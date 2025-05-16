Florida Becomes Second State To Ban Fluoride In Public Water

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation yesterday, joining Utah. The bill does not mention fluoride specifically and is intended to allow more medical freedom, according to The Hill. Other news comes from Texas, Kentucky, California, Georgia, and Michigan.

The Hill: Florida Joins Utah In Fluoride Ban

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation Thursday making Florida the second state in the country to ban fluoride from public water. The bill doesn’t mention fluoride specifically but calls for a ban on “the use of certain additives in a water system.” It will take effect July 1. Speaking at an event in Dade City, DeSantis framed the bill as part of a larger fight about medical freedom and about restoring people’s choices. (Weixel, 5/15)

News Service of Florida: DeSantis Says He Will Veto Measure To Change 1990 Florida Medical Malpractice Law

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will veto a bill that seeks to expand lawsuits by some people pursuing medical malpractice claims involving the deaths of family members. DeSantis said the proposal (HB 6017) to repeal a long-controversial 1990 law will cause insurance premiums to “skyrocket” by allowing people to expand economic damage claims to include noneconomic damages. (5/15)

More health news from across the U.S. —

The Texas Tribune: House Bill Requiring Air Conditioning In Texas Prisons OK’d

The Texas House gave preliminary approval Thursday to a bill requiring prisons to have air conditioning by the end of 2032. (Simpson, 5/15)

The Texas Tribune: Abbott Wants To Stop The Use Of SNAP Benefits On Junk Food

Gov. Greg Abbott is requesting a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to prohibit the use of SNAP benefits to purchase unhealthy and highly processed foods in Texas. (Wilson, 5/15)

AP: Kentucky Auditor Sues Governor In Bid To End Dispute Blocking Kinship Care Law

Kentucky’s Republican auditor sued Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday, asking a judge to untangle a dispute blocking the implementation of a state law meant to support adults who step up to care for young relatives who endured suspected abuse or neglect at home. The standoff revolves around whether funds are available to carry out the law’s intent — enabling relatives who take temporary custody of children to later become eligible for foster care payments. (Schreiner, 5/15)

San Francisco Chronicle: Controversial S.F. Housing Project In The Mission Gets Green Light

The site of a Mission District fire that killed a resident and displaced dozens of low-income tenants and small businesses a decade ago is set to become a 181-unit apartment building despite community efforts to derail the project. In a 4-3 vote, the San Francisco Planning Commission approved the 10-story apartment complex at 2588 Mission St., a project opponents called “La Muerte de la Misíon,” referring to the 2015 fire that killed the tenant, injured six others and displaced 60 tenants and 26 businesses. (Dineen, 5/15)

In reproductive health news —

NBC News: Georgia Mother Says She Is Being Forced To Keep Brain-Dead Pregnant Daughter Alive Under Abortion Ban Law

A pregnant woman in Georgia who was declared brain-dead is being kept alive by ventilators because of the state’s law banning abortions, the woman’s mother says, telling local news that the family has no say in the matter. April Newkirk said her 30-year-old daughter, Adriana Smith, began experiencing intense headaches in early February. Smith was nine weeks pregnant at the time with her second child, NBC affiliate WXIA-TV of Atlanta reported. (Burke, 5/15)

KFF Health News: Even Where Abortion Is Still Legal, Many Brick-And-Mortar Clinics Are Closing

On the last day of patient care at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Marquette, Michigan, a port town on the shore of Lake Superior, dozens of people crowded into the parking lot and alley, holding pink homemade signs that read “Thank You!” and “Forever Grateful.” “Oh my god,” physician assistant Anna Rink gasped, as she and three other Planned Parenthood employees finally walked outside. The crowd whooped and cheered. Then Rink addressed the gathering. (Wells, 5/16)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription