Girls’ First Periods Are Coming Earlier And Are Less Regular, Study Shows
Early menstruation – with early exposure to estrogen – is related to an increased risk of myriad health issues, including death. Moreover, the premature periods are more pronounced among Black and low-income girls.
Stat:
Average Age Of First Period Drops To 11.9 Years, Study Shows
Menstruation is a critical indicator of health. Whether and when someone with a uterus gets their period — for the first time, and throughout their life — can reflect not only their reproductive health, but their risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, miscarriage, and premature death. That also makes menstruation a useful measure of population health. And digital tools for clinical research are beginning to shed light on just how significantly periods are changing over time. (Merelli, 5/29)
NBC News:
Black Children Are Getting Their Period Earlier Than Ever
Black children of low socioeconomic status are starting their periods earlier than the average age, and it takes more time for their menstrual cycles to become regular, according to a new report. In a study published Wednesday, researchers with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Apple Women’s Health Study found that the United States’ younger generations are experiencing their first menstrual period — called “menarche” — before the average age of 12. This is especially the case for racial minorities and children living in a lower socioeconomic status, the researchers found. (Adams, 5/29)
In abortion news —
Reuters:
Indiana Needs Clearer Medical Exception To Abortion Ban, Doctor Tells Judge
An Indiana doctor who is suing the state over its abortion ban on Wednesday told a state judge that the exception for medical emergencies was unclear, and could prevent medically necessary abortions. The testimony from Dr. Amy Caldwell kicked off a nonjury trial, which is expected to last through Friday. Caldwell brought case along with Planned Parenthood. (Pierson, 5/29)
The 19th:
For Arizona Organizers, Using ‘Abortion’ In Their Ballot Measure Campaign Is Key
When Emma Burns, then a 19-year-old college student in Flagstaff, Arizona, found out she was pregnant with twins, she felt scared and alone. Abortion wasn’t openly discussed in the rural community where she grew up, where the sole clinic provided abortions just one day a week. Arizona’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period required two separate visits. Still, Burns was ultimately able to obtain a medication abortion, a decision she said saved her life. (Panetta, 5/29)