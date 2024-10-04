First Edition: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024

KFF Health News: Trump Leads, And His Party Follows, On Vaccine Skepticism

More than four years ago, former President Donald Trump’s administration accelerated the development and rollout of the covid-19 vaccine. The project, dubbed Operation Warp Speed, likely saved millions of lives. But a substantial number of Republican voters now identify as vaccine skeptics — and Trump rarely mentions what’s considered one of the great public health accomplishments in recent memory. “The Republicans don’t want to claim it,” Trump told an interviewer in late September. (Tahir, 10/4)

KFF Health News: Here’s Why Getting A Covid Shot During Pregnancy Is Important

Nearly 90% of babies who had to be hospitalized with covid-19 had mothers who didn’t get the vaccine while they were pregnant, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The findings appear in the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Babies too young to be vaccinated had the highest covid hospitalization rate of any age group except people over 75. (Fortiér, 10/4)

AP: As Search For Helene's Victims Drags Into Second Week, Sheriff Says Rescuers 'Will Not Rest'

The search for victims of Hurricane Helene dragged into its second week on Friday, as exhausted rescue crews and volunteers continued to work long days — navigating past washed out roads, downed power lines and mudslides — to reach the isolated and the missing. With at least 215 killed, Helene is already the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005, and dozens or possibly hundreds of people are still unaccounted for. Roughly half the victims were in North Carolina, while dozens more were killed in South Carolina and Georgia. (Amy, 10/4)

The New York Times: Aid Is Slow To Reach Some Latino Areas In Storm-Hit North Carolina

Language and other barriers are hobbling the flow of assistance to hard-hit communities where affordable housing drew growing numbers of Hispanic migrants. (Sandoval, 10/3)

NPR: After Helene, Many Asheville, N.C., Residents Remain Without Drinking Water

An estimated tens of thousands of people in and around Asheville, N.C., are still without running water, six days after the tropical storm Helene. The faucets ran dry in Alana Ramo’s home last Friday after the storm swept through. She resorted to creek water and rainwater. “We [were] going around the house labeling buckets as ‘flush only’ or ‘tap water not filtered’ and then ‘filtered water’ or ‘drinkable,’” Ramo says. (Huang, 10/3)

NBC News: Yellow Jackets Swarm After North Carolina Floods, Prompting Need For Benadryl And EpiPens

Severe flooding in western North Carolina as a result of Hurricane Helene has stirred up colonies of yellow jackets, raising the risk of stings. The rain and floodwater most likely destroyed the insects’ underground nests, in addition to toppling trees or stumps that held nests, said Chris Hayes, an extension associate in urban entomology at North Carolina State University. ... North Carolina health officials said they have bought large amounts of Benadryl and EpiPens to address the problem. (Bendix and Edwards, 10/4)

The Boston Globe: Hospitals Scramble For IV Fluids As Hurricane Helene Triggers Latest Drug Shortage

Hospital leaders raced to shore up stocks of IV fluids after Hurricane Helene severely damaged a plant in North Carolina that produces much of the country’s supply, laying bare the precarious system for manufacturing and distributing critical medicines. Flooding from the storm damaged the plant in the Blue Ridge Mountains town of Marion that produces 60 percent of the country’s IV supply, forcing its parent company, Baxter International Inc., to shut it. (Lazar, 10/3)

Becker's Hospital Review: The 73 Drugs Made At Baxter's Flooded Site

The North Cove facility is the largest manufacturer of intravenous and peritoneal dialysis solutions in the U.S. Here are the medications and their NDCs. (Twenter, 10/3)

CBS News: Flu Vaccine Might Be Less Effective This Year, New CDC Report Suggests

The effectiveness of this year's influenza vaccine was lower in South America than last season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday, which might be a clue to how much protection the shots could offer people in the U.S. this winter. Vaccine effectiveness was 34.5% against hospitalization, according to interim estimates from a new article published by the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, among high-risk groups like young children, people with preexisting conditions and older adults. That means, vaccinated people in those groups were 34.5% less likely than unvaccinated people to get sick enough to go to the hospital. (Tin, 10/3)

