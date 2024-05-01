Florida’s Abortion Ban After 6 Weeks Now In Effect

Starting today, the window in which a pregnant person can get an abortion in Florida was reduced from 15 weeks to six. Leading up to the new law taking effect, abortion clinics rushed to treat as many patients as possible.

WUSF: Florida's 6-Week Abortion Ban Begins Wednesday. Here Are 7 Things To Know

Starting Wednesday, people will lose access to legal abortions in Florida beyond six weeks of pregnancy. The restriction replaces a 15-week ban that's been in effect since July 2022, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights supporters say it will dramatically curb access to the procedure for thousands of residents in Florida and around the Southeast. Proponents of the ban say it “protects life.” (Colombini, 4/30)

NBC News: Florida Abortion Clinics Squeeze Patients In Ahead Of 6-Week Ban

Abortion clinics in Florida say they have been trying to see as many patients as possible before the state's ban on abortions after six weeks takes effect Wednesday. In Jacksonville, a clinic called A Woman’s Choice provided around double its usual volume of abortions Monday, according to Amber Gavin, its vice president of advocacy and operations. (Parra, Harris, Bendix and Arcodia, 4/30)

North Carolina Health News: NC Abortion Providers Brace For Influx Of Patients From The South

A six-week abortion ban taking effect today in Florida will usher in a significant shift in abortion access in the South. The new restrictions position North Carolina as one of the last places in the South that allows abortion past six weeks of pregnancy — a point at which many women do not yet know they are pregnant. (Crumpler, 5/1)

Axios: How Florida's Six-Week Abortion Ban Impacts Neighboring States

Florida's six-week abortion ban goes into effect Wednesday, but its impact will sweep far beyond the Sunshine State. Florida's new abortion law — one of the strictest limits in the nation — means its role as a post-Roe refuge for people seeking care in the U.S. South will dramatically change. (Habeshian, 5/1)

Abortion news from Arizona —

The New York Times: Arizona Legislature Will Consider Repeal Of 1864 Abortion Law

Arizona lawmakers seemed poised on Wednesday to repeal an abortion ban that first became law when Abraham Lincoln was president and a half-century before women won the right to vote. The expected vote in the Arizona State Senate could be the culmination of a fevered effort to repeal the law that has made abortion a central focus of Arizona’s politics. (Healy, 5/1)

In related election news —

The Hill: Harris To Blast Trump In Florida As State’s Six-Week Abortion Ban Goes Into Effect

Vice President Harris on Wednesday will head to Florida as the state’s six-week abortion ban is set to take effect, using the occasion to tear into former President Trump for his most recent comments about reproductive rights if he is reelected. Harris will deliver remarks in Jacksonville, where a Biden campaign official said she will describe Florida’s new law as one of the “Trump abortion bans” that have been implemented since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. (Samuels, 5/1)

The Hill: Trump: It’s Up To States To Monitor Pregnancies, Prosecute Abortions

Former President Trump in a new interview suggested states with restrictive abortion bans might monitor women’s pregnancies and should be left to decide whether to prosecute women for having the procedure. Trump sat for an interview earlier this month with Time Magazine about his plans for a possible second term. When asked about various abortion policies and how he would handle them if he is elected in November, Trump repeatedly said it should be left up to individual states to decide. (Samuels, 4/30)

Time: Donald Trump On What His Second Term Would Look Like

In exclusive interviews, the former President lays out a second-term agenda that would reshape America and its role in the world. (Cortellessa, 4/30)

