First Edition: Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF HEALTH NEWS ORIGINAL STORIES

KFF Health News: Disability Rights Lawyers Threatened With Budget Cuts, Reassignments

The Trump administration is trying to slash access to lawyers who defend the rights of Americans with disabilities, advocates say. Most of the lawyers work either for the Department of Justice or for disability rights agencies that Congress set up in every state decades ago. Many of the Justice Department lawyers quit in 2025 after being reassigned to other duties, their supporters say. And Trump budget officials proposed deep cuts to federal grants supporting the state-based legal groups. (Leys, 12/16)

KFF Health News: One Big Beautiful Bill Act Complicates State Health Care Affordability Efforts

As Congress debates whether to extend the temporary federal subsidies that have helped millions of Americans buy health coverage, a crucial underlying reality is sometimes overlooked: Those subsidies are merely a band-aid covering the often unaffordable cost of health care. California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and five other states have set caps on health care spending in a bid to rein in the intense financial pressure felt by many families, individuals, and employers who every year face increases in premiums, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. (Wolfson, 12/16)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘Letters To The Editor’: Readers Make Their Wish Lists, Checking Up On Health Care

More than a decade after the Affordable Care Act took effect, we’re still trapped in a confusing and costly health care maze (“Readers Take Congress to Task and Offer Their Own Health Policy Fixes,” Nov. 12). The ACA expanded coverage and protected people with preexisting conditions, but it also layered subsidies, narrow networks, and rising premiums on top of an already fragmented system. Millions still face deductibles so high that “coverage” often means financial anxiety instead of security. The problem isn’t our doctors or hospitals — it’s the structure. (12/16)

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT

Modern Healthcare: House Bill Lets ACA Subsidies End, Eyes Association Health Plans

House Republican leaders are preparing a vote this week on a healthcare bill that lets enhanced premiums for marketplace insurance plans expire, all but guaranteeing their end. Instead, the bill aims to promote association health plans, improve transparency among pharmacy benefit managers and fund cost-sharing reductions in Affordable Care Act plans that lower benchmark premiums but raise enrollees’ cost. It also includes abortion restrictions. (McAuliff, 12/15)

Politico: House GOP Moderates Signal They’ll Fall In Line With Johnson’s Health Plan

It’s a time of choosing for a band of vulnerable House Republicans who have long warned about the expiration of key Obamacare subsidies. Speaker Mike Johnson is barreling toward a Wednesday vote on a health care bill he and other Republican leaders are presenting as an alternative to the tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the month. They have no plans to allow a vote before then on extending the subsidies. (Lee Hill and McCarthy, 12/15)

The Hill: Why Florida Is Ground Zero For Coming ObamaCare Storm

Florida will be hit harder than any other state if ObamaCare subsidies expire at the end of the year, which is looking increasingly likely as Republicans in Congress struggle to unite behind a plan to extend the tax credits. More than 1.5 million Floridians could lose health care as monthly payments skyrocket. Average premium costs could shoot up by 132 percent, or by $521 annually, for Floridians who currently receive enhanced ObamaCare subsidies, according to the Center for American Progress. (Anderson, 12/15)

SUBSTANCE USE

The Hill: Fentanyl Classified As Weapon Of Mass Destruction In Trump Order

President Trump on Monday signed an executive order to designate fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction,” dramatically escalating his fight against the drug. Trump hosted an event in the Oval Office to award the Mexican Border Defense Medal to members of the military who were dispatched to assist with efforts to crackdown on crossings at the southern border. As part of the event, he signed the order as he warned against the “scourge” of fentanyl. “No bomb does what this is doing,” Trump said, attributing 200,000 to 300,000 deaths each year to the drug. (Samuels, 12/15)

The Hill: Trump Confirms Marijuana Reclassification Under Consideration

President Trump said Monday his administration is “considering” reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, days after The Washington Post reported he is expected to sign an executive order telling agencies to pursue reclassification soon. Such a move would continue efforts begun by the Biden administration, which started the process to make marijuana a Schedule III drug in 2024 but did not finish it before former President Biden left office. (Weixel, 12/15)

The New York Times: Nick Reiner’s Struggles With Drugs Left His Parents ‘Desperate’

