KFF Health News: Trump’s Immigration Tactics Obstruct Efforts To Avert Bird Flu Pandemic, Researchers Say

Aggressive deportation tactics have terrorized farmworkers at the center of the nation’s bird flu strategy, public health workers say. Dairy and poultry workers have accounted for most cases of the bird flu in the U.S. — and preventing and detecting cases among them is key to averting a pandemic. But public health specialists say they’re struggling to reach farmworkers because many are terrified to talk with strangers or to leave home. (Maxmen, 4/10)

KFF Health News: Tax Time Triggers Fraud Alarms For Some Obamacare Enrollees

Because of past fraud by rogue brokers, some Affordable Care Act policyholders may get an unexpected tax bill this season. But that isn’t the only potential shock. Other changes coming soon — stemming from proposals by the administration of President Donald Trump — could affect their coverage and its cost. And sorting out related problems and challenges may take longer as federal workers are laid off and funding for assistance programs is cut. (Appleby, 4/10)

KFF Health News: Misinformation About Fentanyl Exposure Threatens To Undermine Overdose Response

Fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid driving the nation’s high drug overdose rates, is also caught up in another increasingly serious problem: misinformation. False and misleading narratives on social media, in news reports, and even in popular television dramas suggesting people can overdose from touching fentanyl — rather than ingesting it — are now informing policy and spending decisions. (Larweh, 4/10)

Modern Healthcare: House Budget Resolution Vote Canceled, Medicaid Cuts In Limbo

The House abandoned a vote on the budget resolution Wednesday, leaving President Donald Trump's tax cuts and massive reductions to federal healthcare spending in limbo. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) pulled the measure, which the Senate approved Monday, from the floor just before it was set for a vote. A handful of conservative Republicans rebelled because they believed the budget would not bring about sufficiently deep cuts. In consultation with Trump, Johnson said House GOP leaders would strive to mollify upstart Republicans with new language he said would ensure conservatives get the huge spending cuts they demand, and try hold a vote Thursday. Congress is scheduled to begin a two-week recess Thursday evening. (McAuliff, 4/9)

Stateline: A Fifth Of Americans Are On Medicaid. Some Of Them Have No Idea.

Some Americans who rely on Medicaid to pay for their health care don’t realize their insurance is funded by that very program, which congressional Republicans are looking to shrink. One reason is that state programs aren’t always called “Medicaid.” Many states have rebranded their programs with consumer-friendly names such as SoonerCare in Oklahoma, Apple Health in Washington, Medi-Cal in California or TennCare in Tennessee. And nearly all states now use private insurance companies such as UnitedHealth or Blue Cross Blue Shield to run their Medicaid programs. That means Medicaid enrollees may hold an insurance card and paperwork with the name of a commercial insurance company. (Vollers, 4/9)

Stat: U.S. Maternal Mortality Rate Increased By 27% Over Five Years, NIH Study Finds

A new U.S. government paper documenting an increase in maternal mortality from 2018 to 2022 does not hedge in its conclusion, calling the issue “an urgent public health priority.” That it was published amid massive job and funding cuts at federal health agencies charged with reducing these deaths has not escaped notice. (Oza, 4/9)

The New York Times: One-Third Of Maternal Deaths Occur Long After Delivery, Study Finds

During a recent five-year period, a substantial portion of maternal deaths in America — almost one-third — took place more than six weeks after childbirth, at a time when most new mothers think they are in the clear, researchers reported on Wednesday. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, is one of the first to track maternal health complications during pregnancy and in the year after delivery. (Caryn Rabin, 4/9)

MedPage Today: Team Behind Critical CDC Maternal And Infant Health Dataset Axed

As part of the cuts to federal health agencies by the Trump administration, the entire team behind a key CDC dataset for ob/gyn research has been axed. On April 1, all 17 members of the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS) team received a reduction-in-force notice, as did almost the entire Division of Reproductive Health at CDC. They lost access to their laptops shortly after. Technically, everyone is on administrative leave until June 2, when they have to depart from the CDC. (Robertson, 4/9)

ABC News: Trump's Proposed Pharmaceutical Tariffs Could Drive Up Costs, Lead To Drug Shortages: Experts

Although Trump recently implemented a 90-day pause on some tariffs, he said Wednesday he's still serious about putting tariffs on pharmaceuticals to boost U.S. drug manufacturing. "We're going to put tariffs on the pharmaceutical companies, and they're going to all want to come back," Trump said, speaking from the Oval Office. The raw ingredients of almost all medications are made overseas, even for drugs that are manufactured in the U.S., meaning tariffs could drive up the costs of several medications including over-the-counter painkillers as well as antibiotics, heart medications and asthma drugs. (Kekatos, 4/10)

The Hill: House Democrats Sound Alarm Over Impact Of Tariffs On Medical Supply Chain

With President Trump’s latest tariffs underway, a group of House Democrats are calling on the administration to try to protect medical supply chains from the “devastating consequences” the mounting trade war could inflict on patients. Led by Democratic Reps. Doris Matsui (Calif.) and Brad Schneider (Ill.), 26 House Democrats signed a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warning that “reckless tariffs” are a threat to already fragile medical supply chains. (Choi, 4/9)

CBS News: RFK Jr. Says He's "Not Familiar" With All Health Program Cuts In Exclusive Interview

In his first network TV interview since becoming Health and Human Services secretary under the Trump administration, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke with CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook about the measles vaccine, major government cuts and health care costs. LaPook met with Kennedy in Mesa, Arizona. When asked by LaPook if he personally approved the more than $11 billion proposed in cuts to local and state programs that address infectious disease, mental health, addiction and childhood vaccination, Kennedy said, "No I'm not familiar with those cuts. We'd have to go … the cuts were mainly DEI cuts, which the president ordered." (Hoffman, Kuzmarov and Sugerman, 4/9)

CBS News: Key Takeaways From RFK Jr.'s Interview On Measles Vaccine, Food Dyes, Weight Loss Drugs And More

In the CBS News interview, Kennedy publicly encouraged people to get the measles vaccine, marking the first time he has done so since becoming HHS secretary. "The federal government's position, my position, is that people should get the measles vaccine," he said, but added, "The government should not be mandating those." (Moniuszko, 4/9)

Stat: National Public Health Group Calls On Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Resign, Citing 'Complete Disregard For Science'

A national public health organization is calling for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign the federal post he assumed just weeks ago, citing “implicit and explicit bias and complete disregard for science.” (Cooney, 4/9)

AP: FDA Reverses Course On Telework After Layoffs And Resignations Threaten Basic Operations

Weeks after ordering Food and Drug Administration employees back into the office, the agency is reversing course, allowing some of its most prized staffers to work remotely amid worries that recent layoffs and resignations could jeopardize basic functions, like approving new medicines. An internal email obtained by The Associated Press states that FDA leadership are “allowing review staff and supervisors to resume telework” at least two days a week. The policy shift was confirmed by three FDA staffers who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal agency matters. (Perrone, 4/10)

CBS News: CDC Faces Backlash For Cutting Sickle Cell, Adult Disability Programs

Nearly half of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's staff working on developmental disabilities and birth defects was laid off this month, multiple officials tell CBS News, wiping out teams working on research about adults with cognitive disabilities and sickle cell disease. Work likely to be halted by the cuts includes the collection of data for studying Americans with sickle cell, a painful blood disorder that predominantly affects Black families, as well as supporting testing for its more dangerous complications. (Tin, 4/9)

Stat: Government Shuts CDC Office Focused On Alcohol-Related Harms And Prevention

A small office that produced data on alcohol-related deaths and harms, and worked on policies to reduce them, has been shuttered by the Trump administration. Those involved with the work say it was the only group in the federal government focused on preventing excessive drinking and the many problems associated with it, including chronic diseases. (Cueto, 4/9)

Stat: Why The Closure Of An FDA Office May Impact Generics Manufacturers - And Everyday Americans

Amid the hard-to-follow cutbacks at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a little-known but important office was eliminated — and the implications will be felt not only by drugmakers, but consumers. (Silverman, 4/9)

