KFF Health News: Where Are The Nation’s Primary Care Providers? It’s Not An Easy Answer

Clinicians at Valley-Wide Health Systems never know who will appear at their clinic in San Luis, a town of about 600 people in southern Colorado. “If someone’s in labor, they’ll show up. If someone has a laceration, they’ll show up,” said nurse practitioner Emelin Martinez, the chief medical officer for the health care system serving 13 rural Colorado counties. But she struggled to find a full-time medical provider for that clinic, the only one in Costilla County. Born and raised in the area, Martinez filled some of the gap by driving about 45 minutes from Alamosa, the nearest city, once a week for months. A physician assistant from another town chipped in, too. (Bichell, 1/30)

KFF Health News' 'An Arm and a Leg' Podcast:: Self-Defense 101: Keeping Your Cool While You Fight

Navigating the U.S. health care system can feel like a “battle royale.” From challenging unfair medical bills to wrestling with insurance companies over pre-authorizations, patients have to be ready to stick up for themselves. So, how can you stay cool and confident in these fights? In this rebroadcast of “An Arm and a Leg” from 2020, host Dan Weissmann hits up self-defense coach Lauren Taylor about strategies for standing up for yourself and hears how she applied her approach in her own fight for health care coverage. (1/30)

Stat: Supreme Court Slates Abortion Pill Case For March

The Supreme Court will hear arguments about access to the abortion medication mifepristone on March 26. The lawsuit is the first major test of abortion limits to go before the highest court since the same panel overturned federal abortion rights in June 2022. It also could have massive ramifications for the Food and Drug Administration’s authority. (Owermohle, 1/29)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Pa. Supreme Court Sets Up Showdown Over Whether Abortion Is Protected By State Constitution

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Monday stopped just short of recognizing abortion access as a right protected by the state’s constitution. But in a fractured decision, three of the five justices weighing that question signaled that they could be open to making such a finding in the future. The debate arose in a case on a much narrower issue — a challenge to a state law limiting Medicaid funding for abortions except in cases involving rape, incest, or danger to the life of the mother. (Roebuck, Gantz, and McGoldrick, 1/29)

WUSF: Abortion Rights Supporters Worry About A Bill To Expand Wrongful Death Lawsuits

Abortion rights supporters in Florida are concerned about legislation that could allow parents to sue for civil damages in the death of a fetus. The bill would add “parents of an unborn child” to the list of people allowed to file wrongful death lawsuits. It specifies that legal action could not be brought against the mother. (Colombini, 1/29)

Los Angeles Times: Kamala Harris Brings Abortion Rights Tour To San Jose

Vice President Kamala Harris brought her abortion rights tour to California on Monday, elevating the issue in a left-leaning state as Democrats nationwide warn that Republicans could enact a federal ban on the procedure if they take control of Congress on election day. At an event at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose, Harris applauded the state for having some of the nation’s strongest abortion access protections but rallied California voters to remain “vigilant” and to take the issue seriously in congressional races in November. (Mays, 1/29)

Politico: The Anti-Abortion Plan Ready For Trump On Day One

Anti-abortion groups have not yet persuaded Donald Trump to commit to signing a national ban if he returns to the White House. But, far from being deterred, those groups are designing a far-reaching anti-abortion agenda for the former president to implement as soon as he is in office. In emerging plans that involve everything from the EPA to the Federal Trade Commission to the Postal Service, nearly 100 anti-abortion and conservative groups are mapping out ways the next president can use the sprawling federal bureaucracy to curb abortion access. (Ollstein, 1/29)

CBS News: Trump-Era White House Medical Unit Gave Controlled Substances To Ineligible Staff, Watchdog Finds

A new report from the Department of Defense inspector general found the military-run White House Medical Unit provided a wide range of health care and pharmaceutical services to ineligible staff, in violation of federal law and policy, with senior leaders in the unit directing practices out of line with Pentagon guidance. The report also found White House military medical unit providers said they weren't empowered to deny requests from senior unit leaders. (Watson, 1/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk Says Neuralink Has Implanted Brain Chip In Human

