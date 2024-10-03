Gilead Permits Low-Cost Form Of HIV-Prevention Med For Poor Countries
The decision to allow generic versions of lenacapavir, which would go to countries with the highest rates of infection, has the potential to bring about an end to the HIV pandemic.
The New York Times:
Gilead Agrees To Allow Generic Version Of Groundbreaking H.I.V. Shot In Poor Countries
The drugmaker Gilead Sciences on Wednesday announced a plan to allow six generic pharmaceutical companies in Asia and North Africa to make and sell at a lower price its groundbreaking drug lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injection that provides near-total protection from infection with H.I.V. Those companies will be permitted to sell the drug in 120 countries, including all the countries with the highest rates of H.I.V., which are in sub-Saharan Africa. Gilead will not charge the generic drugmakers for the licenses. (Nolen, 10/2)
The Conversation:
HIV Prevention: Why A New Injectable Drug Could Be Such A Breakthrough – Podcast
A new drug to prevent HIV infection is showing hugely promising results in clinical trials when injected every six months. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we speak to South African HIV doctor and scientist Linda-Gail Bekker about her involvement in one of the trials for lenacapavir and why she thinks it could be so groundbreaking. (Ware, 10/3)
Also —
NPR:
Lasker Prize For Power Couple Who Made Startling Discovery About HIV
This year's Lasker Prize for public service goes to South African researchers Salim and Quarraisha Abdool-Karim. The married couple made a startling discovery about HIV — and did something about it. (Bartlett, 9/30)
AP:
Condoms Aren’t A Fact Of Life For Young Americans. They’re An Afterthought
Condom use is down among sexually active teens and young adults. The decline in condom use is due to a combination of medical advancements like long-term birth control options and drugs that prevent sexually transmitted infections, a fading fear of contracting HIV and widely varying levels of sex ed. (Bose, 10/2)