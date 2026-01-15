First Edition: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF HEALTH NEWS ORIGINAL STORIES

KFF Health News: Native Americans Are Dying From Pregnancy. They Want A Voice To Stop The Trend

Just hours after Rhonda Swaney left a prenatal appointment for her first pregnancy, she felt severe pain in her stomach and started vomiting. Then 25 years old and six months pregnant, she drove herself to the emergency room in Ronan, Montana, on the Flathead Indian Reservation, where an ambulance transferred her to a larger hospital 60 miles away in Missoula. Once she arrived, the staff couldn’t detect her baby’s heartbeat. Swaney began to bleed heavily. She delivered a stillborn baby and was hospitalized for several days. At one point, doctors told her to call her family. They didn’t expect her to survive. (Orozco Rodriguez, 1/15)

KFF Health News: GOP Cuts Will Cripple Medicaid Enrollment, Warns CEO Of Largest Public Health Plan

When the head of the nation’s largest publicly operated health plan worries about the looming federal cuts to Medicaid, it’s not just her job. It’s personal. Martha Santana-Chin, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, grew up on Medi-Cal, California’s version of Medicaid, the government-run health care program for people with low incomes and disabilities. Today, she is CEO of L.A. Care, which runs by far the biggest Medi-Cal health plan, with more than 2.2 million enrollees, exceeding the Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program enrollments in 41 states. (Wolfson, 1/15)

FEDERAL FUNDING

The New York Times: H.H.S. Reverses Decision To Cut $2 Billion For Mental Health And Addiction Services

Less than 24 hours after the Trump administration informed more than 2,000 addiction and mental health programs nationwide that it was immediately terminating almost $2 billion of their funding, the administration reversed course and reinstated the money. An administration official confirmed Wednesday night that the money was being restored, but declined to say why. (Hoffman, 1/14)

MORE ON THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

AP: Trump Signs Law Returning Whole Milk To School Lunches

Whole milk is heading back to school cafeterias across the country after President Donald Trump signed a bill Wednesday overturning Obama-era limits on higher-fat milk options. Nondairy drinks such as fortified soy milk may also be on the menu in the coming months following adoption of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which cleared Congress in the fall. The action allows schools participating in the National School Lunch Program to serve whole and 2% fat milk along with the skim and low-fat products required since 2012. (Aleccia, 1/14)

The New York Times: Is Whole Milk Healthier For Kids?

There’s no question that milk provides essential nutrients, and for that reason health organizations have recommended that children aged 5 to 8 consume up to 2.5 cups of milk per day, and those aged 9 and up consume up to three cups per day. But health experts and legislators have disagreed about which types to promote. (Callahan, 1/14)

The Hill: RFK Jr.: Trump ‘Eats Really Bad Food’ But Has ‘Constitution Of A Deity’

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says President Trump has the least healthy eating habits of anyone in his administration but praised the commander in chief for what he described as his remarkable stamina nonetheless. ... “The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke,” Kennedy continued. “He drinks the Diet Coke at all times.” But, he added, “He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.” (Fortinsky, 1/14)

The New York Times: NASA Astronauts Splash Down After Space Station Medical Evacuation

The astronauts, riding in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, were originally expected to return next month after a replacement crew arrived. But a medical issue involving one of them last week led NASA to decide to bring the crew members home early. NASA officials called it a “controlled medical evacuation,” the first time that an astronaut left the I.S.S. for a medical reason in its 25 years of continuous habitation. (Chang, 1/15)

ABORTION

ABC News: Republican Lawmakers Call For FDA To Review Abortion Pill Restrictions At Senate Hearing

The Senate’s health committee convened its first hearing of the year on the efficacy of the chemical abortion drug mifepristone, which requires a prescription, amid a growing push from conservatives to restrict abortion access across the country. Mifepristone is an oral drug typically used in combination with another drug, misoprostol, to induce an abortion or to help manage an early miscarriage. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved a generic version of the drug. (Jones II, 1/15)

Politico: Abortion Opponents Warn Trump: Hold The Line Or Risk Midterms ‘Devastation’

