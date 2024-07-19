First Edition: July 19, 2024

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: Misleading Ads Play Key Role In Schemes To Gin Up Unauthorized ACA Sign-Ups, Lawsuit Alleges

The government is giving away money! So say ads on a variety of social media platforms. Consumers, the ads claim, can qualify for $1,400 or even $6,400 a month to use on groceries, rent, medical expenses, and other bills. Some mention no-cost health insurance coverage. But that’s not the whole story.And here’s the spoiler — no one is getting monthly checks to help with these everyday expenses. (Appleby, 7/19)

KFF Health News: A California Medical Group Treats Only Homeless Patients — And Makes Money Doing It

They distribute GPS devices so they can track their homeless patients. They stock their street kits with glass pipes used to smoke meth, crack, or fentanyl. They keep company credit cards on hand in case a patient needs emergency food or water, or an Uber ride to the doctor. These doctors, nurses, and social workers are fanning out on the streets of Los Angeles to provide health care and social services to homeless people — foot soldiers of a new business model taking root in communities around California. (Hart, 7/19)

KFF Health News' 'What The Health?' Podcast: At GOP Convention, Health Policy Is Mostly MIA

The Republican National Convention highlighted a number of policy issues this week, but health care was not among them. That was not much of a surprise, as it is not a top priority for former President Donald Trump or most GOP voters. The nomination of Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio adds an outspoken abortion opponent to the Republican ticket, though he brings no particular background or expertise in health care. (Rovner, 7/18)

Fortune Well: Mushroom Gummies Found To Contain Illegal Hallucinogens

The spell has been broken on some magic mushrooms this week, as poison control experts at the University of Virginia Medical Center have just announced they’ve found illegal, potentially harmful ingredients in legal “brain-health” mushroom gummies widely sold at smoke shops and convenience stores. Among the unexpected findings, prompted by five emergency-room visits, were psilocybin and psilocin, the two active and illegal components of psychedelic mushrooms. (Greenfield, 7/18)

Newsweek: Toddler Taken To Hospital After Eating 'Health' Gummies With Illegal Secret

Five people in Virginia, including a three-year-old child, fell ill after consuming the gummies, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. ... Researchers also found other harmful ingredients in the gummies, including the hallucinogen psilocin, as well as caffeine, ephedrine, and kratom. (Thomson, 7/18)

Stat: FDA Probe Of MDMA Clinical Trial Issues Hasn't Included Key Players

At a contentious advisory committee meeting in June, the Food and Drug Administration announced it was investigating allegations of data suppression and misconduct in clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy. (Goldhill, 7/19)

News Service of Florida: Florida Attorney General's Office Argues Abortion Statement Case Is Not Moot

Though a state panel this week revamped a financial impact statement that will appear on the November ballot with a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office argued Thursday that a legal battle about an earlier version of the statement should continue. (Saunders, 7/18)

AP: Kansas Won't Force Providers To Ask Patients Why They Want Abortions While A Lawsuit Proceeds

Kansas isn’t enforcing a new law requiring abortion providers to ask patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies, as a legal challenge against that rule and other older requirements makes its way through the courts. Attorneys for the state and for providers challenging the new law along with other requirements announced a deal Thursday. (Hanna, 7/18)

AP: Alabama Birthing Units Are Closing To Save Money And Get Funding. Some Say Babies Are At Risk

One of the last remaining birthing units in southern Alabama will close next month to qualify for federal funding that will save the hospital’s emergency services, but doctors warn the move may cost newborns and pregnant women essential access to obstetric care. ... The board said closure was necessary for the hospital to qualify for much needed federal funding that is designated for rural emergency hospitals, defined as facilities with fewer than 50 beds that provide 24/7 emergency care and no inpatient services, including obstetrics. (Riddle, 7/18)

The Hill: Mississippi Ranks Last In Women's Health And Reproductive Care: Report

Women’s health in the United States is in a “perilous place” as preventable deaths keep rising, and nowhere is it worse than in Mississippi, according to a new state scorecard on women’s health and reproductive care from The Commonwealth Fund. The scorecard ranks all 50 states and Washington, D.C., on how well they provide reproductive care and overall health care to women. The highest-ranking states include Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island. (O’Connell-Domenech, 7/18)

The Hill: Biden Decision On Future Expected In Coming Days, And Harris Is Considered Heir Apparent

Well-connected Democratic Party insiders say they expect President Biden to make a major announcement about his future soon after the Republican National Convention concludes in Milwaukee and that congressional leaders expect that Vice President Harris will become their nominee for president if Biden drops his reelection bid. The talk among high-level Democratic strategists and donors has now turned to who is best positioned to serve has Harris’s running mate. (Bolton and Parnes, 7/18)

The New York Times: Fact-Checking Trump’s Speech And More: Day 4 Of The Republican National Convention

“We’ve lost more Americans from drugs in the past four years than we lost in World War II. Yeah. Our bloodiest war. More than we lost in World War II. Does anybody care? It is pathetic. It is pathetic. And do you hear a single word from Washington about doing anything about it?”— Tucker Carlson, Trump ally and former Fox News host. This is false. Mr. Carlson can certainly argue that lawmakers have not done enough to address the opioid crisis in the United States, but his suggestion that they have done nothing is wrong. (Qiu, 7/19)

Stat: JD Vance On The Opioid Crisis: A Medical, Cultural, Economic Issue

JD Vance says he’s grown all too accustomed to hearing a certain phrase when his family calls to catch him up on life in small-town Ohio: “They died of an overdose.” The phrase, which Vance invoked Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention as he accepted his party’s nomination for vice president, is in keeping with the political identity he has cultivated since the 2016 publication of his famous memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.” (Facher and Owermohle, 7/18)

Politico: Trump Brags About Ending Roe V. Wade. But Not At The RNC

Overturning Roe is one of the crowning achievementsof Donald Trump’s presidency. No one at the Republican National Convention is talking about it. Heading into the final day of the Republican Party’s first national gathering since the Supreme Court’s landmark decision, which has allowed more than a third of states to ban nearly all abortions, the issue has barely received a passing mention. Main-stage speakers have instead leaned into economic populism, isolationism and — frustratingly, for evangelicals and other social conservatives — social libertarianism. (Messerly, 7/18)

Stateline: In The 10 States That Didn't Expand Medicaid, 1.6M Can't Afford Health Insurance

Nearly 1 of every 5 uninsured working-age adults across the 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are, according to a new analysis, stuck in a health care limbo known as a “coverage gap.” That means they earn too much money to receive Medicaid but not enough to qualify for financial help to purchase their own plan on the marketplace. In Alabama and Mississippi, more than a quarter of uninsured working-age adults are left with no affordable pathways to health coverage, according to the analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive think tank that researches federal and state budget policies. (Chatlani, 7/19)

Politico: AI Gives A Lawmaker Her Voice Back

Artificial intelligence is giving a member of Congress her voice back. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy last year, a condition she called “Parkinson’s on steroids.” The rare brain disorder has affected the volume and clarity of her speech and her mobility. It also led to her decision to leave Congress at the end of this term. ... “This will be a big upgrade from the robotic-sounding text-to-speech app I’ve been using over the past few months,” she said in a video announcing her AI voice. (Paun, Payne, Reader, Schumaker and Odejimi, 7/18)

AP: US Announces $325 Million In Funding To Boost Puerto Rico Solar Projects As Power Outages Persist

The U.S. government announced Thursday that $325 million in federal funds will be available for solar and battery storage installations across Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory struggles with chronic power outages. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, will target community centers and healthcare facilities, as well as common areas in subsidized, multi-family housing. (Coto, 7/19)

The Wall Street Journal: DOJ Sues Housing Provider For Unaccompanied Migrant Children, Alleging Severe Sexual Abuse

Unaccompanied migrant children in the government’s custody have been repeatedly sexually abused over the last decade by employees of the contractor providing them shelter care, according to a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department. The suit alleges that Austin, Texas-based Southwest Key Programs, a nonprofit shelter operator that runs the largest number of migrant child shelters across the country, is responsible for years of “severe, pervasive” sexual abuse and harassment of children as young as 5 years old. (Hackman, 7/18)

The Hill: Senate Investigation Into Steward Health Care's Bankruptcy

The Senate Health Committee is launching an investigation into the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care, a Dallas-based hospital chain with a significant presence in eastern Massachusetts, and will vote next week on issuing a subpoena to its CEO, Ralph de la Torre. Steward operates 31 hospitals in eight states, including eight in Massachusetts. It filed for Chapter 11 protection in May and is looking to sell all its hospitals. But bankruptcy documents show it paid executives, including de la Torre, millions of dollars. (Weixel, 7/18)

AP: Flights, Banks And Media Hit As Microsoft Users Report Global Outages

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday. Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services. ... Several practices within the National Health Service in England reported that the outage had hit their clinical computer system that contains medical records and is used for scheduling. (Graham-MClay and Kurtenbach, 7/19)

