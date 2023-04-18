Fungal Outbreak At Michigan Paper Mill Has Killed One Person
Nearly 100 people have likely been infected in a blastomycosis outbreak at the Escanaba Billerud Paper Mill, NBC News reports, and now one person has died. In other news, Juul and Altria have settled with Minnesota over teen vaping addiction claims; a homeless program has expanded in L.A.; and more.
NBC News:
A Person Has Died In Fungal Outbreak At A Michigan Paper Mill That Infected Nearly 100 Workers
A person has died of a fungal infection after an outbreak at a Michigan paper mill that is likely to have infected nearly 100 people, public health officials announced. A contractor who worked at the Escanaba Billerud Paper Mill died of blastomycosis "recently," Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties said Friday. The health department began investigating an outbreak at the mill last month after sick employees, ailing from pneumonialike symptoms, tested positive for a fungal infection called blastomycosis. (Madhani, 4/17)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Reuters:
Juul, Altria Settle With Minnesota Over Teen Vaping Addiction
E-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc and its former largest investor, Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc, on Monday settled claims by the state of Minnesota that accused them of fueling teen vaping addiction. The settlement was announced by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and by Juul as a trial in the case, which had kicked off in late March, was nearing its end. (Pierson, 4/17)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Announces $250-Million Expansion Of Homelessness Program
In her first State of the City speech, Mayor Karen Bass announced a dramatic expansion of her signature program to move homeless people indoors, while also pledging to create “a new L.A.” (Wick, Zahniser and Smith, 4/17)
AP:
Indiana Public Health Expansion Clears Key Legislative Vote
Indiana lawmakers gave a key sign of support Monday for the governor’s proposal that would broadly expand the state’s support for county-level public health programs toward improving the state’s poor national rankings in areas such as smoking, obesity and life expectancy. (Davies, 4/17)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado’s Inaugural Behavioral Health Chief Gone After A Year
The inaugural chief of Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration has lasted little more than a year in the position. Dr. Morgan Medlock, a public health expert who had previously been chief medical officer for the Washington, D.C., Department of Behavioral Health, was in charge of Colorado’s new administration for about 15 months. (Brown, 4/17)
Also —
The New York Times:
Tracking The Chemicals In The East Palestine, Ohio, Train Derailment And Fire
While tiny East Palestine has drawn considerable attention for the inferno and its potential health consequences, communities nationwide are regularly grappling with the health and safety implications of the surge in chemical manufacturing and transportation. (Tabuchi, 4/17)