Amid concerns about the president's actions, abortion opponents are threatening to redirect or withhold campaign spending and withdraw their volunteer armies in the midterms. (Ollstein and Messerly, 1/15)

AP: California Gov. Newsom Says He Will Block Louisiana's Extradition Of Doctor Over Abortion Pills

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday he was blocking Louisiana’s attempt to extradite a doctor in the Golden State accused of mailing abortion pills. The Democratic governor’s announcement comes a day after Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, said he sent the extradition paperwork in an effort to bring the physician “to justice.” Louisiana has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country, while California law aims to protect abortion providers from criminal prosecution for treating out-of-state patients. (Austin, 1/15)

Axios: Pregnancy Crimes: Prosecutions On The Rise In States With Abortion Bans

Prosecutors in states with abortion bans are increasingly charging mostly low-income women with pregnancy-related crimes, in a test of whether fetuses and embryos have the same rights as children. (Goldman, 1/15)

ProPublica: A Pregnant Woman at Risk of Heart Failure Couldn’t Get Urgent Treatment. She Died Waiting for an Abortion.

When Ciji Graham visited a cardiologist on Nov. 14, 2023, her heart was pounding at 192 beats per minute, a rate healthy people her age usually reach during the peak of a sprint. She was having another episode of atrial fibrillation, a rapid, irregular heartbeat. The 34-year-old Greensboro, North Carolina, police officer was at risk of a stroke or heart failure. In the past, doctors had always been able to shock Graham’s heart back into rhythm with a procedure called a cardioversion. But this time, the treatment was just out of reach. (Presser and Surana, 1/14)

MEDICARE ADVANTAGE

San Francisco Chronicle: Kaiser Permanente Data Settlement: Who Qualifies For Payment

Certain current and former Kaiser Permanente members may be eligible for a cash payment under a proposed $46 million class-action settlement tied to allegations that the health care provider improperly shared sensitive patient data through online tracking tools. The settlement has received preliminary approval from a federal judge. It resolves a series of lawsuits accusing Kaiser of allowing third-party tracking code on its websites and mobile applications to transmit personal and health-related information without patients’ consent. The Oakland-based nonprofit health organization has 12.6 million members. (Vaziri, 1/14)

Modern Healthcare: Alignment Healthcare Plans Medicare Advantage Expansion

Alignment Healthcare is preparing for a major market expansion in 2027 after recording a substantial increase in members during the past year. Earlier this week, the Medicare Advantage insurer said it covered 275,300 members as of Jan. 1, a 31% increase from a year ago. (Tepper, 1/14)

Modern Healthcare: UnitedHealthcare To Launch Rural Payment Acceleration Pilot

UnitedHealthcare is launching a program intended to speed up Medicare Advantage payments for rural hospitals. The Rural Payment Acceleration Pilot will run for the next six months and focus on halving Medicare Advantage average payment timelines to less than 15 days, the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary said in a news release Wednesday. (DeSilva, 1/14)

SUBSTANCE ABUSE

The Hill: Decline In Overdose Deaths Slowing: Government Data

The number of drug overdose deaths continued to fall in 2025, albeit at a slower pace than the year prior, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows. The data, released Wednesday, projects that nearly 73,000 people died of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending August 2025, a decline of roughly 21 percent relative to the year ending August 2024. Estimated overdose deaths dropped from nearly 107,000 in the 12-month period ending January 2024 to nearly 82,000 in December 2024, a roughly 23 percent drop. (Rego, 1/14)

VACCINES

Stat: Kennedy's New Vaccine Schedule Ignored By Major Healthcare Providers

Pediatric hospitals — Children’s National in Washington, D.C., Texas Children’s, Children’s Seattle, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia — told STAT they would be following the American Academy of Pediatrics’ guidance, a plan mirrored by several other pediatric groups throughout the U.S. (Payne, 1/15)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

Modern Healthcare: Health Spending Rose To $5.3T In 2024, CMS Actuaries Report

The U.S. spent $5.28 trillion on healthcare in 2024, a 7.2% increase from the prior year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Office of the Actuary reported Wednesday. Healthcare accounted for 18% of gross domestic product in 2024, up slightly from 2023, the actuaries wrote in the journal Health Affairs. The independent CMS division attributes the spending spike to higher use and intensity of healthcare services and products. (Early, 1/14)

Modern Healthcare: How A Federal Reserve Interest Rate Cut May Hit Insurer Earnings

Health insurers struggling with rising medical expenses may have less of a cushion in 2026. Companies such as UnitedHealth Group reaped gains on their investments over the past several years that bolstered their finances and offset narrowing profit margins or losses from operations. (Tepper, 1/14)

HEALTH CARE WORKERS

The New York Times: As N.Y.C. Nurses’ Strike Continues, Both Sides Prepare For A Long Fight

Two days into the largest nursing strike New York City has seen in decades, Mount Sinai Hospital made a startling accusation. Three nurses had been fired, administrators said, after they were caught “deliberately sabotaging” the labor-and-delivery floor by hiding critical supplies for newborns so that replacement nurses would not find them. “This is completely unacceptable behavior,” the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the action last week risked “interfering with patient safety.” (Goldstein, 1/14)

Stat: Biomedical Student Enrollment Rose In 2025 But Warning Signs Loom

The first year of President Trump’s second term rattled academic science, raising fears would-be biomedical researchers would avoid the field. New data on student enrollment, however, paint a more complicated picture. (Wosen, 1/15)

HR Dive: Gender Pay Gap In Healthcare Still Exists, Analysis Shows

The gender wage gap persists in healthcare despite women making up the majority share of workers in that industry, according to data analysis by Premier Law Group, which represents plaintiffs in healthcare lawsuits. For example, women registered nurses earn $0.91 for every $1.00 earned by male registered nurses. “The ongoing pay gap and underrepresentation of women in leadership roles within the healthcare sector are not just disparities,” the firm’s analysts said in a statement. “They represent structural inequalities that hinder the industry’s growth and stability.” (Colvin, 1/14)

PHARMACEUTICALS

STATE WATCH

The Boston Globe: Massachusetts Health Insurance Prior Authorizations To Face Restrictions, Healey Says

Massachusetts health insurers will face new restrictions around the much-maligned practice of prior authorizations, eliminating the red tape around how patients access some drugs and services, Governor Maura Healey said Wednesday. Healey announced at the State House that the Division of Insurance will establish regulations to eliminate any insurer permissions required for many routine and essential services. The changes, along with some other reforms, take aim at a practice that’s long drawn the ire of many consumers upset over insurer denials. (Bartlett, 1/14)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Kemp Proposes $50M Homelessness Initiative

Gov. Brian Kemp rolled out a sweeping infrastructure proposal Wednesday that included a $50 million initiative addressing homelessness. (Bluestein, 1/14)

North Carolina Health News: NC Lawmakers Weigh How To Deal With Unfunded Mandates, Cuts As Feds Overhaul SNAP

North Carolina could face hundreds of millions of dollars in new costs — or risk losing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program entirely — if counties fail to meet new federal requirements, state lawmakers were warned Tuesday during a Joint Legislative Oversight Committee hearing in Raleigh. (Fredde, 1/15)

NPR: Kitchen Countertop Workers Are Dying. Some Lawmakers Want To Ban Their Lawsuits

An epidemic of a deadly lung disease among hundreds of workers who cut kitchen and bathroom countertops has regulators on opposite sides of the country considering two drastically different responses this week. In a California hearing on Thursday, workplace safety regulators will be discussing a proposed ban on cutting so-called quartz or engineered stone, a popular choice for countertops. That's because this material creates an unusual amount of lung-damaging silica dust when it gets cut or polished, far more than natural granite or marble. (Greenfieldboyce, 1/14)

