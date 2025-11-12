Full SNAP Payments Remain On Hold While Congress Works On Funding Bill
The Supreme Court's emergency ruling will expire by midnight Thursday, giving the House and President Trump just days to approve and sign a measure that would fund the government.
The New York Times:
Supreme Court Extends Order Allowing Limits On Food Stamp Payments
The Supreme Court extended on Tuesday a temporary ruling that allowed the Trump administration to withhold full food stamp benefits while Congress worked to advance a measure to end the government shutdown. The new order will expire just before midnight on Thursday, giving lawmakers and President Trump two more days to approve and sign a government funding bill. The House is expected to vote as early as Wednesday on a measure passed by the Senate. (VanSickle, 11/11)
The 19th:
College Students Have Been Silently Suffering Without SNAP Benefits
Maia Jackson should have been cranking out a research paper for her communications class. Instead, she found herself queuing up at a food pantry to secure groceries for her household amid the nation’s longest government shutdown. (Nittle, 11/10)
North Carolina Health News:
SNAP Snafu Affects Nearly 85,000 NC College Students
UNC Greensboro junior Taniyah McCormick grabbed a couple of plastic bags to fill as she perused the shelves at the Spartan Open Pantry on Thursday. She used to stop by once a month, but with rising prices — and now a delay in her November federal food benefits — she said she’s coming by more often. (Fernandez, 11/11)
NPR:
Shutdown Could Be Nearing End, But High Demand For Food Assistance Lingers
The Capital Area Food Bank in Washington D.C., says it's allotted an extra 1 million meals for November, given the uncertainties about whether and when SNAP recipients will get their full benefits. (Archie, 11/12)
The Texas Tribune:
Texans Have Started To Receive Partial SNAP Payments
Some Texans started receiving SNAP benefits on Monday after food assistance payments for November were delayed for more than a week as a result of the federal government shutdown. (Byman, 11/10)