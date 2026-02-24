Florida, Trump Administration At Odds Over Medicaid Program Application
Florida’s Republican congressional delegation is getting involved in an effort to get approval for the program, which boosts payments to state hospitals. Also: AbbVie is planning two manufacturing facilities in North Chicago; Camp Mystic parents sue the state of Texas; and more.
Roll Call:
Florida Officials, Lawmakers Probe Stalled Medicaid Application
The state of Florida and the Trump administration are at odds over the status of a multibillion-dollar application for a Medicaid program that boosts payments to state hospitals. Inaction by the administration has prompted members of Florida’s Republican congressional delegation, who less than a year ago voted to rein in these programs in part to help pay for tax cuts, to intervene to get approval. (Hellmann, 2/23)
Chicago Tribune:
AbbVie Plans To Build Two New Manufacturing Facilities
Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie plans to spend $380 million building two new manufacturing facilities in North Chicago — a rare example of a project that’s in line with initiatives by the administrations of Gov. JB Pritzker and President Donald Trump. (Schencker, 2/23)
The Texas Tribune:
Camp Mystic Parents Sue State, Accusing Texas Officials Of Not Enforcing Evacuation Plan Requirement
Texas health officials failed to follow state law when they licensed Camp Mystic without making sure it had an evacuation plan, parents of nine children and counselors who died in the July 4 flood allege in a new federal lawsuit. Camp Mystic’s emergency instructions directed kids to stay in their cabins during floods, even though Texas rules require youth camps to have evacuation plans for disasters, the lawsuit states. (Foxhall, 2/23)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Former S.F. Nonprofit CEO Misspent $1.2 Million, Collected Hidden ‘Double Salary,’ DA Says
The former chief executive of a major San Francisco homeless services provider is facing charges for allegedly misappropriating at least $1.2 million in public funds, some of which appeared to bankroll her luxury lifestyle, prosecutors said Monday. (Barba, 2/23)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Cartel Leader ‘El Mencho’ Was First Caught Dealing Drugs In San Francisco At Age 19
More than two decades before Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes built the violent cartel that made him one of the most wanted fugitives in Mexico, he was a young man selling drugs on the streets of San Francisco. The killing of 59-year-old Oseguera Cervantes by the Mexican army on Sunday brought renewed attention to the powerful drug lord known as “El Mencho,” including his early beginnings as a small-time drug dealer in the Bay Area, where he lived with family. (Bauman, 2/23)