Verite News: Judge Set To Rule On Key Motion In Trans Health Care Lawsuit

An East Baton Rouge Parish judge is expected to rule as soon as this week on whether to dismiss a two-year-old lawsuit against the state of Louisiana over a 2023 law that bans medical professionals from providing transgender health care for minors, following a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding a similar law in Tennessee. In January 2024, five Louisiana teenagers and their families sued the state to block Act 466, which had gone into effect after the state legislature voted to override then-Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of the legislation. (Costley, 1/14)

CBS News: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Wants To Tackle The City's "Death Gap." Here's How He's Trying To Do It

Chicago has for decades been dealing with a so-called "death gap," in which life expectancy in one neighborhood can be 20 years lower than in others. Mayor Brandon Johnson tells CBS News his administration is working to address that discrepancy, which he said is driven by homicides and drug overdoses. (Dokoupil, 1/14)

OUTBREAKS AND HEALTH THREATS

San Francisco Chronicle: Rare Disease Found In Berkeley Homeless Encampment, Officials Say

Berkeley health officials are urging people to vacate a homeless encampment at Eighth and Harrison streets so they can decontaminate the area after an outbreak of leptospirosis, a treatable bacterial disease that can cause severe — and potentially fatal — illness in people and dogs. The disease was confirmed in two dogs living at the camp in November, according to an alert issued by the city Monday. That prompted county health officials to trap and test rats in the area, which also carried the bacteria — the first such finding in Alameda County in five years. (Talerico, 1/14)

CIDRAP: Novel XDR Shigella Strain Identified In Los Angeles

A case report published yesterday in Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology describes the identification of a novel strain of extensively drug-resistant Shigella in Los Angeles. The strain of XDR Shigella sonnei was isolated separately from two patients in Los Angeles with no known epidemiologic connection or transmission route a year apart, researchers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) David Geffen School of Medicine reported. (Dall, 1/14)

ABC News: At Least 171 Measles Cases Confirmed In 9 States: CDC

At least 171 measles cases have been confirmed in the U.S. so far this year, according to newly updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Cases have been confirmed in nine states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. At least one state, South Carolina, has been facing a measles outbreak since early October, with the majority of cases in Spartanburg County, which borders North Carolina. (Kekatos, 1/15)

ABC News: FDA Upgrades Voluntary Cheese Recall To Highest Risk Level: What To Know About The Products

Several pecorino Romano cheese products that were voluntarily recalled in November due to possible listeria contamination have been reclassified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the highest hazard level. In a Jan. 6 enforcement report, the FDA updated a prior Nov. 21, 2025, voluntary recall from the Ambriola Company to a Class 1 designation, which means the affected cheese products -- which were recalled after routine testing confirmed the presence of listeria, according to the company -- could cause "serious adverse health consequences or death" if consumed. (McCarthy, 1/14)

CBS News: Recalled "Super Greens" Supplement Linked To Dozens Of Salmonella Cases, CDC Says

A "super greens" dietary supplement recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday has been linked to at least 45 salmonella cases across 21 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illnesses linked to the New York-based Live it Up Super Greens brand powder were reported from Aug. 22, 2025, to Dec. 30, 2025, in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, the CDC said. (Intarasuwan, 1/14)

SOCIAL MEDIA AND MENTAL HEALTH

ABC News: Study Suggests There May Be Beneficial 'Goldilocks' Window For Kids' Social Media Use

A new study suggests there may be a so-called "Goldilocks" time frame in which kids may face less risk when they use social media. The time frame doesn't cut out social media use completely but suggests there is an amount of time that is "just right" for kids to use it, a reference to the phrase Goldilocks uses in the fairy tale of the same name. The study from Australia, published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, suggests there may be a certain amount of time that can benefit kids and their mental health and estimates that it is less than two hours a day, on average. (Yu, 1/13)

WUFT: Can Texting A Therapist Help With Depression? A New Study Says Yes

You likely have experience with text-to-talk, a technology that converts texts into audio to make content accessible for people with disabilities. How about text-to-therapy? A JAMA Network study shows it might be just as helpful for those battling depression. In fact, the convenience of text therapy, which allows users to respond and interact with their therapist throughout the day, is shown to be just as effective as video-based therapy. (Wesner, 1/14)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription