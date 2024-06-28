Florida Governor Snubs Public Health Advisory On Gun Violence
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also vetoed a bill that would have allowed the Department of Health to close contaminated beaches and pools. He argues such a measure would usurp local authority. Colorado and Delaware also are in state health news.
The Hill:
DeSantis Says Florida Won't Comply With Surgeon General's Gun Violence Advisory
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said his state will not comply with the Surgeon General’s newly issued public health advisory on gun violence, calling the move “unconstitutional” in a post on the social platform X on Wednesday. “We will not comply,” DeSantis wrote. “Florida will always reject the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional power grabs.” (Teshome, 6/27)
Health News Florida:
DeSantis Vetoes Bill On Control Of Beach, Pool Closures Over Water Quality
Citing concerns of superseding control of local authorities, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have required the Department of Health to close beaches, waterways and swimming pools if needed because of poor water quality. (Mayer, 6/27)
Central Florida Public Media:
Florida’s Dengue Travel Cases Exceed This Year’s Expectations, Data Show
Travel-related cases of dengue for June have exceeded what was expected for the year, according to the Florida Department of Health. “The dengue cases concern me,” said Steve Harrison, manager of Orange County Mosquito Control. “I don’t think the public needs to be overconcerned right now, but dengue is on my radar.” (Pedersen, 6/27)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
CBS News:
As Mind-Reading Technology Improves, Colorado Passes First-In-Nation Law To Protect Privacy Of Our Thoughts
If you think telepathy or mind control is the stuff of science fiction, think again. Advances in artificial intelligence are leading to medical breakthroughs once thought impossible, including devices that can actually read minds and alter our brains. Dr. Sean Pauzauskie, a Neurologist at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, says there are now about 30 neurotechnology devices for sale on the internet, including Emotiv, which he says is the first commercial-grade brain-to-computer interface. (Boyd, 6/27)
Newsweek:
Delaware Warning Over Deadly Disease-Carrying Bugs: 'Wake-Up Call'
Scientists have issued a warning after a resident in New Castle County, Delaware, spotted a large insect on their pillow that was found to be carrying a potentially deadly parasite. Three months later, the same resident found another specimen of the same species, raising concerns about the prevalence of these insects on North America. (Dewan, 6/27)
KFF Health News:
$2 Million Disbursed To Victims And Community Groups In Wake Of Super Bowl Mass Shooting
Surprised. Blessed. Overwhelmed. Already gone. Those were reactions from some of the 20 gunshot victims from the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shootings who were awarded $1.2 million from the #KCStrong fund on Thursday, with individuals receiving payments ranging from $22,000 to $100,000. (Lowe and Sable-Smith, 6/28)