Axios: A Closer Look At The Nationwide Impact Of NIH Cuts

Nearly half of all U.S. counties will experience economic losses of at least $250,000 as a result of the Trump administration's planned cuts to indirect funding by the National Institutes of Health, per the Science & Community Impacts Mapping Project. (Reed, 4/9)

Los Angeles Times: DOGE Cuts Bring Chaos, Long Waits At Social Security For Seniors

When Veronica Sanchez called a Social Security hotline Thursday, she waited two hours before her call was abruptly disconnected. On Friday, she was on hold for six hours and still did not get through to anyone. "I'm gonna have to take time out of my work to stand in line and hopefully get this resolved," the 52-year-old medical practice manager in Canoga Park said Monday. For Sanchez, the stakes are high: If she does not obtain a medical letter from the agency by April 15, her parents, who are on a fixed income, risk losing about $2,500 a month in medical care. They would no longer receive insulin medication for their diabetes, she said, and could lose their daily visit from a nurse. (Jarvie and Solis, 4/9)

CIDRAP: Kansas, Colorado, Hawaii Report More Measles Cases

Health officials in Kansas today reported six more measles cases, bringing the total in the state's growing outbreak to 32 and adding to the national total. ... Yesterday officials in Colorado confirmed its third measles case this year, in an adult with unconfirmed vaccination status. In Hawaii, officials with the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) confirmed a case of measles in an unvaccinated child under 5 years of age on Oahu that appears to be linked to recent international travel. A household member with similar symptoms is also being evaluated for a possible measles infection. (Dall, 4/9)

Cleveland.com: Ohio Measles Cases Rise To At Least 25 Across 3 Counties

The number of confirmed measles cases in Knox County has risen to 14, seven of which are Ohio residents, health officials said Tuesday. The cases join those confirmed in Ashtabula (10 cases), and Allen (1) counties in the past few weeks. (Washington, 4/9)

WILX10: Fourth Measles Case Confirmed In Michigan

A fourth case of measles has been confirmed in Michigan in 2025, this time in Montcalm County. According to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, a Montcalm Co. resident who recently traveled out of state was diagnosed with measles. It’s currently unknown if there are any other exposure sites. (Foster and Kuznicki, 4/9)

The Texas Tribune: State Offers Specific Measles Guidance For 10 West Texas "Outbreak" Counties

The Texas Department of State Health Services this week released an updated set of vaccine recommendations for 10 West Texas counties at the center of an ongoing measles outbreak that has so far claimed two children’s lives and infected more than 500 people in the region. (Langford, 4/9)

The Texas Tribune: Push To Weaken Vaccine Mandates Persists As Measles Surge

As measles tears through West Texas — infecting hundreds, hospitalizing dozens and claiming the lives of two children — some lawmakers in Austin are pushing bills to roll back vaccine requirements and expand access to exemptions under the banner of “choice.” (Guo, 4/9)

Axios: Idaho Restricts Vaccine Mandates

Idaho will enforce a first-in-the-nation ban on vaccine mandates in businesses and schools this summer after legislators on the last day of their session passed a revised "medical freedom" bill. (Goldman, 4/9)

AP: New Task Force To Review US Intelligence Agencies And Consider Declassifying COVID-19 Material

A new government task force will consider big changes to America’s intelligence community and examine whether material about the origins of COVID-19 and other topics of public interest should be declassified, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said. Known as the Director’s Initiatives Group, the panel will study how intelligence agencies can cut costs in line with recent executive orders from President Donald Trump, the department said Tuesday in a statement announcing the creation of the task force. (Klepper, 4/9)

The Hill: Pentagon Woos Service Members Discharged Over COVID-19 Vaccine

The Pentagon is trying to woo back to the military thousands of service members involuntarily discharged over refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination, starting with “letters of apology” sent this week, according to the defense official overseeing the effort. Tim Dill, the Defense Department’s acting deputy undersecretary of personnel and readiness, told reporters Tuesday that President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are “eager to welcome back those who are impacted” by the Pentagon’s 2021 vaccine mandate. (Mitchell, 4/9)

