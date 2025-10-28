GLP-1 Drugs Have Rapidly Lowered American Obesity Rates, Survey Shows

According to the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index, the U.S. obesity rate fell from 39.9% in 2022 to 37% in 2025. Plus: Women may need less exercise than men to improve heart health.

NPR: GLP-1 Drugs Are Making A Dent In The High Obesity Rate In The U.S.

The number of people using injectable obesity treatments is increasing rapidly, and it is leading to declines in obesity, according to a new survey by the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index. The obesity rate dropped to 37% of U.S. adults this year, down from a high of 39.9% three years ago, according to the survey. (Noguchi, 10/28)

More health and wellness news —

CNN: Pig Kidney Removed From New Hampshire Man Tim Andrews 271 Days After Transplant

A man who lived with a genetically modified pig kidney for a record 271 days had the organ removed and will return to dialysis. Tim Andrews of New Hampshire received the transplant in January, but surgeons at Mass General Brigham removed the organ Thursday because of a decline in kidney function. (Christensen, 10/27)

CNN: Nighttime Light Exposure May Harm Heart Health

Turning off the lights at night has long been known to support restful sleep, but new research suggests it may have another significant benefit. Sleeping in total darkness may lower the risk for cardiovascular disease, the top cause of death worldwide. (Rogers, 10/27)

ABC News: Women Reach Heart Health Goals With Less Exercise Than Men, New Study Suggests

Women may need less exercise than men to gain similar protection against coronary heart disease, according to a new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research. The findings come from an observational study of more than 85,000 adults in the United Kingdom who were followed for about seven years. Researchers used data from a one-time “snapshot” — a weeklong period of wrist-worn fitness tracker measurements — to examine how physical activity relates to heart disease risk and death rates. The study found that women who got around four hours of moderate exercise each week lowered their risk of coronary heart disease by about 30%. (Mowdawalla, 10/27)

The Guardian: Picture Of Health: Going To Art Galleries Can Improve Wellbeing, Study Reveals

Enjoying original works of art in a gallery can relieve stress, reduce the risk of heart disease and boost your immune system, according to the first study of its kind. Researchers measured the physiological responses of participants while viewing masterpieces by world-renowned artists including Manet, Van Gogh and Gauguin in a gallery. (Gregory, 10/27)

On the environment and health —

Floodlight: Trump Move To Boost Greenhouse, Toxic Emissions In Gulf States

Residents of the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coast are bracing for their latest environmental setback: A two-year exemption loosening emissions standards at some petrochemical plants — a move that could pump nearly 5.3 million additional tons of air pollution each year into their neighborhoods. (Jones, 10/28)

The Washington Post: Decade After Paris Accord, Only A Third Of Countries Submit Required Climate Update

Most of the nations that signed the Paris agreement a decade ago have failed to carry out one of the accord’s fundamental duties: submit new plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. So many have missed both the original and extended deadlines that a United Nations assessment released Tuesday could offer nothing more than a “limited” picture without “global-level conclusions” about the planet’s trajectory. (Harlan, 10/28)

The New York Times: Bill Gates Says Climate Change ‘Will Not Lead To Humanity’s Demise’

Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder who has spent billions of his own money to raise the alarm about the dangers of climate change, is now pushing back against what he calls a “doomsday outlook” and appears to have shifted his stance on the risks posed by a warming planet. In a lengthy memo released Tuesday, Mr. Gates sought to tamp down the alarmism he said many people use to describe the effects of rising temperatures. Instead, he called for redirecting efforts toward improving lives in the developing world. (Gelles, 10/28)