Elon Musk said that the first human received a Neuralink brain implant, a potential milestone in the development of “brain-computer interface” technology that could one day help those suffering from debilitating conditions such as paralysis to interact with their surroundings. Musk tweeted late Monday that the patient received the implant the prior day and is “recovering well,” suggesting that the surgery was completed successfully and that there were no serious technical problems. Musk didn’t disclose details about the patient. When Neuralink announced last September that it was recruiting a trial participant it said it was looking for someone suffering from quadriplegia. (Winkler, 1/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk's Neuralink Implants First Brain Chip In Human. Big Tech Will Be Watching

It’s a potentially significant breakthrough in the field of brain-computer interface technology and the development will also have implications for the tech sector. Musk’s aim is for people to control smartphones and computers. Big Tech names such as the likes of Apple, Microsoft and others will undoubtedly be monitoring Neuralink’s progress even if they don’t plan to get involved in brain-computer interface technology for now. (Keown, 1/30)

NBC News: Decades-Old Human Growth Hormone Treatments Linked To Five Cases Of Early Alzheimer's

Five patients in the United Kingdom have developed Alzheimer’s disease that appears to be the result of contaminated injections they received as children decades ago, according to a new study that could change the way scientists think about the causes of dementia — and cause anxiety in patients who underwent the same therapy. All five patients received injections of human growth hormone from cadavers for several years as a treatment for very short stature, according to the study, which was published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine. Scientists extracted the hormone from the cadavers’ pituitary glands, located at the base of the brain. (Szabo, 1/29)

The Washington Post: New Alzheimer’s Drugs Bring Hope. But Not Equally For All Patients.

Wrapped in a purple blanket, Robert Williford settles into a quiet corner of a bustling neurology clinic, an IV line delivering a colorless liquid into his left arm. The 67-year-old, who has early Alzheimer’s disease, is getting his initial dose of Leqembi. The drug is the first to clearly slow the fatal neurodegenerative ailment that afflicts 6.7 million older Americans, though the benefits may be modest. The retired social worker, one of the first African Americans to receive the treatment, hopes it will ease his forgetfulness so “I drive my wife less crazy.” (McGinley, 1/29)

The Washington Post: Older Americans Spend An Average Of 21 Days Every Year On Health Care

Older adults spend an average of three weeks every year on doctor’s appointments and other health care outside their homes, according to research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Of those 21 “health care contact days,” 17 involve ambulatory services, such as office visits with primary-care doctors or specialists, testing and imaging, procedures, treatments and therapy. The remaining four days included time spent in an emergency room, hospital, skilled nursing facility or hospice. (Searing, 1/29)

Reuters: Pharma Price Cut Proposals From US Government Could Be Steep, Analysts Say

Pharmaceutical companies are due to receive by Thursday the U.S. government's opening proposal for what are expected to be significant discounts on 10 of its high-cost medicines, an important step in the Medicare health program's first ever price negotiations. Five Wall Street analysts and two investors told Reuters they expect the negotiations over prices that will go into effect in 2026 to result in cuts ranging from the statutory minimum of 25% to as much as 60% when the final numbers are set in September. (Erman, 1/29)

Stat: European Regulators Tout Their Accomplishments Against Pharma

European antitrust regulators want you to know that fighting crime in the pharmaceutical industry pays. Between 2018 and 2022, the European Commission and antitrust regulators in numerous European countries adopted 26 decisions concerning anti-competitive practices by drug companies by imposing more than $845 million in fines or accepting legally binding commitments by manufacturers to alter their corporate behaviors. All totaled, there were 70 investigations, and 30 remain ongoing, according to a new report. (Silverman, 1/29)

CBS News: ADHD Medication Recalled Because Bottles May Contain Completely Different Drug

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is recalling some of its ADHD and narcolepsy medication because packages of the drug may contain the wrong pills. The drug maker said in a recent recall notice that it is calling back one lot of Zanzedi 30 mg with lot number F230169A and an expiration date of June 2025. The product is being pulled from shelves after a pharmacist found an antihistamine called carbinoxamine maleate in a package of Zanzedi, the company said. The two medications have opposite effects. (Napolitano, 1/29)

Reuters: Rise In Reports Of Fake Weight-Loss Drugs Linked To Shortage Of Real Thing, WHO Says

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned that global shortages last year of popular diabetes medicines that are also used for weight loss, such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, had been linked to rising reports of suspected counterfeits. The organization said fake versions of the drugs, which belong to a class called GLP-1 agonists, are most often sold and distributed through unregulated outlets, including social media platforms, and carry serious health risks. (Wingrove, 1/29)

Stat: Wegovy Leads To Weight Loss. Can It Treat Depression, Too?

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy — already game changers for diabetes and obesity — are being studied to treat an entirely different growing health problem: mental health illnesses, including depression and bipolar disorder. (Chen, 1/30)

The New York Times: Teen Drug And Alcohol Use Linked To Mental Health Distress

Teenagers who use cannabis, alcohol and nicotine are more likely to have underlying psychiatric symptoms, and worse symptoms, than their peers who are not regularly using substances, new research has found. The research, published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, found that such substances are linked to an array of symptoms and conditions, including anxiety, depression, hyperactivity and suicidal ideation. These findings suggest that asking adolescents about substance use may provide a powerful screening tool when looking for underlying mental health issues, researchers said. (Richtel, 1/29)

Los Angeles Times: To Protect Kids, California Might Require Chronological Feeds On Social Media

Social media companies design their feeds to be as gripping as possible, with complicated algorithms shuffling posts and ads into a never-ending stream of entertainment. A new California law would require companies to shut off those algorithms by default for users under 18, and implement other mandated tweaks that lawmakers say would reduce the negative mental health effects of social media on children. (Dean, 1/29)

Stat: Can The Government Ask Social Media Sites To Take Down Covid Misinformation? SCOTUS Will Weigh In

The Supreme Court will this March will hear arguments centered on the government’s role in communicating — and sometimes censoring — pertinent public health information in the midst of a pandemic. At the core of the lawsuit is whether the federal government’s requests for social media and search giants like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to moderate Covid-19 misinformation violated users’ First Amendment rights. (Owermohle, 1/29)

The Mercury News: Health Secretary Becerra Defends CDC's COVID Isolation Guidance That California Shortened

U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra defended federal COVID isolation guidelines Monday that California earlier this month announced it was deviating from to shorten the amount of time people who test positive should stay home — a change that so far hasn’t led to a new spike in cases. ... “The CDC’s information is guidance, it is not mandatory, it is the best judgment of the experts who have been reviewing the evidence and data on what COVID is doing,” Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services, said in an interview Monday with the Bay Area News Group during a stop in San Jose. (Woolfolk, 1/29)

Axios: Surprise Billing Process Still Choked By Claims: Survey

The ban on surprise medical bills protected patients from more than 10 million claims for out-of-network services in the first nine months of 2023, according to new estimates by health insurer groups. But the process for settling billing disputes is still in disarray. (Bettelheim, 1/30)

Axios: The Gap In A New Plan To Speed Health Insurance Authorizations

Medicare Advantage plans have to follow the same response time frames for drugs administered in a doctor's office or hospital. State Medicaid programs have similar rules for outpatient drugs. Drugs account for a significant share of prior authorization requests, and patients and doctors argue the the new rules, as is, won't increase access to needed treatments. (Goldman, 1/30)

Axios: Accountable Care Participation Grows In 2024

More providers are participating in cost-cutting alliances of hospitals, doctors and other providers who care for groups of Medicare patients, according to new federal data. But participation in Medicare's dominant value-based payment program is still hovering at levels similar to 2019. (Goldman, 1/30)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Advantage Programs May Miss Isolated, Lonely Enrollees

Health insurers are investing in Medicare Advantage programs and supplemental benefits to tackle social isolation and loneliness in older adults, but they may not be reaching all the enrolles who could benefit. Whether health insurers' spending on programs to mitigate isolation and loneliness is reducing overall healthcare costs is unclear. A 2017 AARP analysis of Medicare data found socially isolated adults were associated with $7 billion in additional spending. (Eastabrook, 1/29)

The Boston Globe: Steward Health Care Issues Tied To Profit Motives, Warren Says

US Senator Elizabeth Warren said Monday that Steward Health Care’s explanations for its financial distress “do not add up,” blaming the hospital operator’s problems on the economic motivations of its for-profit business model. In a statement, Warren said she was concerned about Steward’s stability, and that she was appalled by allegations that the company’s financial problems are affecting patient care. Steward has said it is in such a dire position that it may not be able to continue providing services at its nine Massachusetts hospitals. (Bartlett, 1/29)

