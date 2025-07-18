Florida Surgeon General Derides Covid Vaccines; Experts Assure Their Safety
Dr. Joseph Ladapo calls for more research of people who claim to have been injured by the vaccine. "Honestly, we don't know where his data are coming from," a Florida doctor countered. Other states making news: Maryland, Illinois, Missouri, Connecticut, and North Carolina.
WUSF:
Florida's Surgeon General Calls For More Study Of People Injured By COVID MRNA Vaccines
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is urging more study of people who say they were injured by COVID-19 vaccines. A press conference in Tampa on Thursday, Ladapo also praised the federal government's decision in May, announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to no longer recommend COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women. (Sheridan, 7/17)
The Baltimore Sun:
Baltimore’s 911 Mental Health Experts Handling Fewer Calls, Leaving Police To Respond
In an analysis of 911 data, The Baltimore Sun found that, while behavioral health calls in Baltimore surged in the past two years, the number of those calls diverted to mental health services dropped more than 50%, leaving police officers to respond to situations they might be ill-prepared to handle. (Schumer, 7/17)
Chicago Tribune:
Chicago-Area Nursing Homes Fined For ‘Severe’ Violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has doled out tens of thousands of dollars in fines to dozens of nursing homes throughout the Chicago area, including a handful where “severe” violations led to residents’ deaths, the agency announced this week. (Johnson, 7/17)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Mosquitoes With West Nile Virus Found In St. Louis County
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has confirmed its first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes of the summer. The mosquito samples were collected from both north and west county. In 2023, the percentage of mosquitoes testing positive for the virus skyrocketed to 23%, up from just 2.6% the year prior. Last year, it was nearly 22%. (Mizelle, 7/18)
Connecticut Public:
Tick Incidents Increase Throughout The Northeast
The Northeast has seen a rise in tick-related hospitalizations this summer. State health officials and scientists are working to mitigate the issue. Scott C. Williams, a chief scientist with The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, said the increase in ticks can be attributed to warmer winters. (Hanzlik-Barend, 7/17)
AP:
Severe Weather In Tropical Storm's Wake Triggers North Carolina State Of Emergency
North Carolina can seek federal funding to help its overloaded response efforts to Tropical Storm Chantal, which killed at least six people and left damage from flooding in its wake, as Gov. Josh Stein announced a state of emergency Thursday. ... Some rivers reached record-breaking levels from the storm, including the Eno River in Durham, one of several cities where some residents lost access to safe drinking water because of damage to the water system. (Seminera, 7/17)