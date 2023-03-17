Financial Woes Leave 600 Rural Hospitals At Risk Of Closure
Hundreds of rural hospitals are at either immediate or high risk of closure because of consistent financial difficulties. An organizational restructure at Crozer Health, high demand for pediatric hospital beds, financial pressures at Bright Health, and more are also in the news.
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
600 Hospitals In Danger Of Closing, Per Study: Is Yours On The List?
More than 600 rural hospitals in the United States are either at immediate or high risk of closure as a result of persistent financial losses on patient services or low financial reserves, a study found. Almost every state is home to hospitals with these characteristics, according to the report by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, based in Pittsburgh. In more than half of the states, 25% or more of the rural hospitals are at risk of closing, and in 12 states, 40% or more are at risk. (Higgs, 3/16)
Modern Healthcare:
Crozer Health Layoffs: High Staff, Supply Costs Lead To Restructuring
Crozer Health is laying off 215 employees, or 4% of its workforce, as part of an organizational restructuring. Upland, Pennsylvania-based Crozer, which operates four hospitals, said Wednesday the changes stem from financial struggles, including the effects of the pandemic and rising costs for staffing, supplies and pharmaceuticals. (Hudson, 3/16)
CNN:
Pediatric Hospital Beds Are In High Demand For Ailing Children. Here's Why
Effie Schnacky was wheezy and lethargic instead of being her normal, rambunctious self one February afternoon. When her parents checked her blood oxygen level, it was hovering around 80% – dangerously low for the 7-year-old. Her mother, Jaimie, rushed Effie, who has asthma, to a local emergency room in Hudson, Wisconsin. She was quickly diagnosed with pneumonia. After a couple of hours on oxygen, steroids and nebulizer treatments with little improvement, a physician told Schnacky that her daughter needed to be transferred to a children’s hospital to receive a higher level of care. What they didn’t expect was that it would take hours to find a bed for her. (Zdanowicz, 3/16)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Match Day: Emergency Medicine Residency Spots Empty As Unmatched Students, Programs Scramble Through SOAP
Emergency medicine physicians at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery huddled in a room for the last few days, scrambling to fill unclaimed residency spots. Colleagues dropped by with snacks from Wawa. Others rallied on social media to support the program: “Please check us out.” (Gutman, 3/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Bright Health Reserves Short Nationwide
Bright Health Group’s financial picture continues to darken, new disclosures from the struggling health insurance company reveal. The insurtech reported a $12.9 million shortfall across its state-regulated insurance divisions as of Dec. 31, according to an annual report filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. (Tepper, 3/16)
Also —
St. Louis Public Radio:
Wash U Bows Out Of U.S. News Med School Rankings
Washington University will no longer participate in U.S. News & World Report's annual best medical schools list. Wash U joins Harvard, the University of Chicago, Stanford and other historically top-ranked schools that made similar announcements this year. School officials say they’ll stop submitting data to the publication, which provides one of the nation’s most popular college rankings. (Fentem, 3/17)