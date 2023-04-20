First Edition: April 20, 2023

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: Lose Weight, Gain Huge Debt: NY Provider Has Sued More Than 300 Patients Who Had Bariatric Surgery

Seven months after Lahavah Wallace’s weight loss operation, a New York bariatric surgery practice sued her, accusing her of “intentionally” failing to pay nearly $18,000 of her bill. Long Island Minimally Invasive Surgery, which does business as the New York Bariatric Group, went on to accuse Wallace of “embezzlement,” alleging she kept insurance payments that should have been turned over to the practice. Wallace denies the allegations, which the bariatric practice has leveled against patients in hundreds of debt-collection lawsuits filed over the past four years, court records in New York state show. (Schulte, 4/20)

KFF Health News: 'An Arm and a Leg': A $229,000 Medical Bill Goes To Court

In 2014, Lisa French had spinal surgery. Before the operation, she was told she would have to pay $1,337 in out-of-pocket costs and that her insurance would cover the rest. However, the hospital ended up sending French a bill for $229,000. When she didn’t pay, it sued her. The case went all the way to the Colorado Supreme Court. In this episode of “An Arm and a Leg,” host Dan Weissmann finds out how the court ruled and how the decision is reshaping the fine print on hospital bills in ways that could cost patients a lot of money. (4/20)

NPR: Supreme Court Delays Ruling On Mifepristone Restrictions Until Friday

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday extended until Friday at midnight an administrative stay in an ongoing lower-court fight over the FDA-approved use of the abortion pill mifepristone. The announcement kicks the can down the road on what the high court will do for another few days. (4/19)

CNBC: Abortion Pill Company GenBioPro Asks U.S. Court To Keep Generic Mifepristone On Market

A pharmaceutical company that distributes the majority of the U.S. supply of the abortion pill mifepristone sued the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday in an effort to keep its generic version of the drug on the market as a chaotic legal battle over the medication plays out in multiple federal courts. GenBioPro asked the U.S. District Court for Maryland to preemptively block the FDA from pulling the company’s 2019 approval to distribute the company’s version of mifepristone. (Pierson, 4/19)

AP: As Courts Weigh Abortion Pill Rules, Patients Ask: What Now?

All the legal rulings lately on a key drug used in medication abortions may leave many women wondering: What does this mean for me? Various courts have recently ruled on mifepristone, which is used in the most common form of abortion in the U.S. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily extended access to the pill until Friday while justices consider whether to allow some restrictions to take effect. Meanwhile, doctors, clinics and telehealth providers are taking steps to ensure they’ll still be able to offer abortion care in the future. (Ungar, 4/19)

ABC News: What Does The Science Say About Abortion Pill 'Reversal' Treatment After Ban Is Halted In Colorado?

Earlier this week, a federal judge in Colorado temporarily exempted a Catholic healthcare clinic from having to follow the state's recent ban on abortion pill "reversal" treatment. Gov. Jared Polis signed the ban as part of a series of bills Friday, becoming the first state in the U.S. to ban use of the treatment and furthering enshrining abortion access in Colorado. (Kekatos, 4/20)

Military.com: Effort To Repeal VA Abortion Policy Narrowly Fails In Senate Vote

An effort by opponents in the Senate to undo the Department of Veterans Affairs' decision last year to begin providing abortions fizzled out Wednesday after a resolution to repeal the policy narrowly failed to overcome a key procedural hurdle. The Senate voted 51-48 against advancing the resolution offered by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., that would have reversed the abortion policy the VA implemented following the Supreme Court's ruling last year that ended nationwide abortion rights. (Kheel, 4/19)

AP: 2nd Abortion Regulation Bill Vetoed By Kansas Governor

Kansas’ governor vetoed legislation Wednesday that would require clinics to tell patients that a medication abortion can be stopped using an unproven drug regimen. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s action pushed back state GOP efforts to restrict abortion despite a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights in August 2022. It was the second time within a week that she vetoed an anti-abortion bill approved by the Legislature, which has Republican supermajorities and conservative leaders. (Hanna, 4/19)

AP: Nevada Senate Advances Bill Preserving Abortion Protections

The Nevada state Senate approved a bill Wednesday that would strengthen existing protections for out-of-state abortion patients and in-state providers from outside prosecution and penalties as Democratic leadership vows to make the western swing state a safe haven for abortion patients. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo indicated that Lombardo could sign the bill as written. (Stern, 4/20)

NPR: Mental Health Not Considered In "Life Of The Mother" Exceptions

Under a new six-week abortion ban signed late Thursday by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, and under the state's active 15-week abortion ban, there are exceptions when the life of the pregnant person is at risk, but not if the danger stems from a psychological condition. That's the case in several states around the country. (McCarthy, 4/19)

Stat: FDA's Califf Talks Gene Therapies, Abortion Pill, Alzheimer’s Drugs

Senators grilled FDA Commissioner Robert Califf Wednesday on everything from the agency’s stance on a Texas court’s attempt to ban the abortion pill mifepristone to the uptick in clinical trial holds for cell and gene therapies. Califf has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill to discuss President Biden’s budget request for the Food and Drug Administration, and the appearances give lawmakers a chance to buttonhole him on budget items as well as politically explosive issues that have nothing to do with the funding request. (Wilkerson, 4/19)

The Washington Post: White House Plans To Nominate Cancer Center Chief To Lead NIH

The White House plans to nominate Monica M. Bertagnolli, a Boston cancer surgeon who became director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) last fall, to lead the National Institutes of Health, according to people familiar with the situation. The sprawling federal agency has not had a permanent director since December 2021, when Francis S. Collins, the longtime head of NIH — known for his landmark genetics discoveries and ability to cajole funding from Congress — stepped down. Lawrence A. Tabak, an NIH administrator, has been serving as acting director. (McGinley and Diamond, 4/19)

Politico: Biden Picks Cancer Surgeon To Run NIH

Bertagnolli, who previously did stints at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, had won internal praise during her short time at the NCI. She also made headlines shortly after taking the job for disclosing her own early-stage breast cancer diagnosis following a routine mammogram. She wrote at the time that “it’s one thing to know about cancer as a physician, but it is another to experience it firsthand as a patient as well. To anyone with cancer today: I am truly in this together with you.” If confirmed, Bertagnolli would be the second woman to head the NIH. (Cancryn, 4/19)

The Wall Street Journal: White House Close To Nominating Monica Bertagnolli For Top NIH Job

The White House could change its plans. If it goes ahead with the nomination and the Senate confirms Dr. Bertagnolli, she would take the helm of a federal research agency whose cadre of scientists and $47 billion budget give it a powerful role in investigating diseases and exploring new treatments. ... The Biden administration previously had eyed external candidates for the job, but at least two backed out, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Among the factors deterring interest, people familiar with the matter said, were relatively low pay compared with what the private sector offers and the chance a new president could get elected and want to pick a different leader. (Whyte, 4/19)

The Washington Post: House GOP Unveils Bill To Cut Spending, Lift Debt Ceiling. Here’s How.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday unveiled a bill to raise the debt ceiling into next year, slash federal spending by roughly $130 billion and unwind some of President Biden’s priorities and recent legislative accomplishments, including his program to cancel college student debt. ... The spending reductions probably would target federal health care, science, education, climate, energy, labor and research programs, while leaving untouched the Pentagon and services for veterans. But the bill does not specify the exact agencies or programs on the chopping block. (Romm, 4/19)

Politico: Biden Rejects McCarthy’s Debt-Limit Plan

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a sweeping rebuke of House Republicans’ debt limit proposal, calling it a nonstarter that would impose deep cuts to critical programs across the board. “That’s the MAGA economic agenda: spending cuts for working and middle class folks,” Biden said, while speaking from a Maryland union hall. “It’s not about fiscal discipline, it’s about cutting benefits for folks that they don’t seem to care much about.” ... “They say they’re going to default unless I agree to all these wacko notions they have,” Biden said, singling out McCarthy for risking a default that would leave the nation “devastated.” (Cancryn, Scholtes and Ferris, 4/19)

Stat: PhRMA Slams Medicare's Handling Of Drug Price Bargaining

Executives for the brand drug industry’s biggest lobbying group painted a grim picture for the future of drug development under Medicare price negotiation. But others say the sector is fearmongering. Medicare last month provided details for how it will choose which drugs will be subject to price negotiation, and how it will calculate the government’s opening offers. (Wilkerson, 4/19)

