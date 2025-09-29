Gunman Who Killed 4 At Manhattan Office Building Had CTE, Coroner Finds
In other news about the gun violence epidemic, the suspects in two separate mass shootings over the weekend in North Carolina and Michigan are both military veterans who had served in war zones.
The New York Times:
Gunman In NYC Shooting At NFL Headquarters Had CTE
The gunman who killed four people in a Midtown Manhattan office building in July had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head injuries sustained in football and other contact sports, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office. The disease, known as C.T.E., can be diagnosed only posthumously. Shane Tamura, the gunman, killed himself after the shooting spree at 345 Park Avenue. (Belson and Marcius, 9/26)
NBC News:
What We Know About Thomas Jacob Sanford, The Suspect In The Michigan Church Shooting
The person accused in a fatal shooting and fire Sunday at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, is a 40-year-old area man with a military background. Officers killed Thomas Jacob Sanford in a parking lot behind the church, police said. Sanford joined the Marine Corps in 2004. He was awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, records show. (Romero, 9/28)
NBC News:
'Highly Premeditated' Attack At North Carolina Waterfront Bar Leaves 3 Dead And 5 Wounded
A lone gunman killed three people and injured five others at a packed North Carolina waterfront bar late Saturday in what police described as a “highly premeditated” attack. Nigel Max Edge, 40, was detained by the Coast Guard and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday morning. Southport Police Chief Todd Coring told reporters that Edge is a “self-described” combat veteran who was injured in the line of duty and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Edge served in the Marines from September 2003 through June 2009, according to military records. He attained the rank of sergeant and was deployed twice as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (Madani, Gilchrist and Gallo, 9/28)
Governing:
Illinois Considers Unusual Approach To Gun Regulations
An Illinois bill proposes a novel approach to gun regulation and gun violence prevention. The Responsibility in Firearm Legislation (RIFL) Act, if passed, would subject firearm manufacturers to a variable licensing fee: The more often their guns are found to have been used in injury-causing incidents, the higher their fee. The money would go toward compensating gun violence victims or to cover other costs associated with gun violence. (Pattison-Gordon, 9/29)