ABC News: Flu Vaccine Lowered Risk Of Hospitalization In Southern Hemisphere By 35%: CDC

This year's flu vaccine significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization in the Southern Hemisphere but wasn't as effective as the vaccine used in the prior season, according to an early study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Thursday. Countries in the Southern Hemisphere experience their flu season before countries in the Northern Hemisphere. (Benadjaoud and Kekatos, 10/3)

AP: Remember The Shortage Of Medical Gowns During COVID? Feds Spending $350 Million For Stockpile

Six U.S. companies will spend at least $350 million to manufacture medical gowns to store in the Strategic National Stockpile, years after doctors and nurses working in hospitals found themselves without the equipment while COVID-19 raged. The purchase of the gowns is one of the final steps toward shoring up the personal protective equipment in the stockpile after it was depleted just weeks into the COVID pandemic. Equipment had not been regularly restocked in the years before the crisis began. (Seitz, 10/3)

CBS News: COVID-19 Testing Lab Owner Pleads Guilty To $14 Million Fraud Scheme Involving Fake Results

The co-owner of a Chicago COVID-19 testing laboratory has pleaded guilty to a $14 million fraud scheme in which his company provided fake negative results to people who had been tested and billed the federal government for the tests. Zishan Alvi, 45, of Inverness, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of wire fraud, and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in February. Alvi was indicted in March 2023, more than a year after the FBI raided the headquarters of his company, LabElite, in the Norwood Park neighborhood. (Feurer, 10/1)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Confirms First Two Human Cases Of Bird Flu In The State

California health officials said Thursday they have confirmed two cases of H5N1 avian flu in people who had contact with infected dairy cattle in the Central Valley. They mark the first human cases of bird flu in the state and bring the total in the country to 16 since the current outbreak began in 2022. Other human cases have been found in Colorado, Michigan, Texas and Missouri. ... The two California cases are not related to each other, which means officials think transmission is not happening between people, but rather from animal to human. (Ho, 10/3)

Gizmodo: Bird Flu Outbreak Kills Dozens Of Tigers And Other Big Cats At Vietnam Zoos

Bird flu appears to have devastated big cats living at two zoos in South Vietnam. At least 47 tigers, three lions, and a panther at these zoos are thought to have died from the bird flu throughout August and September. Officials believe that the cats may have contracted the infection through contaminated chicken meat. (Cara, 10/3)

Reuters: WHO Approves First Mpox Diagnostic Test For Emergency Use

The World Health Organization authorized Abbott Laboratories' mpox diagnostic test for emergency use on Thursday, the first such approval in the agency's effort to bolster testing capabilities in countries facing outbreaks of the disease. The real-time PCR test, Alinity m MPXV assay, enables detection of mpox virus DNA from human skin lesion swabs, the WHO said, adding that it was designed for use by trained clinical laboratory personnel. (10/3)

Reuters: Ghana Reports First Mpox Case But Variant Not Yet Clear

Ghana's health service has reported the country's first case of mpox this year, without disclosing which variant had been recorded, according to a statement. A health official told Reuters that testing was underway to determine whether it was the clade Ib form of the mpox virus that has triggered global concern, as it appears to be spreading quickly and little is known about the strain. (10/3)

Devex: The Majority Of Mpox Cases Can't Be Tracked

As cases of mpox steadily increase across the African continent, some 68% of them don’t have an epidemiological link — meaning they’re popping up among people that health workers aren’t monitoring and who aren’t known to have been in contact with previously identified cases. “This is a major concern,” said Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director General Dr. Jean Kaseya during a press briefing, noting that there are concerning gaps in the continental response in areas of surveillance, contact tracing, and data collection. (Jerving, 10/2)

Reuters: Gilead To Donate Remdesivir For Emergency Use Against Marburg Disease In Rwanda

California-based Gilead Sciences said on Thursday it would donate about 5,000 vials of its antiviral drug remdesivir to the Rwanda Medical Supply for emergency use in response to the Marburg virus outbreak. The drug is being supplied in conjunction with Rwanda's health ministry and the Africa Centers for Disease Control, Gilead said. (10/3)

Stat: Savings From Drug Pricing Law Will Be Smaller Than Expected: CBO

A key aspect of the Democrat-passed law to lower drug prices is significantly more expensive to the government than expected, according to nonpartisan budget experts in Congress. The redesign of the Medicare Part D drug benefit will cost $10 billion to $20 billion more next year than the Congressional Budget Office initially projected. That office estimates that a separate recently announced program to pay insurers to lower drug premiums will cost $5 billion. (Wilkerson, 10/3)

Fierce Healthcare: Texas Sues PBMs, Manufacturers Over Insulin 'Conspiracy'

The state of Texas is accusing major pharmacy benefit managers and drug companies of colluding to raise the cost of insulin. Texas alleged drug manufacturers Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi raise the price of insulin and then pay an undisclosed amount back to PBMs Optum Rx, Express Scripts and CVS Caremark through a quid pro quo agreement. PBMs then give preferred status on its standard formularies to drugs with the highest list prices, the state said. (Tong, 10/3)

Fierce Healthcare: GAO Wants CMS To Take Deeper Look At Hospital Price Transparency

The Biden administration could stand to take a firmer hand on hospital price transparency, especially when it is unclear whether the price data being published are even accurate, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) wrote in a Wednesday report. On instruction from Congress, the GAO conducted a review of the requirements, the CMS’ enforcement and whether the agency’s policy was successfully serving patients, payers and researchers. (Muoio, 10/3)

Modern Healthcare: How Harris, Trump May Affect ACA Markets Post-2024 Election

The 2024 elections hold the possibility of dramatic changes for the health insurance sector as the presidential contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump reveals very different visions for the future. Yet the Democrat Harris and the Republican Trump may not act as expected when they confront key issues from the White House. And the outcome of the congressional elections that determine control of the House and Senate will pose different obstacles and opportunities to whoever is the new president. (McAuliff, 10/3)

NBC News: GOP Senator Eyes Health Care Overhaul And Extending Trump Tax Cuts In One Big 2025 Bill

As Donald Trump calls for overhauling the Affordable Care Act with a new health care system, a Republican senator running for an influential leadership position says the party should combine that pursuit with a major tax bill in the new year. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told NBC News after the vice presidential debate in New York on Tuesday night that if voters elect Trump and a GOP-controlled Congress, Republicans will be able to “make health care more affordable, more tailored and more personalized than the one-size-fits-all option,” referring to the ACA, or Obamacare. (Haake and Kapur, 10/2)

The Hill: Trump On Melania's Abortion Rights Comment: 'You Have To Stick With Your Heart'

Former President Trump said in an interview that he told Melania Trump that she’s “got to write what you believe” regarding her apparent pro-choice stance on abortion in her memoir that’s set to release next week. “We spoke about it. And I said, you have to write what you believe. I’m not going to tell what you to do. You have to write what you believe,” Trump told Fox News Channel’s Bill Melugin in an interview that aired Thursday. (Ventura, 10/3)

The Washington Post: With Races Tight, Some House Republicans Tout ‘Pro-Choice’ Credentials

A small group of House Republicans will spend the run-up to Election Day pushing an unexpected message: support for abortion rights. With control of the House on the line, Republican lawmakers running in districts that Joe Biden won in the 2020 presidential race have moderated their message on abortion — including, in some cases, using the term “pro-choice.” (Alfaro, 10/3)

AP: Abortion Rights Groups Have Big Fundraising Lead

Abortion-rights ballot measure supporters across the country have raised nearly eight times as much as groups campaigning against the amendments on the November ballots. But that advantage may not translate into a huge benefit down the stretch in Florida, the most expensive of the nine statewide campaigns to enshrine abortion rights into state constitutions. (Mulvihill, 10/4)

Mother Jones: How Abortion Foes Are Using Transphobia To Derail New York’s Equal Rights Amendment