Stat: Congress Targets Reducing Hospital Outpatient Payments In New Bills

House Republicans are floating several draft bills that would significantly affect the hospital industry, including some with far-reaching policies that would authorize Medicare to pay hospitals the identical amount for the same service, regardless of where the service was performed. The bills — which are far from clearing Congress and being signed into law — would address a problem that legislators and policymakers have targeted for years. (Herman, 4/19)

Military.com: Caregivers For Severely Disabled Vets Getting Expanded Mental Health Services As Part Of Biden Order

An executive order signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden will expand mental health services via telehealth for some caregivers of disabled veterans and suggests that the Department of Veterans Affairs broaden veterans' access to its family caregiver program as well as home health services. Under the order, the VA must develop a new pilot program offering telehealth psychotherapy -- therapy provided over the phone -- for caregivers who are enrolled in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, also known as the Family Caregiver Program. (Kime, 4/19)

Military Times: Vet Affairs Agency Looking For Volunteers To Study Gulf War Syndrome

Veterans Affairs officials will launch a new five-year study into Gulf War Syndrome in an effort to better define and explain the symptoms for the mysterious illness. It’s a move that veterans groups say is overdue but also potentially beneficial to tens of thousands of Gulf War veterans. As many as 250,000 individuals who served in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the early 1990s have reported a series of problems including joint pain, fatigue, rashes, memory issues and digestive problems, with no clear cause. (Shane III, 4/18)

Military.com: Army Secretary Says She Wouldn't Want Her Daughters Living In Some Army Barracks

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told lawmakers Wednesday that a chunk of the service's barracks are seemingly unlivable as senior leaders grapple with living conditions for the rank and file and a relatively small budget to quickly improve standards. "I've seen some barracks quite frankly I wouldn't want my daughters to live in," Wormuth said at a House hearing on the Army's budget. ... Mold problems have been at the center of the Army's barracks issues. Last month, the service conducted a service-wide inspection, finding 2,100 of its facilities have some degree of mold infestation, mostly concentrated in humid climates such as the South and Hawaii. Many of those barracks were poorly constructed, have shoddy ventilation and have half-century-old air conditioning units that are prone to leaking. (Beynon, 4/19)

Military Times: The Marine Corps Is Making Changes To Its Medical Training Requisites

As the Marine Corps prepares for a major future fight that may see small units dispersed and operating in hard-to-reach places, it’s also making changes to its military medical requirements regarding who gets medical training and what level of training various battlefield medical providers receive. The policy updates have to do with tactical combat casualty care, or TCCC, the combat lifesaving program developed by the Defense Health Agency. The first of a trio of changes, published in a July Marine administrative message, requires all Fleet Marine Force and supporting establishment Marines to receive certification in TCCC-All Service Member, the base level of the program, within 12 months of deploying. (Seck, 4/17)

Military Times: Marine Recruit Dies At Boot Camp During Physical Fitness Test

A Marine recruit died Tuesday while conducting a physical fitness test at boot camp in South Carolina, the Marine Corps said. Pfc. Noah Evans, 21, died at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, said Maj. Philip Kulczewski, a spokesman for the depot, in a statement Wednesday. ... Evans is the fourth recruit to die at Parris Island, South Carolina, in the past two years, as the Hilton Head Island Packet first reported. (Loewenson, 4/19)

Reuters: Biden's COVID Vaccine Rule For Federal Contractors Was Valid, US Court Rules

President Joe Biden had the power to require employees of federal contractors to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday, throwing out a judge's ruling that had blocked the mandate in Arizona. (Wiessner, 4/19)

The Atlantic: Long COVID Is Being Erased—Again

Charlie McCone has been struggling with the symptoms of long COVID since he was first infected, in March 2020. Most of the time, he is stuck on his couch or in his bed, unable to stand for more than 10 minutes without fatigue, shortness of breath, and other symptoms flaring up. But when I spoke with him on the phone, he seemed cogent and lively. “I can appear completely fine for two hours a day,” he said. No one sees him in the other 22. He can leave the house to go to medical appointments, but normally struggles to walk around the block. He can work at his computer for an hour a day. “It’s hell, but I have no choice,” he said. Like many long-haulers, McCone is duct-taping himself together to live a life—and few see the tape. (Yong, 4/19)

Reuters: People Lost Faith In Childhood Vaccines During COVID Pandemic, UNICEF Says

People all over the world lost confidence in the importance of routine childhood vaccines against killer diseases like measles and polio during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from UNICEF. In 52 of the 55 countries surveyed, the public perception of vaccines for children declined between 2019 and 2021, the UN agency said. (Rigby and Farge, 4/19)

