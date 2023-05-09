For The First Time, US Government Supports Study Into Safe Injection Sites
A large study will get over $5 million to examine whether overdoses can be prevented by supervised injection sites, which have been controversial in the U.S. despite some successes. Meanwhile, magic mushrooms and marijuana are also in the news.
AP:
US Backs Study Of Safe Injection Sites, Overdose Prevention
For the first time, the U.S. government will pay for a large study measuring whether overdoses can be prevented by so-called safe injection sites, places where people can use heroin and other illegal drugs and be revived if they take too much. The grant provides more than $5 million over four years to New York University and Brown University to study two sites in New York City and one opening next year in Providence, Rhode Island. (Johnson, 5/8)
The Washington Post:
Overdose Prevention Centers Are Tough Sell In U.S. Despite Successes
Addiction experts and others regard the facilities as ways to reach people who use drugs where they are — and keep them alive — despite questions about the sites’ legality under federal law. But even with the success of New York City’s OnPoint NYC, the only government-sanctioned program operating in this country, such facilities are proving a tough sell over concerns they encourage drug use, crime and neighborhood blight. (Ovalle, 5/8)
On mushrooms and marijuana —
CBS News:
Magic Mushroom Guides In Oregon Face Uncertain Trip Ahead
In the last few weeks, dozens of students have graduated from schools in Oregon where they were trained to guide people through magic mushroom trips that can last as long as six hours. At one school, an alpaca farmer, a social worker, an ER nurse and a nutritionist were all in the same class, attempting to learn the tricks of a new trade. (Doan, 5/8)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Researchers Study Health Impacts Of High-Potency THC
Colorado public health experts have unveiled a first-of-its-kind interactive research database containing hundreds of studies on the impacts of high-potency cannabis products — looking at the effects on everything from mental health to cancer to pregnancy. That is one of the most significant things to come out of a two-year research review by the Colorado School of Public Health. (Ingold, 5/9)
KFF Health News:
Legal Pot Is More Potent Than Ever — And Still Largely Unregulated
Marijuana and other products containing THC, the plant’s main psychoactive ingredient, have grown more potent and more dangerous as legalization has made them more widely available. Although decades ago the THC content of weed was commonly less than 1.5%, some products on the market today are more than 90% THC. (Hilzenrath, 5/9)