In a year in which support for abortion rights could determine control of statehouses, Congress, and the presidency, Prop 1 seemed like a shoo-in, especially in the blue state of New York. Yet with a little over a month before the election, the effort to pass the New York ERA has been stumbling. An opposition campaign, calling itself the Coalition to Protect Kids, has fixated on the amendment’s protections for trans people, exaggerating its impact on women’s sports and pushing misleading claims about its effects on parental rights. (Pauly, 10/4)

Modern Healthcare: UnitedHealthcare Sues Over Medicare Advantage Ratings Downgrade

UnitedHealthcare has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, alleging the government agency lowered its Medicare Advantage star ratings based on one test phone call that lasted less than 10 minutes. The insurer is the latest to sue CMS over star ratings. (DeSilva, 10/3)

Stat: Medicare Advantage Market Expected To Grow In 2025, Despite Big Changes From Insurers

Next year’s Medicare Advantage market will be two things at once: remarkably stable broadly, but rife with changes under the surface. Health insurance companies will still offer older adults a lot of plan choices with low, or completely free, premiums. That’s why the federal government expects enrollment in the $500 billion Medicare Advantage program to grow once again in 2025 — a stark contrast from insurers’ cries that modest payment reforms would damage them and seniors’ options. (Bannow and Herman, 10/4)

San Francisco Chronicle: Health Care Workers In California To Get Delayed Minimum Wage Increase

California health workers this month will finally get a long-promised minimum wage increase. It’ll kick in this month, according to a letter state health officials sent to the Legislature Oct. 1, describing a process that should trigger the pay boost. “The health care minimum wage increases shall be effective 15 days after the date of this notification, on October 16, 2024, unless a later effective date is specified,” Michelle Baass, the director of the California Department of Health Care Services wrote in the letter. (Ibarra, 10/3)

Modern Healthcare: How AI Can Help Hospitals Boost Health Equity

Artificial intelligence experts say healthcare organizations need to think through the technology's implications to avoid hurting minority patients before they use it to boost health equity. Health systems are increasingly investing in AI, though some are concerned about its rapid growth perpetuating biases in patient care. To ensure AI tools aren’t harming health equity efforts, technology leaders say systems should ensure oversight and train the technology on comprehensive patient data that includes all populations. (Devereaux, 10/3)

Fox News: Massachusetts Governor Implements New Gun Law Weeks Ahead Of Schedule

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey immediately implemented new gun legislation on Wednesday that not only cracks down on unserialized "ghost guns," and attachments like bump stocks and trigger cranks, but also requires applicants to demonstrate basic safety principles and complete live-fire training before being granted a gun license. State lawmakers approved the gun reform law in July, which was expected to go into effect later this month, and comes as the deep-blue state already has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation. (Wehner, 10/3)

Stateline: Need To Go To The Hospital? Texas And Florida Want To Know Your Immigration Status

Under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA), hospitals that have emergency departments and participate in Medicare — about 98% of hospitals in the United States — must provide emergency care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay. Florida and Texas, however, recently have required hospitals to ask patients about their immigration status. Supporters say the new policies will illuminate the costs of caring for people living in the country illegally, but critics say they are designed to dissuade immigrants from seeking care. (Chatlani, 10/3)

The Hill: Texas Sues TikTok Over Handling Of Minors' Data

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) sued the social platform TikTok for allegedly operating in a way that “puts the online safety and privacy of Texas children at risk” and violates a bill that aims to protect children from harmful practices related to the use of digital services, according to a Tuesday press release. According to the filing, Paxton seeks civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation and an injunction to prevent other violations. (Ventura, 10/3)

Stat: Scientists May Have Found The Reason Why People With Schizophrenia Hear Voices

Schizophrenia is a poorly understood illness, but scientists now have greater insight into one of the disorder’s hallmarks, auditory hallucinations, thanks to new research published Thursday. People with schizophrenia often “hear” voices and sounds even when there are none — up to 80% of people with the mental illness have auditory hallucinations. Scientists have theorized that this happens when a person with schizophrenia struggles to recognize inner speech as self-generated. But nobody had been able to fully explain the mechanisms behind this phenomenon until now. (Broderick, 10/3)