Reuters: Vaccine Critic Robert Kennedy Jr Launches US Democratic Presidential Bid

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a member of a storied U.S. political dynasty, announced on Wednesday a long-shot bid to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. Kennedy, 69, faces little chance of success, but his campaign could serve as a platform to advance claims that childhood immunizations pose health risks -- a theory that has been discredited by multiple scientific reviews. (Sullivan, 4/19)

NBC News: Strep Infection Rates Remain High, Even Relative To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Strep infections have persisted at high levels so far this spring, even compared to pre-pandemic years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said unpublished data from its national surveillance program show that emergency department visits for regular strep infections reached a five-year high in February and March. (Bendix, 4/20)

Stat: STAT-Harris Poll: Most Americans Are Worried About RSV

Amajority of Americans are concerned about the health threat posed by the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and are particularly worried that their children or older relatives may contract the illness, according to a new survey by STAT and The Harris Poll. (Silverman, 4/19)

Modern Healthcare: Medical Malpractice Premiums On The Rise: American Medical Association

The cost of malpractice insurance is surging in some states, and the increased premiums threaten access to healthcare in areas seeing the biggest bumps, the American Medical Association warned Wednesday. The report marks the fourth year in a row of increased premiums for medical liability insurance, and comes as clinicians also face additional risks in states advancing restrictive laws on abortion or gender-affirming care. (Hartnett, 4/19)

The Boston Globe: State’s Second-Largest Health Insurer Suffers Cybersecurity Attack

Point32Health, the parent company for Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, said in a memo on its website that it identified a ransomware incident on Monday, affecting the systems it uses to service members, accounts, brokers and providers. A spokesman for the insurer said the outages were mainly affecting members covered under Harvard Pilgrim Health Care’s commercial plans and New Hampshire Medicare plans, though it was not impacting those on the Tufts Health Plan. (Bartlett, 4/19)

The Hill: Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes Appeals ‘Unjust’ Conviction

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has filed an appeal of her “unjust conviction” on four counts of wire fraud in connection with her now-defunct blood-testing company. Holmes in a Monday filing appealed her 2022 conviction, for which she was sentenced last year to more than 11 years in prison. (Mueller, 4/19)

The Washington Post: Florida Bans Teaching About Gender Identity In All Public Schools

The Florida Board of Education has forbidden the teaching of gender identity and sexuality throughout all grades in K-12 public schools, extending a nearly year-old legislative ban on such lessons from kindergarten through third grade. The board voted Wednesday to adopt a rule that says Florida teachers in grades four through 12 “shall not intentionally provide classroom instruction … on sexual orientation or gender identity” unless this instruction is required by state academic standards — it is not — or the lessons form “part of a reproductive health course” from which a student’s parent can opt out their child. (Natanson, 4/19)

The Hill: Montana GOP Caucus Calls For Censure Of Transgender Lawmaker

A group of Republicans in the Montana legislature have called for the immediate censure of Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr — the state’s first and only openly transgender legislator — after she told lawmakers on Tuesday that there will be “blood on your hands” if a bill to ban minors from accessing gender-affirming health care is approved by the state House. “If you are forcing a trans child to go through puberty when they are trans, that is tantamount to torture. This body should be ashamed,” Zephyr said Tuesday during a floor debate over amendments to Montana’s Senate Bill 99, a wide-reaching bill that would prevent medical professionals from administering gender-affirming health care to transgender youths under 18. (Migdon, 4/19)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Supreme Court Rejects Challenge To Newsom’s CARE Court Plan To Address Mental Illness

The state Supreme Court declined Wednesday to block a law sponsored by Gov. Gavin Newsom requiring thousands of mentally ill Californians to accept court-ordered treatment, a program that disability-rights groups said would force people into care arbitrarily and violate their privacy and autonomy. (Egelko, 4/19)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Drug Crisis: 'Enormous Rise' In 2023 Overdose Deaths

Fatal overdoses in San Francisco killed dozens more people in the first three months of this year compared with the same period last year. It is an alarming jump that frustrates hopes that the city’s overdose numbers would decline post-pandemic. Rather, overdose deaths have returned to the highs seen in 2020 during lockdowns. (Leonard, 4/19)

Politico: RJR Uses California As Test Market For Skirting Upcoming National Menthol Cigarette Ban

