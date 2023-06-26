First Edition: June 26, 2023

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: ‘We’re Not Doing That’: Why A Black Couple Wouldn’t Crowdfund To Pay Off Medical Debts

When Kristie Fields was undergoing treatment for breast cancer nine years ago, she got some unsolicited advice at the hospital: Share your story on the local news, a nurse told her. Viewers would surely send money. Fields, a Navy veteran and former shipyard worker, was 37 and had four kids at home. The food processing plant where her husband worked had just closed. And Fields’ medical care had left the family thousands of dollars in debt. (Levey, 6/26)

KFF Health News: E-Cigs Are Still Flooding The US, Addicting Teens With Higher Nicotine Doses

When the FDA first asserted the authority to regulate e-cigarettes in 2016, many people assumed the agency would quickly get rid of vapes with flavors like cotton candy, gummy bears, and Froot Loops that appeal to kids. Instead, the FDA allowed all e-cigarettes already on the market to stay while their manufacturers applied for the OK to market them. Seven years later, vaping has ballooned into an $8.2 billion industry, and manufacturers are flooding the market with thousands of products — most sold illegally and without FDA permission — that can be far more addictive. (Szabo, 6/26)

The Hill: Biden Rallies Abortion Advocates: ‘The Court Practically Dared The Women Of America To Be Heard’

President Biden on Friday rallied reproductive rights advocates to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, saying that decision dared women to be heard. “The Dobbs decision, the court practically dared the women of America to be heard. This is what the majority wrote, ‘women are not without electoral or political power.’ You ain’t seen nothing yet, court,” Biden said at the Mayflower Hotel in D.C. Earlier on Friday, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY’s List all endorsed Biden’s reelection bid. The rally with the Democratic National Committee and the endorsements come a day ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court ending the roughly 50-year precedent set by Roe that guaranteed a right to an abortion. (Gangitano, 6/23)

The New York Times: Biden Denounces Abortion Bans, Warning That Privacy Is Next

Mr. Biden’s allies on Capitol Hill on Friday also called attention to the issue. House Democrats led by Representative Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts introduced legislation to require insurance coverage to include abortion care, shield patients and providers from criminal charges, and affirm a legal right to abortion and miscarriage care. The bill has no chance of passing the Republican-controlled House but was meant as a signal to supporters. (Baker, 6/23)

CNBC: Biden Signs Executive Order Expanding Access To Birth Control

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a wide-ranging executive order aimed at protecting and increasing access to contraception, his administration’s latest attempt to shore up reproductive rights as abortion restrictions rise in many states. The White House announced the order one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973. Justice Clarence Thomas suggested in a concurring opinion that the nation’s highest court should revisit similar cases, including those guaranteeing access to contraception. (Constantino, 6/23)

AP: 'Rage Giving' Prompted By The End Of Roe Has Dropped Off, Abortion Access Groups Say

The “ rage giving ” did not last. Abortion access groups who received a windfall of donations following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago say those emergency grants have ended and individual and foundation giving has dropped off. After the Dobbs decision, some major funders of abortion access also have ended or shifted funding from organizations working in states where abortion is now banned, said Naa Amissah-Hammond, senior director of grantmaking with Groundswell Fund, which funds grassroots groups organizing for reproductive justice. (Beaty and Gamboa, 6/24)

AP: In Post-Roe Era, House Republicans Begin Quiet Push For New Restrictions On Abortion Access

When the Supreme Court issued its abortion ruling last June overturning Roe v. Wade, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said “our work is far from done.” He didn’t say what might come next. A year later later, McCarthy is the speaker, Republicans are in the majority and the blanks are beginning to be filled in. In a flurry of little-noticed legislative action, GOP lawmakers are pushing abortion policy changes, trying to build on the work of activists whose strategy successfully elevated their fight to the nation’s highest court. (Amiri, 6/25)

Reuters: U.S. State Abortion Legislation To Watch In 2023

State legislatures are wrestling with how much to restrict or expand abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Here is a snapshot of pending and passed legislation seeking to restrict or protect access in 2023. (Borter and Bernstein, 6/24)

AP: Arizona Executive Order Safeguards Abortion Seekers And Providers From Prosecution

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday signed a sweeping executive order to protect anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion from prosecution. The order bans local prosecutors from bringing abortion-related charges and state agencies from assisting in any criminal investigations without a court order. In addition, Arizona will not honor any extradition requests for people wanted for assisting, providing or seeking an abortion. (6/24)