CIDRAP: Studies: 1 In 7 US Working-Age Adults Report Long COVID, With Heaviest Burden On The Poor

Nearly 1 in 7 working-age US adults had experienced long COVID by late 2023, and socially disadvantaged adults were over 150% more likely to have persistent symptoms, two new studies find. (Van Beusekom, 4/9)

Modern Healthcare: Nursing Homes Feel Relief After Staffing Rule Overturned

A court ruling striking down a federal nursing home staffing mandate brought a sigh of relief from nursing home operators even as the industry still faces financial uncertainty. An end to the mandate could bring stability to nursing home budgets and valuations. However, some nursing homes still face challenges, such as tougher state staffing minimums, as well as the threat of potential Medicaid rate cuts. (Eastabrook, 4/9)

Modern Healthcare: Sanford Health Layoffs Hit 96 Employees

Sanford Health said Wednesday it is eliminating 96 leadership and administrative roles as part of the post-merger integration with Marshfield Clinic. Layoffs are effective immediately for affected employees with director titles and above. Other cuts will be effective June 10. Affected employees are being offered severance pay, counseling, financial consulting and career transition services, a spokesperson said. (Hudson, 4/9)

Modern Healthcare: CareSource Acquires Commonwealth Care Alliance

Nonprofit health insurance company CareSource has invested more than $400 million to buy struggling nonprofit insurer Commonwealth Care Alliance. The deal adds nearly 50,000 Dual Special Needs Plan members who are eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare to CareSource’s book of business, the companies said in a news release Wednesday. CareSource also acquired Commonwealth Care Alliance’s two primary care clinics and its home care practice through the transaction. CareSource counts 2 million Medicaid, Medicare and exchange plan enrollees across seven states. (Tepper, 4/9)

Politico: Cash-Strapped States Panic Over End Of Obamacare Subsidies

States facing budgetary pressures have few good options to keep millions of people from losing health coverage if Congress lets federal funding for Obamacare expire at the end of the year. That isn’t stopping health officials from trying. California, Colorado, Maryland, Washington and others are all scrambling to avoid a fiscal cliff that could sharply increase health care costs for their residents. (Hooper, 4/9)

Politico: Hope Florida's Mysterious $10M Came From Settlement With State's Largest Medicaid Operator

A Florida welfare assistance project spearheaded by first lady Casey DeSantis received a $10 million donation from the state’s largest Medicaid managed care operator — part of a $67 million out-of-court settlement involving the company’s pharmacy benefit manager. According to a copy of the settlement provided to POLITICO on Wednesday, Centene, which owns Sunshine Health in Florida, agreed to pay the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration $67 million. Of that amount, the agreement directed Centene to contribute $10 million to Hope Florida. (Sarkissian, 4/9)

The CT Mirror: CT Creates New Office To Regulate Medical And Recreational Marijuana

The Department of Consumer Protection is removing oversight and enforcement of the marijuana industry from the agency’s Drug Control Division less than a month after state officials apologized for what appeared to be a retaliatory inspection at a cannabis cultivation facility. (Pazniokas and Brown, 4/9)

MedPage Today: At House Hearing, Hemp Industry Begs For More FDA Regulation While Others Seek Less

Wednesday's House hearing on restoring trust in the FDA included something that doesn't happen often: testimony from an industry representative begging for his industry to be regulated. "Lack of uniform quality control standards for hemp products at the federal level has forced responsible farmers and small business owners to compete against unscrupulous actors who generate headlines by distributing poorly manufactured products that are sometimes inappropriately marketed to children," Jonathan Miller, general counsel for the Hemp Roundtable, which advocates for the hemp industry, told members of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. (Frieden, 4/9)

Newsweek: 'Remarkable' ALS Drug May Also Work On Alzheimer's

A drug originally developed to treat a rare neurological disease that weakens nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord may also hold promise for combating Alzheimer's, according to new research from Illinois's Northwestern University. The compound, NU-9, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical trials in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as "Lou Gehrig's disease". (Notarantonio, 4/9)