Sales of cigarettes that mimic menthol are soaring in California after the state outlawed most flavored tobacco — a sign that the industry is undermining the new law and raising doubts about the Biden administration’s plans to ban menthol cigarettes later this year. R.J. Reynolds launched its “California compliant” cigarettes, which contain an artificial, flavorless cooling chemical, when the state’s ban went into effect in December. By March, sales of the new cigarettes were on pace to replace nearly half of menthol sales compared with last year, according to an expert who tracks cigarette sale trends. (Foley and Bluth, 4/19)

The Boston Globe: First State-Regulated Overdose Prevention Center In US Slated To Open In Rhode Island In Early 2024

The nation’s first state-regulated overdose prevention center is slated to open in early 2024 in Providence. The center is expected to be staffed by the street outreach organization Project Weber/RENEW, in partnership with CODAC Behavioral Healthcare. The two organizations, which had submitted a proposal that was eventually selected by the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, have proposed that the center be located on Huntington Avenue in Providence in a building CODAC already owns and operates. (Gagosz, 4/19)

Stat: FDA’s New Plan To Study Opioids’ Effectiveness Faces Resistance

A planned clinical trial, doctors and researchers argued on Wednesday, would not yield significant new information about whether opioids are effective as long-term treatments for chronic pain. The study, some charged, would be biased in favor of opioids’ efficacy — and by extension, biased in favor of painkiller manufacturers. (Facher, 4/19)

AP: Study: Milder Autism Far Outpacing 'Profound' Diagnoses

As autism diagnoses become increasingly common, health officials have wondered how many U.S. kids have relatively mild symptoms and how many have more serious symptoms, such as very low IQ and inability to speak. A first-of-its-kind study released Wednesday shows the rate of such “profound” autism is rising, though far slower than milder autism cases. (Stobbe, 4/19)

NBC News: Early Intervention Could Slow The Onset Of Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms, Study Finds

Preliminary results of a small Phase 3 clinical trial showed a drug called teriflunomide may delay or prevent MS symptoms in people who have what’s known as radiologically isolated syndrome, which causes the same brain and spinal cord lesions seen in people with MS. The findings will be presented next week at the American Academy of Neurology’s 75th annual meeting in Boston. (Sullivan, 4/19)

Stat: Study: Black Women Should Start Breast Cancer Screening At Age 42

For many years, there’s been considerable debate about the best age for women to initiate breast cancer screening. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women start getting screenings around age 50, while groups such as the American Cancer Society recommend screenings begin at an earlier age. Now a large new study suggests that if Black women begin screening for breast cancer at age 42, that could help lower racial disparities in breast cancer deaths. (Castillo, 4/19)

South Florida Sun Sentinel: Florida Researchers Can Diagnose Stroke With 83% Accuracy

In the nation’s emergency rooms, strokes are regularly misdiagnosed, but now Florida International University researchers have created an algorithm to diagnose this medical condition more quickly and accurately. The FIU-created algorithm uses hospital data and social determinants of health data such as age, race and underlying conditions to diagnose a stroke even before the results of laboratory tests or diagnostic images are available. The researchers believe currently used pre-hospital stroke scales miss about 30% of cases. (Krischer Goodman, 4/19)

Reuters: Pop Star Elton John Urges US Congress To Keep 'Foot On The Accelerator' In AIDS Fight

British pop star Elton John urged U.S. senators on Wednesday not to ease up on the fight against HIV and AIDS, as Congress faces a September deadline for reauthorizing the multi-billion-dollar U.S. program to fight the disease. "There is no better symbol of American greatness than PEPFAR, and you should all be very proud of your extraordinary efforts," John, whose foundation has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to fight AIDS, told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on reauthorizing the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) via videolink. (Zengerle, 4/19)

People: John Fetterman Opens Up About Depression Treatment: Exclusive Interview

Shortly after returning home from a 44-day stay in Walter Reed Medical Center's neuropsychiatry unit, Fetterman graciously welcomes PEOPLE into his Braddock, Pennsylvania, home. It's the first time the freshman senator and his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, are speaking with the media since he was discharged, and one of the first real conversations they are publicly having about his mental health. Feeling in many ways transformed, Fetterman, 53, sits down on the couch in his signature Carhartt hoodie and basketball shorts, leans forward and inhales. He's ready to talk. (Alvord, 4/19)