AP: Planned Parenthood To Close Some Centers In Iowa While Increasing Services At Others

Planned Parenthood plans to close three Iowa locations but provide more services at others in response to increasing demands for abortions, staff shortages and increasing costs. The consolidation at Planned Parenthood North Central States, which provides abortions in Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa, comes as states that provide abortions have seen a sharp increase in people coming from states that have prohibited or sharply restricted the procedure, The Des Moines Register reported. (6/24)

AP: New Mexico Has Telephone Hotline For Women Seeking Access To Abortion Clinics

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration has set up a new telephone hotline for women seeking access to abortion clinics plus transportation and other assistance. The hotline is already live but is still being built out, according to Lujan Grisham. The number is (833) 767-3776. It will be staffed by registered nurses with the state Department of Health and paid for using existing resources. (6/25)

AP: Trump Says US Government Has 'Vital Role' Opposing Abortion, Won't Say If He Backs National Ban

Former President Donald Trump said the federal government should play a “vital role” opposing abortion but again failed to provide specifics on what national restrictions he would support if elected to the White House again. Trump’s remarks to a group of influential evangelicals Saturday on the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning the national right to an abortion stood in contrast to that of his former vice president and 2024 rival Mike Pence. (Price and Weissert, 6/25)

CBS News: CDC Tracking New COVID Variant EU.1.1

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now separately tracking several new COVID-19 variants, the agency announced Friday, adding more Omicron descendants to an increasingly complex list of new strains that are competing nationwide. Among the new variants now being tracked by the CDC is EU.1.1, a strain first designated by scientists earlier this year over its rapid ascent in some European countries. (Tin, 6/23)

CIDRAP: Reported Levels Of Global COVID-19 Decrease As XBB.1.5 Seen Across Europe, US

The World Health Organization (WHO) posted its weekly epidemiologic update yesterday on COVID-19, which shows decreases in new cases across all global regions. All regions, except Africa, also reported decreases in deaths from the virus. Globally, more than 1.2 million new cases and more than 7,100 deaths were reported in the past 28 days. The WHO cautioned, however, that the update is not an accurate reflection of virus activity, because of reduced testing and spotty case reporting. During this period, the WHO said, only 56% of countries and territories (133 of 234) reported one case. (Soucheray, 6/23)

The Washington Post: Covid Isn’t Over But Even The Most Cautious Americans Are Moving On

Officials are no longer warning of scary new variants. Free tests are harder to come by. The White House covid team has disbanded, and the virus is increasingly erased from public conversation. After 2020’s summer of isolation followed by 2021’s “hot vax” summer and last year’s summer of revenge travel, this summer, the fourth since covid arrived, marks a season of blissful ignorance — or begrudging acceptance that the rest of society is moving on. (Nirappil, Yarber and Regan, 6/25)

CIDRAP: Nearly 1.2 Million Excess Deaths May Have Occurred In First 2 Years Of COVID Pandemic

A University of Pennsylvania-led study estimates that 1,179,024 excess US deaths occurred in the first 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with excess mortality declining in metropolitan counties and rising in nonmetropolitan counties over the period. (Van Beusekom, 6/23)

CIDRAP: CDC Data Show 31% COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Omicron In Nursing Home Residents

Vaccine effectiveness (VE) among nursing home residents up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines is 31.2%, according to new research in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Soucheray, 6/23)

AP: US Intelligence Report On COVID-19 Origins Rejects Some Points Raised By Lab Leak Theory Proponents

U.S. officials released an intelligence report Friday that rejected some points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab, instead reiterating that American spy agencies remain divided over how the pandemic began. The report was issued at the behest of Congress, which in March passed a bill giving U.S. intelligence 90 days to declassify intelligence related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. (Merchang, 6/23)

Bloomberg: US Nurses Threaten To Quit Post Pandemic Burnout, Risking Big Health Care Gaps

A large swath of American nurses want out of the profession, raising the threat of a mass exodus that would leave gaping holes in health care. Almost one in three registered nurses say they’re likely to seek a different job, according to a recent survey by AMN Healthcare Services Inc. A McKinsey & Co. study last month warned the US risks a shortfall of as many as 450,000 nurses. Job openings in health care surged above 2 million in April, not far short of last year’s record. (Saraiva and Tanzi, 6/24)