Modern Healthcare: ProMedica's Paramount Health To Be Acquired By Medical Mutual

ProMedica plans to sell Paramount Health, its health insurance subsidiary, to Medical Mutual. There would be no immediate change for members of either insurer and Paramount Health plans would still be available, Medical Mutual said Monday. The deal does not include Paramount Health's dental insurance plan. (DeSilva, 1/29)

Modern Healthcare: Fitch: 4 Financial Challenges Facing Hospitals In 2024

2024 looks like another challenging year for hospitals and health systems trying to rebuild. Rising costs for labor, supplies and infrastructure continue to plague providers as they adjust to a new operating environment with higher wages and inflated prices after the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, patient volumes are increasing and putting pressure on existing care facilities, forcing providers to draw from their cash to keep up with demands. (Hudson, 1/29)

WUFT: HCA North Florida Hospital Extends Surgery Shutdown Due To Instrument Sterilization

The large Florida hospital that shut down surgeries abruptly this month over concerns about sterilized operative room equipment is suspending all nonemergency surgeries for an additional week as it grapples with issues that could lead to serious patient infections, surgeons said. (Sandoval, 1/29)

Modern Healthcare: How Dana-Farber’s Scandal Could Hurt Its Reputation

Allegations of data manipulation in Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's research has sparked intense scrutiny of a long-revered pillar in cancer treatment and put its once-sparkling reputation into question. Cancer treatment is a big business. Retaining Dana-Farber's long-term standing and preserving its bottom line will depend on how fast the institute moves to control the fallout from a scandal that has made national headlines, marketing and risk management experts said. (Hudson, 1/29)

Stat: How Generative AI Ratchets Up Security Threats For Health Systems

The ubiquity of AI tools like ChatGPT could be a boon to hospitals eager for diagnostic aids or administrative assistants that can flag crucial medical details and ease the burden of repetitive tasks. But security experts say they can just as easily be harnessed by malicious hackers to exploit an industry known for outdated cyber protections. (Ravindranath, 1/30)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Supreme Court Hears Transgender Health Care Lawsuit

The Texas Supreme Court will hear a legal challenge Tuesday to a new state law banning doctors from prescribing gender-affirming care for transgender youth, a prohibition that a district court judge said was unconstitutional. (Melhado, 1/30)

AP: After Alabama Pioneers Nitrogen Gas Execution, Ohio May Be Poised To Follow

Ohio politicians may be poised to consider whether the state might break its unofficial moratorium on the death penalty by following Alabama in using nitrogen gas to execute inmates. Ohio hasn’t executed anyone since 2018. In 2020, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine declared lethal injection “no longer an option,” citing a federal judge’s ruling that the protocol could cause inmates “severe pain and needless suffering.” Republican state Attorney General Dave Yost scheduled a news conference Tuesday to discuss “next steps to kickstart” Ohio’s capital punishment system. (Smyth, 1/30)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Aid-In-Dying: Residency Requirement, Waiting Period May Change

Colorado may become the third state to allow out-of-state residents to receive medical aid in dying through a bill that would also shorten the mandatory waiting period for people seeking to end their lives. Senate Bill 68, which was introduced in the legislature on Jan. 22, would shrink the waiting period to 48 hours from 15 days and also let advanced practice registered nurses, in addition to doctors, prescribe aid-in-dying medication. (Paul, 1/30)

The New York Times: Canada Delays Plan To Offer Medically Assisted Death To The Mentally Ill

Canada is postponing a plan to offer people suffering from mental illnesses the option of a medically assisted death, two cabinet ministers said on Monday. The announcement by Mark Holland, the health minister, and Arif Virani, the justice minister, came after a special parliamentary committee looking into the plan concluded that there are not enough doctors, particularly psychiatrists, in the country to assess patients with mental illnesses who want to end their lives and to help them do so. (Austen, 1/29)

CBS News: Poor Sleep Quality Plays Key Role To Predicting Future Migraines, Study Shows

A new study identifies factors that might predict whether someone will have a migraine headache the next day. Chronic migraines are a leading cause of disability in people under 50, affecting more than 10% of people worldwide. ... They found that participants who had poor sleep quality and low energy were more likely to have a migraine the next morning. (Marshall, 1/29)

