have Dropped, But Another Product Worries Tobacco Watchdogs
The survey showed that more teens have turned to nicotine pouches in recent years, which are sold under brands such as Zyn and Rogue. The survey found that 1.8% of school-age kids used nicotine pouches in the past 30 days, slightly more than 1.5% who reported using them last year. Nearly a half million school-age kids used nicotine pouches in the past 30 days, more than double the 200,000 youth pouch users in 2021. Among nicotine pouch users, Zyn was the most popular brand followed by on!, Rogue, Velo and Juice Head ZTN. More than 85% of pouch users said they used flavored products. (Alltucker, 9/5)
People:
Vaping Is Linked To Teen Mental Health Issues: Study
A new study has found a link between vaping and the mental health of teenagers. According to research done by Australia's Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, 20% of students who participated demonstrated symptoms of moderate to severe depression. This result could potentially lead to intervention related to mental health and e-cigarette use, The Guardian reports. (Watts, 9/3)
In other pediatric news —
CBS News:
Sizable Number Of Young Adults And Children Now Have High Blood Pressure, Study Says
High blood pressure doesn't only affect middle-aged or older adults. A new study finds a sizable number of young people have it too. It's concerning because kids and young adults who have high blood pressure are more likely to have it as they age, putting them at greater risk for heart disease and stroke. According to a new study presented by the American Heart Association, nearly 23% of young adults ages 18 to 39 have high blood pressure. They are also more likely to report being uninsured, low-income, and having food insecurity. (Marshall, 9/5)