The New York Times: A Pill Form Of Ozempic Is On The Horizon

The next iteration of Ozempic and Wegovy — the much-discussed, hard-to-obtain injectable medications known for their ability to induce weight loss — may come in pill form. Researchers presented data in two studies on Sunday at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions conference, one of which showed that 50 milligrams of semaglutide — the active compound in Ozempic and Wegovy — taken orally each day is roughly as effective as weekly Wegovy shots in reducing weight in people who are overweight or obese. Wegovy injections contain 2.4 milligrams of semaglutide. (Blum, 6/25)

Stat: Poll: Half Of U.S. Adults Would Spend $100/Month For Weight Loss Drugs

Almost half of Americans would be willing to spend up to $100 a month for new weight-loss medicines such as Wegovy, and one-third say they would indefinitely pay whatever they can afford to get the drugs, according to a new survey by STAT and The Harris Poll. Although 47% say they would only spend the money up to a point — such as losing a certain amount of weight, or up until a special event — demand is so great that nearly one-quarter said they would pay up to $250 each month. And another 17% percent are willing to shell out as much as $500 each month. The survey, which polled 2,046 U.S. adults, was conducted earlier this month. (Silverman and Chen, 6/26)

USA Today: New Hair-Loss Treatment For Teens With Alopecia Comes After Years Of Limited Options

There have never been any real treatment options for children and teens with alopecia areata. But that’s about to change as the Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first and only medication on the market for the skin disease available to Americans under 18. “It’s really a game changer,” said Dr. Kristen I. Lo Sicco, associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, who is also Lee’s doctor. “It’s important for a child – especially as they’re developing – to have their sense of self and regain their sense of confidence.” (Rodriguez, 6/23)

USA Today: Wake-Up Call: Reduce Cholesterol To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In People At High Risk

A new study reinforces the importance of lowering cholesterol in people at risk for, but who haven't had a heart attack or stroke. The study looked at a statin alternative, called bempedoic acid, and found that as it reduced levels of LDL cholesterol, it also lowered the risk for heart attack, stroke and death. Researchers are quick to say bempedoic acid shouldn't be used instead of statins. (Weintraub, 6/24)

Stat: ADA: All Diabetes Patients Should Be Screened For Liver Condition

The American Diabetes Association said Sunday that all adults with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes should be screened for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, an increasingly prevalent condition that can lead to serious liver damage. There are no approved medications for the disease, but among available diabetes drugs, the ADA singled out GLP-1 treatments as an option doctors could consider, according to recommendations published during the annual ADA conference. (Chen, 6/25)

Axios: FDA Creates Path For Psychedelic Drug Trials

Federal regulators are laying out guidance for psychedelic drug trials for the first time, in a move that could encourage the mainstreaming of substances like magic mushrooms and LSD as behavioral health treatments. Why it matters: Psychedelics are turning into a multi-billion industry and gaining widespread acceptance after decades of concerns about recreational use of the products — and the high risk for misuse. But research to date has largely been backed by private sponsors. (Gonzalez and Moreno, 6/26)

NBC News: Skin Moles That Grow Hair May Offer Treatment For Baldness, Study Suggests

Unsightly skin moles may offer a possible avenue to treat hair loss, according to a study published this week in the journal Nature. For nearly a decade, scientists at the University of California, Irvine have been studying skin moles to understand why they produce such long hairs. Their new paper shows that such moles contain particular molecules that promote hair growth. (Bendix, 6/24)

NBC News: Med Schools Still Aren’t Teaching Enough On LGBTQ Health Care

As an increasing proportion of Americans identify as LGBTQ, leaders in sexual and gender minority health care say that the nation’s medical schools are largely failing to adequately prepare the next generation of doctors to properly care for this population. The need is critical, according to experts in medical education and LGBTQ care. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, as stigmatized minorities, often have difficulty accessing health care that properly addresses their health concerns, that is sensitive to their sexual and gender identities and that is not flat-out discriminatory, researchers have found. (Ryan, 6/23)

AP: Kansas' Attorney General Is Moving To Block Trans People From Changing Their Birth Certificates

Transgender people born in Kansas could be prevented from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities if the state’s conservative Republican attorney general is successful with a legal move he launched late Friday. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a request in federal court asking a judge to end a requirement for Kansas to allow transgender people to change their birth certificates. He is not seeking to undo past changes, only prevent them going forward. (Hanna, 6/25)

Houston Chronicle: Report: Former Texas Health Leader Was Member Of Doctor Group That Targets Trans Care

A Texas health commissioner who retired last year was part of a small group of conservative doctors that uses questionable science to support crackdowns on abortion access and transgender care, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post. Dr. John Hellerstedt led the Texas Department of State Health Services from 2016 to 2022, overseeing public health programs and guiding the agency through a Zika virus scare and the COVID-19 pandemic. (Gill, 6/23)

The New York Times: In NYC, Some People Forced Into Psychiatric Wards Find Homes

On the coldest night of the winter, Mazou Mounkaila was sleeping under an overpass in the Bronx when the ambulance crew arrived. The wind chill was minus 4 degrees. Paramedics and homeless-outreach workers told Mr. Mounkaila he had to go either to a shelter or a hospital. Mr. Mounkaila, a courtly former warehouse manager from the West African nation of Niger who has been homeless for about a decade, declined to do either. But he had no choice. The police showed up. “To my surprise,” Mr. Mounkaila said, “they handcuff me.” He spent the next 104 days at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx being treated for schizophrenia. (Newman, 6/25)

NBC News: Black Veterans Are Denied VA Health Benefits More Often Than White Veterans, New Data Shows

Black veterans who ask the Department of Veterans Affairs for physical or mental health benefits are less likely to get them than their white counterparts, according to new data compiled by the VA. In fiscal year 2023, 84.8% of all Black veterans who applied for physical or mental health benefits were given assistance by the VA, compared to 89.4% of their white counterparts who applied. The VA data includes information dating back to fiscal year 2017, which shows that white veterans have had a higher grant rate than their Black counterparts every year. (Kube, 6/23)

Fox News: AI Helps Dentists Catch More Cavities And Gum Disease: It's 'Unbiased' And Gives 'More Accurate' Diagnoses

Gum disease (periodontitis) affects more than 47% of Americans — or nearly 65 million people — including former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who recently announced he has the condition. As artificial intelligence continues to expand into dental and medical uses, dentists are relying on the technology to quickly and accurately detect and prevent periodontitis, decay, bone loss and other gum health issues. (Rudy. 6/26)

CIDRAP: CWD Detected For First Time In Florida, Which Becomes The 31st Affected State

The first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Florida has been detected in a road-killed deer in Holmes County, boosting the number of affected states to 31 and prompting nearby states to take action. Caused by infectious prions (misfolded proteins), CWD is a fatal neurodegenerative disease affecting cervids such as deer and elk. While CWD isn't known to infect humans, some experts fear it could jump species. (Van Beusekom, 6/23)

AP: Fentanyl Ruled As The Cause Of Death For Adam Rich, Former 'Eight Is Enough' Child Star

The effects of fentanyl are considered the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as “America’s little brother” for his role on the hit family dramedy “Eight is Enough.” The former television star’s death this January has been ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office, according to an autopsy report. Rich died in his Los Angeles home at age 54. (6/24)

Reuters: Cocaine Market Is Booming As Meth Trafficking Spreads, U.N. Report Says

Cocaine demand and supply are booming worldwide and methamphetamine trafficking is expanding beyond established markets, including in Afghanistan where the drug is now being produced, a United Nations report said on Sunday. (6/25)

AP: US Launches Prosecutions Of Chinese Companies On Charges Of Trafficking Fentanyl Ingredients

The U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges on Friday against four Chinese companies and eight individuals for allegedly trafficking the chemicals used to make the highly addictive painkiller fentanyl in the United States and Mexico. The three separate indictments unsealed in federal court in New York represent the first prosecutions to charge China-based chemical companies and Chinese nationals with illegally selling the chemicals used to make fentanyl, which has been blamed for a deadly overdose crisis. (6/23)

Reuters: Get Cancer Checks, UK's Sarah Ferguson Urges After Revealing Own Surgery

Britain's Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has urged people to make sure they have checks for cancer after disclosing she has undergone surgery herself for the disease. Ferguson, 63, the ex-wife of King Charles' brother Prince Andrew, had successful surgery after breast cancer showed up in a routine mammogram screening, her spokesman said on Sunday, with her prognosis said to be good. (6/26)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription