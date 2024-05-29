Giving Babies Peanuts Can Reduce Chance Of Developing Allergy: Study
The latest study backs up previous findings that introducing peanut products during infancy and consuming them regularly to age 5 can reduce the risk of peanut allergies.
The Washington Post:
Babies Exposed To Peanuts Less Likely To Be Allergic At 12, Study Finds
Children who consume peanut products from infancy are significantly less likely to develop peanut allergies by early adolescence, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal NEJM Evidence. The study, which followed more than 500 participants until the age of 12, confirmed what previous research has found but tracked the children for longer than most previous work. (Vinall, 5/29)
Read the study —
Follow-up to Adolescence after Early Peanut Introduction for Allergy Prevention