After Nick Reiner entered his first drug treatment program around the age of 15, his turbulent life veered between rehab and homelessness, sobriety efforts and relapse. At times, it appeared as though he had achieved more stability in adulthood. But any semblance of equilibrium was shattered when Mr. Reiner’s parents, the Hollywood director Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail. (Jacobs and Sperling, 12/15)

VACCINES

Bloomberg: FDA Chief Says No Plans To Put Boxed Warning On Covid Vaccines

The US Food and Drug Administration has no plans to put a “black box” warning on Covid vaccines, the agency’s top official said, despite a recent report that US regulators were preparing to add a new caution to the immunizations. CNN reported Friday that the FDA was preparing to change the safety information related to the shots to include its strongest level of warning. But on Monday, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said that “we have no plans to put that on the Covid vaccine.” (Smith, 12/15)

Bloomberg: Childhood Vaccine Injuries Group To Meet Under Kennedy Pressure

A little-known committee that suggests modifications to the US vaccine injury compensation program is scheduled to meet in late December, after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated he wants changes. The Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines will convene Dec. 29, its first gathering in more than a year, according to a notice posted on the Federal Register. (Nix, 12/15)

CIDRAP: Racially Charged Language On Mothers And Babies Taints Vaccine Advisory Meeting

Su Wang, MD, tuned in to a meeting of federal vaccine advisers earlier this month with some trepidation. She wanted to share her experience living with hepatitis B and encourage the advisers to continue recommending vaccine for all newborns. But she was also prepared to hear vaccine misinformation from the committee, whose members were handpicked by Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist. (Szabo, 12/15)

CIDRAP: Pregnant Women Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Less Likely To Be Hospitalized Or Deliver Prematurely, New Data Show

Pregnant women who develop COVID-19 after being vaccinated are much less likely to be hospitalized, need intensive care, or deliver early compared with women who aren’t vaccinated, a study today shows. Canadian researchers who examined the medical records of nearly 20,000 women who developed COVID-19 while pregnant, found that vaccinated women were 62% less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated women and 90% less likely to need critical care, according to the study, published in JAMA. (Szabo, 12/15)

The Washington Post: Chronic Inflammation Linked To Long Covid, Could Yield New Treatments

Why some people experience long-lasting physical and mental effects from covid-19 could be linked to chronic inflammation, according to new research that experts say could help develop new treatments for the confounding condition that continues to afflict millions. Some early research on the condition has suggested that long covid’s symptoms linger because the virus persists in people’s bodies. But the new study published Friday in Nature Immunology found that people with long covid had activated immune defenses and heightened inflammatory responses for more than six months after initial infection compared with those who fully recovered. (Chiu, 12/15)

'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN'

NBC News: FDA Says It May Relax Warning Label Rule For Dietary Supplements

The Food and Drug Administration is considering a rule change that would cut back on how often dietary supplement warnings must appear on packaging, a move experts say could make them easier to miss. Unlike prescription drugs, the FDA doesn’t review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they hit the market. (Lovelace Jr., 12/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Study Finds Benefits From Cutting Saturated Fats, As RFK Jr. Promotes Them

People susceptible to developing heart issues benefit the most from reducing their consumption of saturated fats, according to a review of research that comes as the federal government prepares to revise dietary recommendations. A paper published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that people at high risk of developing cardiovascular problems saw a reduction in major health issues including heart attack and stroke when they cut back on saturated fats. The picture was different for people without those same cardiovascular risks. (Calfas, 12/15)

Stat: New Study On Saturated Fats Leads To Collision Of Politics, Science

Saturated fats are having a moment, one that has ensnared researchers in a political debate they never intended to enter. (Cooney, 12/15)

The New York Times: Controlling Blood Sugar Cut Heart Disease Risk In Half, New Study Says

People with prediabetes who get their blood sugar under control may cut their risk of death from heart disease or heart failure by half, according to new research. Prediabetes, which is estimated to affect 38 percent of U.S. adults, is a condition in which blood sugar levels are elevated but don’t meet the threshold for diabetes. The research, published Friday in the journal Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, suggested that people with prediabetes whose glucose levels returned to normal — those who reached “remission” — had half the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization from heart failure two decades after reaching remission than those who did not. (Agrawal, 12/15)

PHARMACEUTICALS

AP: FDA Expands Approval Of Libido Drug Addyi For Postmenopausal Women

U.S. health officials have expanded approval of a much-debated drug aimed at boosting female libido, saying the once-a-day pill can now be taken by postmenopausal women up to 65 years old. The announcement Monday from the Food and Drug Administration broadens the drug’s use to older women who have gone through menopause. The pill, Addyi, was first approved 10 years ago for premenopausal women who report emotional stress due to low sex drive. (Perrone, 12/15)

CNN: FDA Sends Warning Letters To Major Retailers For Selling Recalled Formula Linked To Infant Botulism Outbreak

The US Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to Target, Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons after some of the stores failed to remove recalled baby formula linked to a large infant botulism outbreak. The FDA said it communicated with the retailers about the recall repeatedly, even sending several emails requesting plans of action to comply with the recall, but none of the companies responded to the request. (Christensen, 12/15)

Politico: New Anti-Abortion Campaign Takes Aim At EPA Water Testing Rules

An influential anti-abortion group is rallying its supporters around the country to flood EPA with requests to add mifepristone — a drug used in more than two-thirds of all abortions — to a list of drinking water contaminants tracked by public utilities. The strategy by Students for Life of America to target EPA’s rule-making process, which grew out of a recent meeting with EPA staff, is the latest move in a yearslong crusade by abortion opponents to use environmental laws to restrict abortion. (Ollstein and Wittenberg, 12/15)

MLive: Paraquat, A Pesticide Sprayed On U.S. Farms, Blamed For Parkinson’s In Lawsuit

Paul Friday remembers when his hand started flopping in the cold weather – the first sign nerve cells in his brain were dying. He was eventually diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a brain disease that gets worse over time. His limbs got stiffer. He struggled to walk. He couldn’t keep living on his family farm. Shortly afterward, Friday came to believe that decades of spraying a pesticide called paraquat at his peach orchard in southwestern Michigan may be the culprit. (White, 12/15)

Bloomberg: Sanofi To Pay Dren Bio Up To $1.8 Billion For Autoimmune Drug Development

Sanofi agreed to pay US biotech Dren Bio as much as $1.8 billion, including $100 million upfront, as the French company expands a push to develop medicines for immune-system diseases. The two companies will use closely held Dren Bio’s platform to discover new drug candidates which Sanofi will then develop and commercialize, according to a statement Monday. The terms are largely made up of conditional payments to Dren Bio dependent on the experimental medicines reaching certain milestones. (Furlong, 12/15)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

Stat: How Humana Tweaks Data To Promote Medicare Advantage Benefits

Executives at Humana had great news. The insurance giant’s senior-focused primary care clinics were generating extraordinary medical benefits for older Americans, keeping them out of hospitals and away from emergency rooms, they told investors in the fall of 2022. (Ross and Bannow, 12/16)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Doctors Claim Retaliation, Defamation In Lawsuit Against University Hospitals

Two pediatricians say they were fired from University Hospitals after raising concerns about patient safety. Dr. Lauren Beene and Dr. Valerie Fouts-Fowler filed a lawsuit Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court against the hospital for claims that include wrongful termination and defamation. (Gambino, 12/15)

St. Louis Public Radio: Patients Caught In The Middle Of UHC, SSM Insurance Fight

Tens of thousands of SSM Health patients in the St. Louis area could lose access to in-network health providers if the Creve Coeur-based health system and UnitedHealthcare don’t reach a deal. Time is running out for the two health companies. Their existing agreement expires at the end of the year, on Dec. 31. SSM Health representatives estimate failure to reach an agreement could affect about 100,000 patients in the area. (Fentem, 12/16)

Modern Healthcare: Bayada, Enhabit, Compassus Push For Value-Based Care Contracts

Home health operators plan to push other providers harder next year for value-based contracts that can offer enhanced reimbursements in exchange for post-acute access and improved patient outcomes. Bayada Home Health Care, Enhabit Home Health and Hospice, and Compassus say value-based care contracts with health systems and accountable care organizations could help them blunt the impact of a $220 million Medicare rate cut starting Jan. 1. (Eastabrook, 12/15)

The Washington Post: Rural Healthcare Workers Go Beyond Emergencies

In this remote corner of western North Carolina, some of the people whom paramedics Evan Carroll and Nicole McKinney serve don’t have cellphone service, and bridges that once took the two to isolated homes deep in the mountains were washed away by Hurricane Helene. And instead of simply responding to emergencies, Carroll and McKinney make old-fashioned medical house calls for nonurgent care. They help elderly patients monitor their high blood pressure and other chronic conditions. They advise people on what they should be eating, even dropping off meals and produce. They set up transportation and help make sure people are following doctors’ orders. (Joyce, 12/15)

MedPage Today: Lung Cancer Screening Follow-Up Often Inadequate

After finding abnormalities on low-dose CT lung cancer screening, many patients don't get the recommended level of follow-up care, a Medicare-linked registry analysis showed. Only 59.7% of such patients received guideline-concordant follow-up care, while 32.3% had less intensive and 7.9% had more intensive follow-up than recommended, reported Paul F. Pinsky, PhD, of the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues in the Annals of Internal Medicine. (Phend, 12/15)

St. Pete Catalyst: Tampa Surgeon Performs Milestone Robotic Procedure To Treat Lymphedema

Dr. Nicholas Panetta performs the nation's first fully robotic lymphovenous bypass with NanoWrist Dissection Instruments on Dec. 5, 2025. The device uses smaller components and “enhanced controls.” (Connor, 12/15)

MENTAL HEALTH

MedPage Today: Smartphone-Delivered Digital Therapy Improved Anxiety Symptoms

A smartphone-delivered digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) intervention improved generalized anxiety disorder symptoms in adults, a randomized trial showed. (Monaco, 12/15)

Stat: For Some With Bipolar Disorder, Manic Episodes Are Magnified Online

In his teens and early 20s, Tyler Adolfo showed an ability to communicate effectively. A local newspaper in Massachusetts published a front-page story about his success in a speech contest. He won his college’s talent contest with a rap performance. And in October 2021, he helped craft a campaign on behalf of his fraternity to increase awareness of sexual assault in Greek life, before speaking with a New York Times reporter about the issue. Over the next six months, Adolfo’s words kept attracting attention — except this time because they were bizarre. (Berger, 12/16)

MedPage Today: Six Midlife Depressive Symptoms Tied To Dementia

Six midlife symptoms of depression were tied to an increased risk of dementia, prospective research from the Whitehall II cohort showed. (George, 12/15)

STATE WATCH

The Baltimore Sun: Loyola Maryland Lands $10M Gift For Science, Nursing And Business Expansion

Loyola University Maryland has received a $10 million commitment from Ellen and H. Edward Hanway, a gift that will help expand science and nursing programs and strengthen risk-management education, the Baltimore-based Jesuit institution announced on Monday. (Carlton, 12/15)

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Department Of Public Health Reports On Alcohol Use

Nearly 23% of Illinois high school students said they drank alcohol within the last 30 days when surveyed in 2021, according to a report released Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Nearly 12% of the teens acknowledged binge drinking — consuming four to five drinks within a couple of hours’ time. (Schencker, 12/15)

AP: Prison Health Workers Are Among The Best-Paid Public Employees. Why Are So Many Jobs Vacant?

Despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars to fill vacant medical and mental health positions at prisons and state hospitals, California has little to show for it, according to a new report from the state auditor. Job vacancy rates have increased since 2019 at the three facilities examined in the audit, as has the state’s reliance on pricey temporary workers. Atascadero State Hospital, Porterville Developmental Center and Salinas Valley State Prison had health-related vacancy rates topping 30% during fiscal year 2023-24. At Salinas Valley State Prison more than 50% of health positions were unfilled. (Hwang, 12/15)

Wyoming Public Radio: 1 In 4 Wyoming Adults Are Unpaid Caregivers For Elders, Says AARP

About a quarter of adults in Wyoming provide unpaid care to family or friends, according to a new study from AARP. That means more than 100,000 people support loved ones to help them stay in their homes as they get older, doing things like going grocery shopping, helping with medication and providing rides to doctors’ appointments. (Habermann, 12/15)

CIDRAP: Wisconsin Detects Avian Flu In Cattle For First Time

Yesterday the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced the first known case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a dairy cattle herd in Wisconsin, noting that the detection does not does pose a risk to consumer health or affect the safety of the commercial milk supply. (Soucheray, 12/15)

The New York Times: ‘Everyone’s on Edge’: Days After a Deadly Shooting, a Community Is in a Standstill

As a manhunt for a gunman who killed two and injured nine at Brown University stretched into a third day, residents and officials alike were growing weary. (Dewan, 12/16)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription