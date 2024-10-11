Floridians Urged To Avoid Floodwaters Teeming With Bacteria After Milton
Meanwhile, successive storms are taking a toll on the mental health of those whose lives were abruptly upended. Also, a Daytona Beach medical manufacturing facility will resume IV fluid operations today after it closed as Milton neared.
Newsweek:
Hurricane Milton Aftermath Triggers Deadly Bacteria Warning
Floridians are at an increased risk of "life-threatening" bacterial infections in the wake of Hurricane Milton, state health officials have warned. Residents have been urged to avoid floodwaters as the department continues to monitor and respond to health risks posed by this year's hurricane season. Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm along Florida's Gulf Coast. As of 5 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has warned of "life-threatening" storm surges along the east coasts of Florida and Southern Georgia as well as heavy rainfall across Northern and Central Florida. (Dewan, 10/10)
The New York Times:
How Back-To-Back Hurricanes Harm Mental Health
As Hurricane Milton battered Florida’s Gulf Coast on Thursday, Chloe Ottani followed the news with horror from her parents’ Connecticut home. She had just evacuated her apartment at the University of Tampa for the second time in two weeks. Ms. Ottani and other students were evacuated on Tuesday as Milton morphed into a Category 5 storm. The mayor of Tampa, Jane Castor, warned that day that those who remained in evacuation zones were “going to die.” (Schmall, 10/10)
The New York Times:
Millions Are Without Power After Milton Tore Through Florida
Hurricane Milton carved an uneven path of destruction across Florida. It maintained hurricane-strength winds from its landfall on the Gulf Coast last night until its exit this morning into the Atlantic Ocean. Coastal neighborhoods were swallowed by storm surge, inland towns were flooded with rain and nearly three million homes and businesses — about a quarter of the state — remain without power. The storm also caused several intense tornadoes on Florida’s Atlantic coast that killed at least five people, including some in a retirement community. (Cullen, 10/10)
KFF Health News:
Watch: Biggest Dangers And Health Concerns From Hurricane Milton
KFF Health News' Céline Gounder shares advice on how to prepare before a hurricane. (Gounder, 10/10)
On the IV fluid shortage —
AP:
Milton Spares Daytona Beach, Florida, IV Fluids Factory
A Florida factory that makes IV fluids critical to hospitals nationwide will restart Friday morning after shutting down while Hurricane Milton tore through the state. B. Braun Medical’s manufacturing site and distribution center in Daytona Beach were not seriously impacted by the hurricane, said company spokesperson Allison Longenhagen. No injuries to employees have been reported. The company, with help from the federal government, had moved more than 60 truckloads of IV solutions inventory north of Florida before the storm. Longenhagen said that they will be returned to the distribution site. (Murphy, 10/10)
Modern Healthcare:
IV Fluid Shortage Affecting 88% Of Providers: Premier
Almost 90% of providers are experiencing an IV fluid shortage due to the temporary closure of Baxter's North Carolina plant, according to a survey from group purchasing organization Premier. The survey conducted Monday and Tuesday found 88% of 257 providers surveyed said they were receiving less than half their requested IV fluid orders. The Baxter plant in Marion, North Carolina, which produces 60% of the IV solutions used daily, was shut down Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Helene and sustained damage. (DeSilva, 10/10)
CIDRAP:
IV Fluid Shortages Worsened By Hurricane Helene Likely To Linger Despite Larger Allocations
Shortages of intravenous (IV) fluids, worsened by Hurricane Helene damage at Baxter's Marion, North Carolina, manufacturing plant, are expected to continue for months, although allocations to customers and distributors have increased, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a letter to hospitals yesterday. (Van Beusekom, 10/10)