Roll Call: Summer COVID Surge Isn’t Cause For Alarm, Experts Say

President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra this week became prime examples of the nation’s newest COVID-19 wave, and although it’s unclear what variant they’re infected with, infectious disease experts say the latest dominant strains of COVID-19 are no more dangerous than previous iterations. (Cohen, 7/18)

The Wall Street Journal: The Fight Over Masks In Stores Is Back—This Time With A Twist

Masks are creating controversy for businesses again, but this time for a different reason. Early in the pandemic, retailers faced backlash for mandating face coverings. Now some store owners are demanding customers drop their masks. (Miller, 7/18)

Reuters: Brazil Detects First Newcastle Disease Case In Poultry Since 2006

Authorities are taking measures to contain an outbreak of Newcastle disease on a poultry farm in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro told a press conference on Thursday. Favaro estimated around 7,000 birds perished on the small property where the outbreak was detected, representing 50% of the flock there. Newcastle is a viral disease that affects domestic and wild birds, causing respiratory problems, among other symptoms, and can lead to death. Its notification is mandatory as per guidelines from the World Organization for Animal Health. (Mano, 7/18)

Newsweek: Scientists Reveal Key Factor In Likelihood Of Childhood Autism

Children with an older sibling with autism are 20 percent more likely to develop autism themselves, new research finds. Scientists hope that the discovery will facilitate timely autism diagnoses in young children, enabling earlier interventions for more effective symptom management. (Dewan, 7/18)

Newsweek: Autism Study Finds Link With Pregnancy Diet

Mothers' diets during pregnancy may affect their child's likelihood of developing autism, new research suggests. ... Studies have shown that prenatal multivitamins and folic acid supplement use, as well as adequate vitamin D and high fish intakes, are all associated with a reduced likelihood of childhood autism diagnoses. However, considering these factors in isolation neglects the synergistic and antagonistic effects that nutrients can have when consumed as part of a realistic prenatal diet. (Dewan, 7/18)

Newsweek: Chonky Cats May Help Us Lose Weight

Studying the fattest of cats may help us understand how to treat obesity in humans. The shifts in feline gut microbiomes in response to changes in diet are very similar to those seen in humans, according to a new paper in the journal Scientific Reports. This may mean that cats are a good model for studying obesity in humans, and studying them could help both us and felines get healthier overall. (Thomson, 7/18)

The New York Times: A Daily Pill To Prevent S.T.I.S? It May Work, Scientists Say

A daily dose of a widely used antibiotic can prevent some infections with syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia, potentially a new solution to the escalating crisis of sexually transmitted infections, scientists reported on Thursday. Their study was small and must be confirmed by more research. Scientists still have to resolve significant questions, including whether S.T.I.s might become resistant to the antibiotic and what effect it could have on healthy gut bacteria in people taking it every day. (Mandavilli, 7/18)

Axios: German Man Cured HIV After Stem Cell Transplant

A German man's HIV has likely been cured after undergoing a stem cell transplant in a first-of-its-kind case, scientists announced on Thursday ahead of next week's International AIDS Conference in Munich, Germany. (Falconer, 7/19)

Stat: Study Of Veterans' DNA Shows Diversity Sharpened Overall Results

An expansive new study offers clear evidence that sequencing the genomes of diverse populations can yield fresh insights into how our DNA shapes our health. (Wosen, 7/18)

San Francisco Chronicle: UCSF Doctor Leads Research On Treatment For Rare Childhood Strokes

Gabby Lopes doesn’t remember much about that day, two weeks before her 13th birthday, other than she’d just finished running a lap in her P.E. class at San Leandro’s John Muir Middle School and was about to do a pushup when she passed out. She awoke to a crowd standing over her, including her P.E. teacher and a vice principal. She recalls someone told a “dad joke” and that she laughed — only to discover the right side of her face was numb. She tried to lift herself up but couldn’t move the right side of her body. (Ho, 7/18)

San Francisco Chronicle: Billionaire Tech Exec Makes Huge Contribution To SF Cancer Research

The Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy, the San Francisco nonprofit founded by former Napster and Facebook executive Sean Parker, has received $125 million that it will distribute over the next five years to fund cancer research, the organization announced Thursday. The vast majority of the contribution is from billionaire Parker and his wife, Alexandra, though other philanthropists contributed as well. It is the second largest tranche of funding the institute has received since it was created in 2016 with $250 million from the Parker Foundation — at that time the single largest donation to cancer immunotherapy research. (Ho, 7/18)

Reuters: Ardent Health Falls 6% In Lukewarm NYSE Debut

Healthcare provider Ardent Health's, opens new tab shares opened 6% below their initial public offering price in their NYSE debut on Thursday, reflecting new investor caution with new listings amid rate cut uncertainties. Ardent's shares began trading at $15 apiece, giving the company a market valuation of $2.15 billion, compared with the IPO price of $16 each. (7/18)

Modern Healthcare: Sidecar Health Partners With ProMedica, Looks For More Systems

Insurance technology company Sidecar Health reached a deal with ProMedica to offer its members medical services at the health system, and is looking to extend its reach through other partnerships. The agreement, the first of its kind between Sidecar and a provider, sets pricing for services for Sidecar members and is part of the company's long-term growth plan. Sidecar plans to pursue similar arrangements with other health systems and in other markets, the company said in a news release Thursday. (DeSilva, 7/18)

Reuters: Boehringer-GoodRx Partner To Offer Humira Rival At 92% Discount

A close copy version of Abbvie's blockbuster arthritis drug Humira will be available at a 92% discount to its list price on the GoodRx website, the digital healthcare platform and German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said on Thursday. GoodRx said that Boehringer will offer both high- and low- concentration versions of the biosimilar at an exclusive cost of $550 per two-pack on the GoodRx website. (Satija, 7/18)

Philadelphia Inquirer: PharMerica Settles $100 Million False Claims Act Whistleblower Lawsuit

The former owner of a Cherry Hill nursing home won a $100 million whistleblower settlement against PharMerica Corp., a pharmacy that serves nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, the plaintiff’s Philadelphia law firm Berger Montague PC announced Wednesday. In a lawsuit originally filed in 2011, Marc Silver — who owned Silver Care Center — alleged that PharMerica violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and False Claims Act by underpricing some drugs Medicare paid for in order to secure other Medicare- and Medicaid-funded drug business that was much more lucrative. (Brubaker, 7/18)

Politico: Major NYC Hospital Warns Of Safety Risks From Delayed Closure

A continued exodus of health care workers from a historic Manhattan hospital on the brink of closure is posing risks to patient safety “in the very near future,” according to hospital officials. Staffing woes have escalated in recent weeks as Mount Sinai Beth Israel approached and then passed its long-planned closure date of July 12, which was predicated on state approval. The medical director of Beth Israel’s intensive care unit left at the end of June, and the hospital’s chief nursing officer is resigning next month, hospital officials said in court papers filed as part of an ongoing lawsuit over the closure. (Kaufman, 7/18)

AP: Yoga, Meditation And Prayer: Urban Transit Workers Cope With Violence And Fear On The Job

“At the sound of the chime,” she says, “take a deep breath in.” The relaxation class, held at a union hall for New York City transit employees, has emerged as one of the ways in which transportation workers around the country are trying to manage their fear and anxiety over a rise in violent crime on subways and buses. Concern has grown after a series of especially brutal attacks in recent months against bus drivers, subway operators and station agents. (Bussewitz, 7/19)

North Carolina Health News: Community Paramedics Handle More Than Emergencies

On a street corner east of Durham’s downtown, Cheryl Riley spotted a woman sitting on a ledge outside a grocery store, her upper body bobbing back and forth. Riley, a Durham County paramedic, pulled over her Ford Expedition with bright blue and yellow markings and asked the woman if she could take her vitals. After getting a go-ahead, Riley checked her blood pressure and oxygen levels. (Nandagiri, 7/19)

AP: Montana’s Largest Nursing Home Prepares To Close Following Patient Safety Violations

The state’s largest nursing home plans to close its doors weeks after being terminated from the federal Medicare and Medicaid program after “ a history of serious quality issues ” and violations for deficient patient care. In a recent public notice, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid announced that its relationship with The Ivy At Great Falls would end effective July 9, after the federal agency determined that the 278-bed facility “failed to attain substantial compliance with certain Medicare and Medicaid participation requirements.” (Hudson and Silvers, 7/18)

AP: Massachusetts Senate Approved Bill Intended To Strengthen Health Care System

The Massachusetts Senate approved a bill Thursday aimed in part at addressing some of the issues raised after Steward Health Care said it plans to sell off all its hospitals after announcing in May that it filed for bankruptcy protection. Democratic Sen. Cindy Friedman, Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing, said the bill is meant to address the state’s struggling health care system, which she said is putting patients and providers at risk. (LeBlanc, 7/19)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription